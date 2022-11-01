Local writer R. Lynn Williams slated to be featured in the Fort Morgan Public Library author series

Read full article on original website
Two months after moving away from state, Mississippi native will be featured on HGTVs ‘Hometown Takeover’
When Charles Cole moved from Mississippi to Fort Morgan, Colo., he brought with him an entrepreneurial spirit and the memories of his childhood in the River City. Thus was born his retail business, China Grove Apparel, which Cole named after the street he grew up on in Vicksburg. Only two...
Firefighters rescue 15 residents trapped by flames, 3 hospitalized
Firefighters on Thursday afternoon rescued residents of a condominium complex in Arapahoe County after a fire started in the building. South Metro Fire Rescue said some of the residents of Club Valencia were trapped by the flames. The apartment complex is located near the intersection of South Parker Road and East Mississippi Avenue in unincorporated Arapahoe County. The Red Cross is on-site providing assistance to people who are displaced by the fire. Firefighters say blaze started in one unit and moved to the second and third floors. Smoke damaged some units on the fourth floor. According to South Metro Fire...
yellowscene.com
Bus driver shortage leaves parents to fend for themselves in Northeast Colorado school district
WIGGINS, Colo. — From Monday through Thursday, Veronica Talamantes spends her days driving to and from school, picking up and dropping off three of her children. “We live kind of far because we live out in a farm,” Talamantes explained. “You have to [drive], there’s no other option.”
1310kfka.com
Greeley woman charged with assault outside Evans convenience store
A Greeley woman has been charged with assault after police said hit a man with her a vehicle at a convenience store. It happened October 14 outside the 7-Eleven on the 1000 block of 37th Avenue in Evans. An arrest affidavit, obtained by the Greeley Tribune, shows Brittney Mccoy was arguing with a man and threated to sic her pit bull on him. She then accelerated towards him, pinning the victim between her vehicle and his. She then fled the scene. The alleged assault was captured on the store’s surveillance video. Mccoy apparently told police the victim flashed a gun at her prompting her actions, but police said no weapon was seen on the surveillance video. For details, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
Fort Morgan Times
Northern Colorado wrestling wins season opener over Fort Hays State
The University of Northern Colorado wrestling team started its 2022-23 campaign on Friday with a big win over Fort Hays State. UNC won nine of its 10 bouts and out-scored the Tigers 43-3 at the Monster Match in Denver. Freshman Stevo Poulin (125 pounds), junior Andrew Alirez (141) and freshman...
Fort Morgan Times
UNC women’s hoops wins exhibition vs. Chadron State by 38; new players show promise
Nearly the entire University of Northern Colorado roster saw the court on Friday night when the Bears hosted Chadron State for its exhibition game. UNC defeated the Eagles, 90-52, in the first college game for three-quarters of the team. It was a lopsided score, but the performance revealed strengths and weaknesses.
Fort Morgan Times
Game grades: UNC blows lead, misses more opportunities against PSU
UNC (2-7, 1-5 Big Sky) lost to Portland State (4-5, 3-3 Big Sky), 35-21, after giving up five straight touchdowns. The Bears actually took a 14-0 lead but mistakes and missed opportunities turned what could have been an upset win into another painful loss. Here is how the team did...
Fort Morgan Times
UNC football’s hot start against PSU fades after penalties, missed opportunities
UNC (2-7, 1-5 Big Sky) lost to Portland State (4-5, 3-3 Big Sky), 35-21, despite getting out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. It looked like the Bears would have an opportunity to upset the home team, thanks to their strong start. They scored on the first two drives of the game.
Fort Morgan Times
UNC men’s basketball: Kountz, Johnson to lead Bears through demanding schedule
Expectations are high for the University of Northern Colorado men’s basketball season, but the team is trying to be realistic about the time frame for success and not add unnecessary pressure to itself. The Bears finished second in the 2022 Big Sky Tournament and won two games at the...
Do You Know Who This Unidentified Deceased Colorado Woman Is?
The constant development and access to modern technology and resources have helped law enforcement agencies across the country solve cold cases that have remained under investigation for years. A forensic technique known as facial reconstruction is one of the newer methods that's positively assisted in finding answers to many unsolved...
Police say domestic dispute led to shooting in Evans
Police in Evans are investigating a shooting they say started out as a domestic dispute Saturday night.
