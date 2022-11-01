Read full article on original website
Japan to keep stake in Russian energy project in Sakhalin
TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s industry minister says that a Japanese consortium has decided to retain its stake in the new Russian operator of the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project. Economy and Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said the company would notify Moscow of its decision by a Nov. 11 deadline. Nishimura welcomed it as a step toward securing stable energy supplies for resource-scarce Japan. He said shareholders of Sakhalin Oil and Gas Development Co., or SODECO, a consortium of Japanese companies holding a 30% stake in Sakhalin-1, voted unanimously to keep the stake. The project earlier was led by Exxon Mobil. Many major Western energy companies have withdrawn from projects in Russia due to the war in Ukraine.
Climate protests criticized; but Germany missing 2030 goal
BERLIN (AP) — German officials are urging environmental activists to engage in “constructive” protests and avoid endangering lives. A heated debate has broken out over activists’ methods after road blockades from a Monday protest in Berlin delayed a rescue crew in reaching a fatally injured cyclist. A government spokesman said Chancellor Olaf Scholz “supports all democratic engagement” but that “the form of protest that we are seeing now, this week in particular, is not effective.” Meanwhile, government-appointed experts warned Friday that Germany risks missing its target of slashing greenhouse gas emissions by at least 65% from 1990 levels by 2030. It said Germany needs to reduce its emissions twice as fast as the yearly average from the past decade.
Greece urged to dig harder on phone surveillance scandal
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A European parliamentary committee investigating the use of spyware in the 27-country bloc has urged Greek officials to do more to shed light on a phone surveillance scandal that targeted opposition politicians and journalists. The committee rapporteur said Friday that while no definite proof emerged on who installed and used Predator spyware on the victims’ phones, “everything is pointing in the direction of people in government circles.” The scandal, which shook Greece’s center-right government this year, centered on the secret service’s tapping opposition party leader Nikos Androulakis’ phone. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he had not known about the surveillance, which he said was legal — on national security grounds — but wrong.
Hungarians demand end to pro-government bias in public media
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Around 1,500 demonstrators gathered at the headquarters of Hungary’s public media company have protested what they say is biased news coverage and state-sponsored propaganda that favors the country’s populist government. Demonstrators called for the director of the public media corporation, MTVA, to be replaced. They also demanded due coverage of a recent wave of major protests and strikes by Hungarian teachers and students for better pay and working conditions for educators. Hungarian public media ignored most of those actions despite some protests drawing tens of thousands of people. Under the leadership of nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the Hungarian government has been accused of eroding press freedom and rolling back democratic checks and balances.
Migrant border crossings rise at Poland-Belarus border
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — The Polish border service has reported an uptick in Middle Eastern migrants trying to illegally cross into the European Union at the border of Belarus and Poland. In the past 24 hours, 117 illegal migrants were detained, along with 65 others the previous day. According to the Polish border agency, Belarusian border guards aid migrants in crossing the border to Poland, with most migrants now traveling first to Russia and then taking organized transport to Belarusian cities. Last year, thousands of migrants became stranded at the Belarus-EU border, with Western leaders accusing Belarusian authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko of using migrants as pawns to destabilize the bloc. Poland has since built a $330 million wall along its border with Belarus.
Australia plays down US B-52 bomber plan that angers China
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles has played down the significance of a major upgrade of U.S. B-52 bomber facilities planned for northern Australia that has raised China’s ire. China this week condemned U.S. plans to deploy up to six of the long-range bombers in the Northern Territory, arguing the move undermines regional peace and stability. Asked if the upgrade could prove too provocative, Marles told reporters: “Everyone needs to take a deep breath.” Marles says U.S. bombers have been visiting Australia since the 1980s and training in Australia since 2005. Some Australian critics argue the B-52s’ increased presence in Australia would make the country a bigger target in a war between the United States and China.
Iran marks 1979 US Embassy takeover amid nationwide protests
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran is marking the 1979 takeover of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran as its theocracy faces nationwide protests after the death of a 22-year-old woman earlier arrested by the country’s morality police. While crowds in Tehran looked large with chador-wearing women waving the Islamic Republic’s flag, other commemorations appeared smaller, with only a few dozen people taking part. Iran’s hard-line president criticized the demonstrations as backing Tehran’s enemies. Meanwhile, activists in southeast Iran claimed security forces killed at least 16 people in protests in the country’s restive Sistan and Baluchestan province.
Global statesmen: UN needs to be more muscular and united
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A group of elder statesmen founded by Nelson Mandela says the United Nations needs to be more muscular and united if it wants to remain a central player in tackling the world’s multiple escalating crises. Former world leaders in the group known as The Elders told AP executives that the U.N.’s most powerful organ, the Security Council, needs to address the paralyzing impact of its vetoes, and the secretary-general of the 193-member world organization needs to speak out on violations of international law. Former U.N. secretary-general Ban Ki-moon, The Elders’ deputy chairman, said he told Security Council ambassadors “we are living in a world where multilateralism is in crisis” — and the United Nations “is most responsible for that.”
China central bank deputy governor faces corruption probe
BEIJING (AP) — A deputy governor of China’s central bank is under investigation on suspicion of serious violations of discipline and law. The ruling Communist Party’s corruption agency on Saturday did not provide any details of the allegations against Fan Yifei. Fan is one of six deputy governors and has held the post at the People’s Bank of China for more than seven years. He has spoken often on China’s efforts to develop a digital currency. The Communist Party has carried out a sweeping crackdown on corruption under Chinese leader Xi Jinping. The campaign is popular with the public and has allowed him to sideline some potential political rivals.
