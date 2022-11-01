ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayzata, MN

Wayzata boys soccer defense leads it to victory over Andover in Class 3A semifinal

By Jack Butler
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

The Wayzata boys soccer team’s defense starts with its attackers.

Forwards Mike Orlov and Joe Highfield press the opposing defenders when they have the ball. The opposing team is often forced to the middle, where midfielders Charlie Miller and Cole Frazier press them, often shutting off an attack before it can get to the Trojans’ final third.

Wayzata did what it has executed all season, defeating Andover in the Class 3A semifinals 4-1 and limiting the Huskies chances in open play.

“We focused on defending quite a bit this week, and everyone stepped up and did their job,” Wayzata head coach Dominic Duenas said. “The boys always talk about it being a family. It definitely was a family effort today, defending, from our goalkeeper, to our back four, to our midfield to our front two.”

Orlov did his duties as an attacker, too. He opened the scoring by slotting a penalty past the keeper into the right corner of the goal with seven minutes remaining in the first half.

Wayzata scored again five minutes later. Orlov squared a ball into the box, and Pillar connected with his left foot into the left corner of the goal for a 2-0 halftime lead.

Andover responded with pressure for much of the second half. Forward Baraka Tarleton scored on a penalty kick after a Wayzata handball in the box. He too placed it in the right corner to cut the lead to 2-1, handling the pressure of one kick to get Andover back into the game.

“Just stay relaxed,” Tarleton said. “I just try not to think about it. I feel like if I try and think about it so much, I just get into my head. Take it like a PK I would at practice.”

But with Wayzata focused on defending its lead, the Huskies could not generate many chances.

Andover defender Austin Seifert received his second yellow, and the Trojans responded with two goals to put the game away and reach the state final.

“It feels great,” Frazier said. “We worked hard for it since the start of the year.”

Miller added: “I think all of our guys are really buying into the system.”

Wayzata will face Woodbury in the Class 3A state final on November 4. The Trojans played to a 1-1 draw

Andover’s turnaround season comes to a close

The Huskies won six games last season. This year, Andover won 15 games to make the state tournament for the fourth time in school history.

“My whole high school career playing soccer for this team has been amazing,” goalkeeper Nolan Meyer said. “I feel so close to all my teammates. We’ve been playing with each other ever since our youth. We had a big jump in wins this year. It’s a major accomplishment to make it to this point. Even though we didn’t win, I’m still very happy we even made it here in the first place.”

Tarleton, who missed last season with an injury, was not going to soak in his final season.

“It’s a brotherhood,” he said. “It’s always been love. It’s always been fun. I wouldn't do it with anybody else.”

