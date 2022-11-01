Read full article on original website
1993 Murder Solved with DNA From a NapkinTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Minneapolis, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes set to face off versus St. Thomas in road seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 lossThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
MITCHELL MILLER - RENOUNCED COYOTES' PICK - SIGNS ENTRY LEVEL CONTRACT WITH NHL CLUB
Mitchell Miller, a 2020 111th overall draft pick of the Arizona Coyotes, has signed an entry-level contract with the Boston Bruins:. Miller's draft selection was renounced by the Coyotes after a story in which he and another teen viciously bullied an intellectually disabled classmate. Miller and the other individual were charged in juvenile court for abusing Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, using racial slurs and forcing him to lick a lollipop they smeared inside of a bathroom urinal.
PAIR OF FORMER NHLERS SLAM THE BOSTON BRUINS OVER THEIR SIGNING OF MITCHELL MILLER
When the Boston Bruins signed 21-year old defenseman Mitchell Miller, they knew exactly the type of reaction they would receive. They had been contemplating and coordinating the move for some time, according to Elliotte Friedman, so they had to have expected the proverbial sh-tstorm that ensued. Pretty much every credentialed...
THE OTTAWA SENATORS HAVE REPORTEDLY DRAWN INTEREST FROM ONE OF HOLLYWOOD'S BIGGEST STARS
According to a piece by People Magazine, Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds is interested in purchasing the recently listed Ottawa Senators hockey club. Reynolds, 46, hails from Vancouver, B.C. and has a net worth of approximately $150 million, per CelebrityNetWorth.com. According to a recent report, measuring the valuations of the NHL's...
CANADIENS RECEIVE BIG BOOST TO THEIR LINEUP AHEAD OF THURSDAY'S GAME IN WINNIPEG
After missing all of training camp and the regular season thus far, Montreal Canadiens defenceman Joel Edmundson will make his 2022-23 debut on Thursday night against the Winnipeg Jets. Edmundson, 29, has been out of the lineup with a lower-body injury he suffered during an informal skate before training camp...
PENGUINS HEAD COACH GETS HECKLED BY ROWDY SABRES FANS
During the Buffalo Sabres' 6-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins, there was a bit of drama involving Pens' head coach Mike Sullivan. Two Sabres fans were banging on the glass behind Sullivan and the Penguins, and at some point he simply had enough. Sullivan engaged the fans and when security...
BRADEN SCHNEIDER DESTROYS TRENT FREDERIC & FIGHTS A.J. GREER
This game has turned into a bloodbath in a quick, fast and in a hurry. In response to David Pastrnak's big time hit that took NYR's Ryan Lindgren out of the game, it was only a matter of time before one of his teammates responded. 21-year old defenseman Braden Schneider...
RETIRED ENFORCER RIPS AUSTON MATTHEWS FOR LAST NIGHT'S ANTICS
The Toronto Maple Leafs pummeled the Philadelphia Flyers last night, possibly getting the team back on the right track; only time will tell. But in the game's dying minutes, Auston Matthews and Travis Konecny started jawing at one another and before you knew it, a scrum broke out. Matthews' teammates...
PATRICE BERGERON DISCUSSES THE CONTROVERSIAL SIGNING OF MITCHELL MILLER
Patrice Bergeron joined Elliotte Friedman to discuss the team's decision to sign Mitchell Miller, who was charged in juvenile court for heinous abuse of a classmate seven years ago. The move has garnered widespread criticism, the majority of which is highly critical. Bruins captain admitted that he, personally, was on...
JOHN TAVARES' HAT-TRICK SETS TORTS OVER THE EDGE (VIDEO)
The Maple Leafs are home after a brutal road trip on which they won 4 out of a possible 10 points facing a resilient Philadelphia Flyers team. Toronto is facing intense media & fan pressure to right the ship, and even though it is early, this is about as close to a must-win game as one could have ten games in.
A SLEWFOOT ON UNSUSPECTING OPPONENT DURING STOPPAGE GETS PLAYER BOOTED FROM GAME
A player in the Swedish Hockey League was booted from a game and is likely facing suspension after a terrible takedown on an unsuspecting opponent during a stoppage in play. There was around five minutes left in the first period in the game between Timrå and Växjö when things started to get somewhat heated. During a stoppage in play, Växjö's Ludvig Nilsson came up behind Timrå's Emil Pettersson, who was heading to the bench for a change, and knocked him down hard with what appears to be a blatant slewfoot.
