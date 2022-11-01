Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Savor St. Pete returns November 5 & 6 for its 10-year anniversaryRose BurkeSaint Petersburg, FL
All USF College of the Arts Performances Are Free this SeasonModern GlobeTampa, FL
tom Brady will never endhellasTampa, FL
UMA Gets $25,000 Scholarship to Helps StudentsModern GlobeClearwater, FL
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete’s first luxury and classic car storage center debuts
Engines roared as car enthusiasts surrounded classic cars inside 1900 13th Ave. N., a former crossfit gym that has been flipped into Car Locker – St. Pete’s only combined luxury car storage facility, detailing and consignment shop. Founders Roger Thrun and his son Sam celebrated the opening of...
stpetecatalyst.com
Waveney Ann Moore: Rallying to meet holiday needs
Halloween’s over, and so begins the mad rush toward Thanksgiving and Christmas. But not everyone will be dreaming of fall gatherings with turkey feasts or making merry with cups of eggnog beside a Christmas tree and presents. For families who struggle to make ends meet during the most ordinary...
stpetecatalyst.com
Health and Wellness Expo provides free groceries
November 3, 2022 - The Saturday Morning Shoppe and the City of St. Petersburg are presenting a Health & Wellness Expo in South St. Petersburg this weekend. In addition to health-related activities and speakers, organizers will also provide free groceries for attendees. The event takes place Saturday, Nov. 5, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. The Childs Park Recreation Center will host the event, located at 4301 13th Ave. S. Organizers will also offer kids activities, food trucks, vendors and a bike raffle.
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete’s first Whole Foods Market to go vertical
After eight months of underground work with only a mound of concrete and dirt visible at the site, vertical construction can now begin for St. Pete’s first-ever Whole Foods Market. Development partners St. Petersburg-based J Square Developers and Atlanta-based SJC Ventures are building the new 40,000-square-foot grocery store at...
stpetecatalyst.com
Barbershop Book Club wins top prize at Fast Pitch
November 3, 2022 - Social Venture Partners Tampa Bay held its sixth-annual Fast Pitch event at St. Petersburg’s Palladium Theater Wednesday night, with the Barbershop Book Club winning the top prize. Founded in 2016 by Antonio Brown, master barber and owner of Central Station Barbershop, the nonprofit encourages child literacy by offering free books to kids who read them aloud while getting their hair cut. Following a rigorous six-week business accelerator class, which included a personal mentor, Brown won $15,000 for his organization at Fast Pitch. Brown posted a succinct message on social media following the win: “Tonight!!! The children won!!!” The Florida Resurrection House placed second, while Alpha House finished third. The Arts Conservatory for Teens, Beth-El Farmworker Ministry, Green Book of Tampa Bay and Sweetwater Organic Farm also participated in the course and event. For more information on the Barbershop Book Club, visit the website here.
stpetecatalyst.com
Local manufacturer expands to 100,000-square-foot center
Medical equipment manufacturer MicroLumen Medical Tubing is taking over space in a local corporate center that formerly housed a health care giant’s operation. UnitedHealth Group, the parent organization of UnitedHealthcare and Optum and one of the world’s leading health care companies, was operating in a 100,500-plus-square-foot space at 601 Brooker Creek Blvd.
stpetecatalyst.com
Red Tide approaches Tampa Bay
November 5, 2022 - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has detected low levels of Karenia brevis, the organism that causes red tide, 11 miles west of Bunces Pass, offshore of Tierra Verde. The organization has observed high concentrations from Lee to Sarasota County over the last two weeks. J.P. Brooker, Director of Florida Conservancy for the Ocean Conservancy, previously said it “wouldn’t take much” for the harmful algal blooms to reach Tampa Bay. He also noted environmental officials were on “high alert” for red tide following Hurricane Ian. For more information, visit the FWC website here.
stpetecatalyst.com
Adam Curtis
Adam brings with him decades of community banking experience and incomparable first-hand knowledge of the Tampa Bay market, which both will prove vital as he takes the reins in the county where our bank has the largest presence,” said BayFirst EVP, Chief Banking Officer Matt Luckey. “I am confident that he will play a crucial role in the advancement of BayFirst’s overall strategic initiatives, and I look forward to seeing his direct impact on the communities of Pinellas County and on our bank as an organization.
stpetecatalyst.com
City officials dedicate $9.1 million to health and equity
Two weeks after it allocated nearly $24 million to affordable housing projects, the St. Petersburg City Council distributed another $9.1 million to create social service hubs and address the city’s food deserts. The money stems from $45 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding St. Petersburg received last...
stpetecatalyst.com
School district to transform historic building into housing
Pinellas County Schools could have sold the 98-year-old building overlooking Mirror Lake near downtown St. Petersburg to a developer. Even without an expansive, functional structure, land is a hot commodity in the city. The Pinellas County Property Appraiser values the former Tomlinson Adult Education Center at $4.555 million. Construction crews are putting up luxury condominiums across the street.
stpetecatalyst.com
At American Stage: History through a ‘Colored’ lens
In its review of George Wolfe’s play The Colored Museum, the New York Times called the playwright “the kind of satirist, almost unheard of in today’s timid theater, who takes no prisoners.”. That was in 1986, when The Colored Museum, a fast-paced collection of 11 vignettes depicting...
stpetecatalyst.com
Developers to retool plans for Mirror Lake condo tower
The development group behind a proposed 18-story condo tower in the Mirror Lake neighborhood will return to the drawing board. Questions surfaced during a Wednesday St. Petersburg Development Review Commission meeting regarding the scale, height and setback of the Lake House Condominiums project that would tower over its surrounding neighbors at 200 Mirror Lake Drive, across from Mirror Lake Park.
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete man hits $1 million on $5 lotto ticket
November 3, 2022 - It might not be the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot, but a St. Petersburg man did claim the $1 million top prize on a Florida Lotter scratch-off ticket. According to a release Tuesday, Sheldon Jackson, 46, claimed one of the $5 Monopoly Doubler jackpot’s highest rewards at the Lottery’s Tampa office. Jackson took a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985. The DQ Food Mart at 1730 4th St. S. sold him the winning ticket and will receive a $2,000 commission. Despite the game launching in January, only three of the 12 top prizes have been claimed. Lottery officials expect the Powerball jackpot to soar to $1.5 billion and approach a world record after no players matched all six numbers Wednesday night.
stpetecatalyst.com
Virgin Atlantic launches Tampa-to-London flights
November 3, 2022 - Virgin Atlantic is debuting its Tampa-to-London nonstop flights today, Nov. 3. The Tampa International Airport tweeted photos of Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group, at TPA. The airline will be using its new Airbus 330 aircraft to serve travelers commuting to and from Heathrow and Tampa, according to a post from Tampa International Airport. The U.K.-based airline's service will be offered four times a week. It will start offering daily flights on Nov. 28. The flights connect to the London Heathrow Airport.
