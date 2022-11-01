Below Deck Adventure is here to up the stakes. "We needed a little bit of a change," chief stewardess Faye Clarke tells ET of the new Below Deck offshoot. "We've seen the Mediterranean, we've seen the Caribbean. I think Below Deck Adventure is going to bring the audience something that they have never seen before. Like, they will see accidents happen, and they will see people get nervous and they will see people coming out of their comfort zones, you know?"

2 DAYS AGO