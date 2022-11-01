The first weekend of early voting in Ulster County turned out more participants that it had in the past and was dominated by Democrats, according to Ulster County Democratic Elections Commissioner Ashley Dittus. “We had combined 4760, which is a new weekend record for us,” said Dittus. “Our first day (Saturday, October 29) was 2708, second 2052. Looking back at 2020, day one was 1869, day two, 2190. Combined it was 4059. So we had just shy of 700 more voters. That’s pretty remarkable.”

ULSTER COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO