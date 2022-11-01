Read full article on original website
China Reveals 536-Horsepower Electric Minivan With 510-Mile Range
If you haven't been paying attention lately, you might not know that buyers in China have access to way more electric vehicle options than we have in the United States. China gets EVs from established brands like Toyota and local creations such as the Avatr 11, which produces 578 horsepower and can go 422 miles on a charge. Chinese automaker Geely, which owns familiar global brands like Lotus, Polestar, and Volvo, just released a new electric MPV called the Zeekr 009, which looks fantastic.
We Finally Have A Tesla Cybertruck Production Date
Tesla fans can start sending fan mail to the writers of The Simpsons. Less than 24 hours after the premier of the show's famous Halloween annual Treehouse of Horror special, which features a Cybertruck, the long-awaited EV truck now has a realistic production start date. Last week, Musk confirmed that...
Volkswagen Introduces 350-HP Jetta GLI At SEMA Show
The Volkswagen Jetta GLI is often overlooked by enthusiasts because it lacks visual drama. Sure, VW adds a few bits and pieces to make it look sportier, but you can't get around the fact that it's still a basic three-box sedan featuring the most generic design cues the German brand has to offer.
MotorAuthority
Ringbrothers reveals a 1948 Chevy “super truck” called Enyo
Ringbrothers has returned to the SEMA show with a modified 1948 Chevrolet pickup truck that the Wisconsin company bills as its most extreme creation yet. That's a significant claim considering the same company has previously revealed a stunning 1972 AMC Javelin AMX with 1,100 hp on tap, as well as a 1969 Dodge Charger that took over 4,700 hours to complete.
Electric Honda Type R Models Will Rely On Solid-State Batteries
The Type R nameplate is hugely important to Honda and has become a cornerstone of the brand's performance offerings. The Civic Type R, for example, is a symbol of engineering excellence, and the hot hatch all its rivals aspire to be. But what will come of it as the industry pivots to electromobility?
5 Cars Perfect For A Dodge Inline-Six HurriCrate Engine Swap
Dodge's decision to offer a series of crate engines based on its new Hurricane 3.0-liter inline-six is a brilliant move. It also adds further fuel to the rumor that the Hurricane will power Dodge's next-generation muscle cars. It's an open secret that it will be used in Jeep and Ram products, but not as a replacement for the V8 models, but rather in addition.
Top Speed
This Mercury XM Turnpike Cruiser Concept Is A True Piece Of Automotive History
In today’s world of cars, there are few that are truly elegant. While there are many that are beautiful and impressive, the level of elegance found in classic cars is almost nowhere to be seen today. It is no wonder why classic cars have retained their value, especially when they were unique even for the time. Some of these cars, when they come to the auction, offer a slice of old-school comfort and luxury while showing how eccentric brands once were. If you want something truly unique though, an antique classic car is guaranteed to impress, even when it comes from unlikely sources - like Mercury XM Turnpike Cruiser coming for sale through Mecum Auto Auction.
Road & Track
Ringbrothers Brings Four Epic Custom Builds to SEMA
Ringbrothers is leaving nothing on the table this year for SEMA. The Wisconsin-based custom car builder has arrived with no fewer than four custom one-off builds for the tuner show, each more epic than the last. Our favorite of the bunch has to be the Enyo 1948 Chevy Super Truck....
realitytitbit.com
Daddy Dave gets 'beautiful' new racing car for No Prep Kings season 6
Street Outlaws driver Daddy Dave isn’t waiting at the start line as he debuts his new racing car for No Prep Kings. Season 6 won’t see him in his usual “Goliath” Chevy II vehicle but instead a brand new Audi S5. The car has already been...
torquenews.com
Should You Consider a Catalytic Converter Delete?
Catalytic converter deletes are sometimes recommended as a solution to more than one problem with a car. Is this really ok despite what some popular mechanics and many forum commenters have to say about it? Plus see how a cat delete is done and what it did for a Miata.
BMW i5 M50 Electric Sedan Spied Silently Cruising The Nurburging
It's no secret that the next generation of the BMW 5 Series is going electric. We've spied the i5 a few times before, and we've even managed to get a look at the car's pre-production interior. Our spies in Germany have brought us another look at the new i5, and in an M-flavored.
Ringbrothers Reveals First Chevy Blazer SEMA Build
Like everyone else in the automotive industry, the tuning shop Ringborthers is at SEMA. Previously, the firm announced it was bringing a host of new models to SEMA 2022. This Chevy Blazer build is one of them, and it has a 1,200-horsepower monster hidden under the hood. That power comes from a 6.8-liter LS3 V8 and a vast 2.9-liter Whipple supercharger.
TJ Hunt Reveals Custom Nissan Z Body Kit At SEMA 2022
TJ Hunt is renowned in the tuning scene for building widely awesome cars and where better to showcase your skills than at SEMA. This year, TJ Hunt and StreetHunter returned to Las Vegas with a Nissan of epic proportions in the form of a highly customized Nissan Z. Nissan has...
Watch A Crazy Ford F-Series Driver Tow A Truck Hauling A Trailer Loaded With Cars
If you commute across America's expansive highway and interstate network, you're bound to come across something bizarre on your travels. Perhaps it's an erratic driver or someone sleeping while Autopilot does the driving. But one Reddit user recently witnessed a rather ridiculous towing situation. No, your eyes aren't deceiving you....
Ford Reveals Rugged 2023 Transit Trail Camper Van With 310-HP Twin-Turbo V6
In mid-October, Ford teased the Transit Trail by parking it next to a cute camping spot in the woods. The image was too dark to see any detail, but the camper van has now made its official debut. Ford wants to gain traction in a growing segment by offering adventure...
Porsche 911 GT3's $5,900 Full Bucket Seats Linked To Latest Recall
The new Porsche 911 GT3 has been recalled after an investigation found some vehicles to be equipped with a faulty seatbelt anchor. The problem can be traced back to a since-corrected assembly process deviation. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recall notice, the "screw attaching the lower...
GMC Hummer EV Inspires New $4,000 Electric Bike
To call the GMC Hummer EV Pickup a success would be an understatement. The marriage of chunky styling and electric power has caused a stir quite a stir, and even A-list celebrities want to be seen rolling around in one. This strong image has also resulted in a partnership with Call Of Dutyand now, the electric truck has even inspired an e-bike.
Pagani Zonda V12-Swapped Mazda RX-7 Shines At SEMA 2022
At the beginning of this year, concept artist Khyzyl Saleem (better known as The Kyza) announced that a crazy render he had created would be coming to life. The render was based on the legendary Mazda RX-7 and integrated styling cues from some of Saleem's favorite RX-7 tuners, and through the Live to Offend brand, the kit will be produced in limited numbers. Now, on the occasion of the SEMA Show 2022, the first real-life version of the kit has been revealed, and it looks amazing. But what's even more special is that the build is powered by a V12 engine from a Pagani Zonda.
Honda Won't Build Fake Manuals For Its EV Models
Electric vehicles are well-known for blistering acceleration. The maximum torque is delivered from 1 rpm, and the power isn't transferred to the wheels via anything as rudimentary as a gearbox. It's just a constant delivery of copious amounts of torque. But the above is also one of the criticisms often...
Volkswagen Will Introduce The First Electric R Model In 2024
Volkswagen shocked the world last week when it announced that its high-performance R Division would be going all-electric in 2030. That means brilliant cars like the Golf R will eventually disappear, only to be replaced with a series of EV R models. We initially thought this would include R versions...