Oath Keepers leader testifies 2020 election was ‘unconstitutional,’ paints himself as anti-violence
Stewart Rhodes, the leader of the right-wing Oath Keepers who prosecutors say called for a “bloody revolution” to keep then-President Donald Trump in power, painted himself as an anti-racist Libertarian who believed the 2020 election was unconstitutional as he testified in his own defense on Friday. Rhodes is...
Tourists on Peru riverboat freed after pollution protest
LIMA, Peru (AP) — An Indigenous leader in Peru’s Amazon region says that his community has released 23 foreign tourists and 75 Peruvians who had been passengers on a riverboat detained overnight to demand government attention to complaints of oil pollution. Wadson Trujillo says the foreign passengers include citizens of Germany, Great Britain, Spain and France. They were been travelling along the Maranon River when the vessel named Eduardo 11 was halted by residents of Cuninico. Trujillo said the boat and passengers were allowed to leave in the early afternoon Friday. But he says similar protests will continue until the government responds to their protests over pollution.
European Central Bank leader doubles down on rate increases
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The head of the European Central Bank underlined the bank’s determination to fight rampant inflation with more interest rate increases on top of recent record hikes. ECB President Christine Lagarde said Friday that “our job is far from being completed” and that even a mild recession would not be enough to bring price increases back under control. In a lecture at the central bank of Estonia, she said the bank “will not let high inflation become entrenched” by letting expectations of higher prices become baked into wages and costs. The bank has been raising rates at the fastest pace since the euro was launched in 1999, mirroring the hikes of the U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of England.
Thousands pack Bahrain national stadium for pope’s main Mass
MANAMA, Bahrain (AP) — Thousands of Christians from around the Gulf packed Bahrain’s sports stadium on Saturday for Pope Francis’ big Mass, as he shifted the attention of his four-day visit to ministering to the Catholic community in the overwhelmingly Muslim region. The English-language liturgy was clearly...
Europe OKs 1st one-dose drug to protect babies against RSV
LONDON (AP) — The European Commission has authorized the world’s first one-dose drug against a respiratory virus that sickens millions of babies and children globally every year. In a statement Friday, drugmakers Sanofi and AstraZeneca said the European Commission had given the green light to nirsevimab, a laboratory-developed antibody to protect infants during their first exposure to RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, a highly contagious common infection that infects nearly all babies by age 2. The European Medicines Agency had previously recommended that nirsevimab, sold as Beyfortus, be authorized based on research that showed the drug reduced the chances that babies with RSV needed medical attention and appeared safe.
Moderate quake shakes western Turkey causing panic
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A moderately strong earthquake has struck Turkey’s western province of Izmir, causing panic among residents and toppling the minaret of a mosque. The country’s disaster management agency said the 4.9-magnitude earthquake was centered in Izmir’s Buca district and struck at 3:29 a.m. on Friday. The quake was followed by several aftershocks and was felt in surrounding areas. At least two people were injured after jumping from a height while trying to escape their homes in panic, according to Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu. Turkey sits on top of major fault lines and is frequently shaken by earthquakes. The temblor occurred days after Izmir had commemorated the victims of a magnitude 6.6 earthquake that claimed the lives of 117 people on Oct. 30, 2020.
Chinese officials signal no change to 'zero-COVID' policy
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese health officials gave no indication Saturday of any relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions, following several days of speculation that the government was considering changes to a “zero-COVID” approach that has stymied economic growth and disrupted daily life. The officials said at a news conference that they would “unswervingly” stick to the policy, which seeks to stop cases from coming into the country and snuff out outbreaks as they occur. The announcement was not a surprise and doesn’t rule out the possibility that discussions are taking place behind closed doors. But there has been no official confirmation, and most analysts believe that any change will be gradual and major easing is unlikely until sometime next year. The speculation rallied stock markets in China this week, with investors as well as the public latching onto any hints of possible change. The death of a 3-year-old boy in a quarantined residential compound fueled growing discontent with the China’s anti-virus controls, which are increasingly out of step with the rest of the world.
Biden was ‘expressing solidarity’ when he said ‘we’re going to free Iran,’ White House says
President Joe Biden was “expressing solidarity” with protesters when he said at a campaign event late Thursday that “we’re going to free Iran,” a White House spokesman clarified on Friday. The comment sparked an indignant response from the government in Tehran and went beyond the...
White House gets ‘Goldilocks’ jobs report as they look to make up ground on the economy
As White House officials prepared for the last jobs report before the midterm elections set to be released Friday morning, the last thing they wanted to see is a blowout hiring number. It’s the political paradox that loomed over the last major piece of economic data before Election Day —...
UN chief warns planet is heading toward `climate chaos’
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is warning that the planet is heading toward irreversible “climate chaos.” And he is urging global leaders at the upcoming UN climate summit in Egypt to put the world back on track to cut emissions, keep promises on climate financing and help developing countries speed their transition to renewable energy. The U.N. chief told reporters Thursday that the COP27 summit “ must be the place to rebuild trust and re-establish the ambition needed to avoid driving our planet over the climate cliff.” He said the most important outcome of COP27, which begins Nov. 6, is to have “a clear political will to reduce emissions faster.”
US Ambassador to UN condemns North Korean missile launches and lack of action by Security Council
The US Ambassador to the United Nations on Friday condemned both North Korea’s missile launches and the lack of action taken by the UN Security Council to address them as “appalling.”. In remarks at a UN Security Council meeting on the matter, Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Pyongyang had launched...
