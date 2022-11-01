Read full article on original website
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fishkill town budget adopted in 4-1 vote
FISHKILL – The 2023 Fishkill town budget, $341,5309 below the allowable tax levy limit, has been adopted by the town board with Supervisor Ozzy Albra the sole negative vote. Based on the tax rates for the new year, a $300,000 taxable property would see a $4.50 increase for town homestead, a $23.50 increase for village homestead, $39.50 decrease for town non-homestead, and $6.60 increase for village non-homestead.
Mid-Hudson News Network
New Rochelle proposed 2023 budget adds cops and firefighters
NEW ROCHELLE – City Manager Charles Strome III Friday released his proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2023. The $266.5 million budget provides a balanced budget while maintaining service levels, he said. This spending plan takes the steps necessary to adjust to the dramatic change of economic conditions caused by...
Mid-Hudson News Network
SEEQC completes $3 million expansion in Westchester
ELMSFORD – SEEQC has completed its combined 12,000 square foot, renovated, multilayer, superconductive chip foundry and quantum product development and testing center in Elmsford. The state-of-the-art facility will expand its capacity to fabricate the world’s most complex superconductor electronics for quantum computing, AI, and sensor and detectors and to...
Mid-Hudson News Network
New Paltz artisanal chocolate manufacturer expands
NEW PALTZ – Lagusta’s Luscious will be expanding its artisanal chocolate manufacturing facility in New Paltz by spending $501,450 to renovate and build out a 6,000 square foot space. The state’s Empire State Development Corporation will kick in $100,000 in exchange for the creation of 11 new jobs...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Small- to Medium-sized businesses can now apply for Ulster County funding
KINGSTON – The Office of the Ulster County Executive announced Wednesday that applications are now open for $950,000 in funding to support small- to medium-sized businesses in the county. The Cares II Small Business Assistance Program Informational Webinar, held earlier this week, is now available online. To qualify for...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Public hearing on tentative Dutchess County budget scheduled for Today (Thursday)
POUGHKEEPSIE – Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro presented his tentative $560 million spending plan for 2023 on Tuesday. A public hearing on the proposal is taking place in the legislative chambers on Thursday, November 3rd, at 7:00 p.m. County Legislators on the Budget, Finance, and Personnel Committee, chaired by...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh school district transportation coordinator nominated for federal award
ALBANY – Governor Kathy Hochul has nominated Patricia Coyne, transportation coordinator for the Newburgh Enlarged City School District, for the U.S. Department of Education’s Recognizing Inspiring School Employees Award, a federal award to honor classified school employees who provide exemplary services to students. The nomination said Coyne ensures...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Rockland County participates in Operation Green Light
NEW CITY – In tribute to veterans, Rockland County’s Allison Paris Building on New Hempstead Road in New City and Building A in the Pomona Health Complex off Route 45 are lit green for Operation Green Light from the beginning of November through the 13. Operation Green Light’s...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Future of Social Security discussed
NEW PALTZ – A panel discussion, sponsored by NYPIRG, was conducted Wednesday at SUNY New Paltz to discuss Social Security and the insolvency it faces in the future. “It’s about protecting benefits for current and future generations,” said Joe Stelling of AARP. “They know this trust fund is OK until 2034, but it’s a giant question mark after that when we don’t have enough money to pay for the benefits people have earned.”
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces First Clean Water Infrastructure Projects in NY to Receive Federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced $176 million in financial assistance for water infrastructure improvement projects that reduce potential risks to public health and the environment, including the first projects in New York State to receive clean water infrastructure funding under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in the Town of Liberty and City of Newburgh. The Environmental Facilities Corporation Board of Directors approved low-cost financing and previously announced grants authorizing municipal access to the capital needed to get shovels in the ground for critical drinking water and sewer projects. The board also approved long-term financing conversions that provide debt interest relief for municipalities on completed projects.
They’re Here: The Latest Changes to Newburgh Plaza
Many residents were caught off guard when the ShopRite on North Plank Rd in the town of Newburgh, NY announced their closure in 2021. One of the oldest ShopRites in the Hudson Valley, it left Newburgh with one less grocery store and a virtually abandoned shopping center. It also left the town wondering what business would take its place. We finally have an answer, and construction is officially underway.
City of Poughkeepsie Names First Ever Director of Youth Services
Big news for the City of Poughkeepsie! City of Poughkeepsie Mayor Rob Rolison has announced the creation of the Director of Youth Services position, and how it will be key to the city's overall strategy to create a Children's Cabinet to bring together school districts, government agencies, child-serving community organizations and other local stakeholders to improve the lives of youth and families. Rolison announced that Karen Williams has been named the first Director of Youth Services.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Record turnout for early voting in Ulster County
The first weekend of early voting in Ulster County turned out more participants that it had in the past and was dominated by Democrats, according to Ulster County Democratic Elections Commissioner Ashley Dittus. “We had combined 4760, which is a new weekend record for us,” said Dittus. “Our first day (Saturday, October 29) was 2708, second 2052. Looking back at 2020, day one was 1869, day two, 2190. Combined it was 4059. So we had just shy of 700 more voters. That’s pretty remarkable.”
focusmediausa.com
Nebrasky Plumbing, Heating & Cooling’s Leeanne Rose Honored as a “Millennial on the Move”
MONROE, N.Y. (Nov. 2, 2022) –– Leeanne Rose of Nebrasky Plumbing, Heating & Cooling, Inc., has been named to the fourth annual Millennials on the Move listing for 2022, which spotlights 13 exemplary young professionals across the nation in the plumbing, heating, cooling and piping industry. The listing...
Gentrification talks planned in Hudson Valley
Forge Project, a new Native-led arts and decolonial education initiative based in Ancram, is hosting a three-part series of dialogues and intimate conversation sessions, dubbed "Gentrification is Colonialism."
Mid-Hudson News Network
League of Women Voters files suit against Dutchess Board of Elections
POUGHKEEPSIE – The League of Women Voters of the Mid-Hudson Region (LOWV) and two individuals have filed a lawsuit against the Dutchess County Board of Elections and Republican Elections Commissioner Erik Haight. The lawsuit seeks to have GOP Commissioner Haight agree with his Democratic counterpart, Commissioner Hannah Black, to...
nystateofpolitics.com
Upstate New York, including NY-19, could hold the key to a House majority
Voters in New York's 19th Congressional District could help determine which party controls the House of Representatives come January. In just five days, Democrat Josh Riley and Republican Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro will face off in a district that spans from Binghamton to the Massachusetts border. The district is...
kingstonthisweek.com
Former Prison for Women proposal gets needed Kingston council approval
KINGSTON — Despite a last-minute challenge from a group of neighbours, the proposed redevelopment of the former Prison for Women passed another set of hurdles. City council approved an official plan and zoning bylaw amendments and draft plan of the subdivision for Siderius Development Kingston’s planned Union Park residential redevelopment on the 3.25-hectare property.
Holiday Market Returns to Popular Hudson Valley Farm
Anyone who knows me knows that you will rarely find me shopping at the mall. I prefer to keep it very local, and would much rather do my holiday shopping at one of the many holiday markets here in the Hudson Valley. You can keep your malls and big department stores, I’m looking for one of a kind, locally made gifts for the loved ones on my holiday list.
NYC Construction Workers Using Hudson Valley as Garbage Dump
A construction company from New York City was caught using the Hudson Valley as its own personal landfill. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says they recently tracked down two trucks that were illegally dumping construction debris in the Hudson Valley. Earlier this month two environmental conservation officers...
Comments / 4