CAPITALS CLAIM FORMER STANLEY CUP CHAMPION OFF WAIVERS FROM TORONTO
The Washington Capitals have found a way to help their injury issue on forward. According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Capitals have claimed Nicolas Aube-Kubel off waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs. Aubé-Kubel, 26, was signed by the Maple Leafs to a one-year contract worth $1 million on the opening...
PASTRNAK RECEIVES BIG HIT FROM LINDGREN, TAKES RETALIATORY PENALTY & KNOCKS LINDGREN OUT OF THE GAME
David Pastrnak received two minutes for interference on this play, but it would supremely unsurprising if he receives a call from the NHL's Department of Player Safety for this hit. On top of hitting Pastrnak, Lindgren also laid a decent hit on Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron, and the pride of the Boston Bruins bares no introduction; no pun intended.
LUCAS RAYMOND LEVELS MAT BARZAL, DRAWS TWO PENALTIES, THEN SCORES POWERPLAY GOAL
Lucas Raymond's tenure in the NHL has been a resounding success. In 92 games for Detroit, the former 4th overall pick has 62 points and 24 PIMs, and he finished fourth in Calder voting in his rookie campaign. In tandem with Moritz Seider, Raymond has shown that the Red Wings do have some legitimate players in their system.
PAIR OF BRUINS LEAVE TEAM'S ROAD TRIP FOR MEDICAL EVALUATION
The Boston Bruins have been the best team in the NHL this season, and it isn't really up for discussion. Through the team's first ten games, the Bruins are off to a 9-1 start with an NHL-best +19 goal differential. Despite missing a few of their top players early on - Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy, and David Krejci - the Bruins have stormed out of the gate under new head coach Jim Montgomery.
MARK GIORDANO & MICHAEL BUNTING DEFEND AUSTON MATTHEWS FROM FRUSTRATED FLYERS (VIDEO)
The Leafs trounced the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 tonight in a big and timely win. John Tavares' hat-trick proved the difference maker in this one, and John Tortorella was not happy. Torts wasn't the only frustrated Flyer in this game, as the team in orange wasn't about to go down without...
CLAUDE GIROUX SCORES THE LUCKIEST GOAL OF THE 2022-23 SEASON SO FAR
The Ottawa Senators were taking on the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night and the game featured maybe one of the luckiest goals you'll see this season. Senators forward Claude Giroux had the puck at the red line and was attempting to dump the puck and go off for a line change. Giroux shot the puck down towards into the Golden Knights' zone when it takes an awkward bounce and goes over Logan Thompson and into the net to make it a 1-1 game.
NEW JERSEY FACING PREDICAMENT AFTER UGLY INJURY TO MACKENZIE BLACKWOOD
New Jersey's 4-3 comeback win over the Edmonton Oilers put on display the incredible resilience of this young Devils team. In the span of 1:26, the Devils went from tied 1-1 to losing their starting goalie to injury and trailing 3-1 to a dominant Oilers team. On a night in which Stuart Skinner looked sharp early and seemingly everything was working against them, New Jersey somehow assembled a three-goal third period to secure the win.
CLAUDE GIROUX SET TO FACE FLYERS FOR FIRST TIME SINCE TRADE, THINKS IT'LL BE 'A LITTLE WEIRD'
For the first time since being traded to the Florida Panthers last March and then signing with the Ottawa Senators this summer, Claude Giroux is set to face his former club, the Philadelphia Flyers and admits it will be 'a little weird'. "It's a little weird, obviously, being in Philly...
JESPERI KOTKANIEMI SOCKS RASMUS DAHLIN WITH HIS GLOVE ON
Rasmus Dahlin has played with an attitude ever since he got into the NHL, and he has only gotten bolder as his confidence has grown. Dahlin sits second - behind only fellow Swede, Erik Karlsson - in points and has been incredible for the Sabres this season. During tonight's contest...
NOVEMBER 4 WAIVER WIRE SEES AUBE-KUBEL SENT DOWN BY MAPLE LEAFS
The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel on waivers:. Insider Chris Johnston also reports that Toronto made Aube-Kubel available via trade earlier this week, as he had been a healthy scratch for the past five games. Aube-Kubel is the only player placed on waivers for November 4, and...
