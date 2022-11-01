November 3, 2022 - Social Venture Partners Tampa Bay held its sixth-annual Fast Pitch event at St. Petersburg’s Palladium Theater Wednesday night, with the Barbershop Book Club winning the top prize. Founded in 2016 by Antonio Brown, master barber and owner of Central Station Barbershop, the nonprofit encourages child literacy by offering free books to kids who read them aloud while getting their hair cut. Following a rigorous six-week business accelerator class, which included a personal mentor, Brown won $15,000 for his organization at Fast Pitch. Brown posted a succinct message on social media following the win: “Tonight!!! The children won!!!” The Florida Resurrection House placed second, while Alpha House finished third. The Arts Conservatory for Teens, Beth-El Farmworker Ministry, Green Book of Tampa Bay and Sweetwater Organic Farm also participated in the course and event. For more information on the Barbershop Book Club, visit the website here.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO