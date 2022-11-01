ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton Harbor, MI

Benton Harbor man sentenced to 11.5 years for repeated firearm offenses

By FOX 17
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ONPEF_0iug0tCJ00

A Benton Harbor man has been sentenced to 11.5 years behind bars for the repeated illegal possession of firearms.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan says 32-year-old Theron Darrell Perry II was first sentenced to 68 months in 2017 for being a felon in possession of a gun.

After being released from prison in January 2022, Perry was apprehended three months later for once again owning a firearm illegally, federal attorneys say.

Perry was released a short while later and reportedly got ahold of another gun in May through a friend. He then took off in a vehicle when police attempted to place him in custody, lost control after hitting another vehicle and crashed into the side of a bank, the Department of Justice explains.

We’re told Perry’s latest sentence constitutes of 114 months for the more recent offenses and 24 months for violating the conditions of his supervised release.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says the 138-month prison sentence will be followed by another 3 years of supervised release.

“For years, this defendant has illegally obtained firearms and posed a potential threat to the citizens of Benton Harbor and its surrounding communities with impunity,” says FBI Special Agent James A. Tarasca. “I want to thank our partners on the Benton Harbor FBI Safe Streets Task Force for all of their hard work on this investigation and for their efforts to keep our communities safe.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfft.com

Elkhart man gets 5 years in prison for helping killer dismember body

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A 22-year-old man who helped his friend dismember a man's body was sentenced Friday to serve five years in prison. Jacob D. Carreon-Hamilton of Elkhart pleaded guilty in July to assisting a criminal, abuse of a corpse, and resisting law enforcement. He testified in court...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Man accused of methamphetamine possession, running from police

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested on Tuesday after he allegedly ran from police and was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, according to the probable cause affidavit. Jermon Gavin was arrested on the charges of resisting law enforcement and possession of methamphetamine. On Tuesday, an...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

2 arrested in connection to battery of disabled child in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, two people were arrested in connection to the battery of a disabled child after a shots-fired investigation in South Bend. According to the South Bend Police Department, officers responded to the 500 block of E. Haney Street on reports of two individuals shooting at each other.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Man accused of trying to shoot girlfriend during argument

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- A man was arrested on multiple charges after allegedly firing shots inside a home because his girlfriend didn't make him a plate of food, according to court records. South Bend Police responded to a home on Monday evening for reports of a domestic incident. When...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Police make arrest in connection to overnight shooting in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police have arrested 20-year-old Byron Murray Jr. in connection to an overnight shooting in South Bend. According to police, they responded to the scene around 2:00 A.M. on Saturday at the 100 block of Woodside St. Two people were taken to the hospital and according to police they are in stable condition.
SOUTH BEND, IN
etxview.com

Gary murder conviction scrutinized by Indiana Supreme Court

The state’s highest court is poised to decide whether to reinstate a Gary man’s murder conviction after the Indiana Court of Appeals in May took the rare step of setting aside a Lake County jury’s verdict for insufficient evidence. The Indiana Supreme Court heard oral arguments Thursday...
GARY, IN
95.3 MNC

Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Nov. 4, 2022

Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Nov. 4, 2022. If your anonymous tips lead to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a $200 cash reward. Jessie Hanson is wanted for Escape, with the original conviction of Possession of Meth. Otis Young is wanted for Community...
MICHIANA, MI
953wiki.com

South Bend man arrested for Robbery of local Credit Union

Suspect located and arrested following local Credit Union robbery. Madison Police Chief, John Wallace official release,. On November 2, 2022, at approximately 4:02 PM Madison Police, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, and the Indiana State Police responded to the Jefferson Community Federal Credit Union regarding a bank robbery. The assailant entered...
MADISON, IN
95.3 MNC

Convicted killer on parole accused of rape in South Bend

A convicted killer accused of raping a Downtown South Bend ambassador has been arrested. The victim says she was attacked, assaulted, and robbed on Aug. 21 after being approached in the 200 block of South Michigan Street. ABC 57 News reports DNA evidence led to Dennis Jones, 50, who was...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Homeless woman sentenced after home invasion

A homeless woman is going to prison, after breaking into a Dowagiac home. It happened in August, 2021, when the woman, 50-year-old Jennifer Anderson, allegedly broke into the home on West Division Street. Leader Publications reports that she forced herself in, pushed past people, and punched a dog in the...
DOWAGIAC, MI
WNDU

Man arrested after driving stolen truck into St. Joseph River

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A man was arrested after a police pursuit ended with a stolen truck in the St. Joseph River on Thursday. The suspect, identified as Sebastian Heintzelman, of Mishawaka, faces preliminary charges of possession of stolen property, and fleeing and eluding the police. According to the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Police chase ends with suspect vehicle in St. Joseph River

A police chase that began in Berrien County ended when the suspect's vehicle landed in the St. Joseph River, according to Berrien County dispatch. According to the Berrien County Sheriff's Office, deputies initiated a traffic stop on a stolen 1986 Ford F-250 pickup truck on South 3rd Street, near Ontario Road.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy