ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Rutgers football’s Adam Korsak named Ray Guy Award Punter of the Week

By Kristian Dyer
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OrtjV_0iufzwLp00

They might as well just rename it the ‘Adam Korsak Punter of the Week.’ The Rutgers football punter again being recognized as the nation’s top player at his position.

It is the second straight Ray Guy Award weekly honor for Korsak , and the second time this season overall.

Last season, Korsak was a finalist for the Ray Guy Award, given to the nation’s top punter. It appears that the Rutgers senior is making a rather significant statement to win the award outright this season.

Korsak had 256 yards of punting on five punts in Rutgers football’s loss at Minnesota on Saturday. He had a season-best 77-yard punt against Minnesota , showcasing his ability to switch the field effectively for the defense.

With the loss, Rutgers is now 4-4 (1-4 Big Ten) and they face Michigan on Saturday at SHI Stadium (7:30 PM ET, Big Ten Network).

On the season, Korsak is averaging 44.4 yards per punt. Of his 41 punts, Korsak has landed 20 of them inside the 20-yard line.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Rutgers women’s basketball begins season of mystery: ‘I don’t know what they are going to do on game day’

Rutgers women’s basketball enters the Coquese Washington era, just the third head coach in the program’s storied, 48-year history, in uncharted territory. With a new coaching staff and a short-handed roster eight deep, the Scarlet Knights are in what Washington referred to as “discovery mode” heading into Monday’s 2022-23 season opener against Hofstra at Jersey Mike’s Arena.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

5 N.J. girls soccer players make roster for All-America game

Five players were selected this week to play in the All-American game in December. Freehold Township’s Gabby Koluch and Kayla Wong, Hunterdon Central’s Reagan Schubach, Pennington’s Ava Brass and Watchung Hills’ Jenna Tobia were all picked to play in the nation’s elite showcase. That game will be played on Dec. 10 in Panama City Beach, Fla.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Maddening Rutgers mask policy changed again

The on again, off again, mask policy at Rutgers University is off again. The faculty union has been pressing for Rutgers to let professors decide if masks should be worn in classrooms, and are awaiting a final ruling from the state's Public Employment Relations Council (PERC.) A hearing has been...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
thedigestonline.com

Inside NJ’s Hippest Brick Oven Pizzeria

Pizza might be the one constant in dining that never goes out of style. New York, Sicilian, bar pie, Detroit, Neapolitan— the list of pizza styles goes on, each one moving into the number one spot briefly before being dethroned by another worthy form. Thousands of NY-style slice shops, legendary bar pies such as Patsy’s in Paterson, rich tomato pies from dueling shops in a Trenton suburb, and so much more go into making New Jersey what is easily the greatest destination for pizza in the world.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
News 4 Buffalo

University makes new review of Mastriano’s doctoral research

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Canadian university that granted a doctorate in history to Doug Mastriano nearly a decade before he became the Republican nominee for governor of Pennsylvania is investigating a fresh complaint about his work that makes multiple allegations of academic fraud in his recently public dissertation. University of New Brunswick President Paul Mazerolle […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

7-Eleven Closing Up Shop For 18 New Jersey Locations

Get your Slurpee and bad convivence store food while you can as the popular retail chain 7-Eleven is closing its doors for eighteen of its New Jersey stores. Don’t panic because 7-Eleven still has close to 300 locations across the Garden State and you can still fill up for your big gulp. Although, some would like to know what is causing this change and which exact stores are being affected.
NEWARK, NJ
thepositivecommunity.com

Hollywood on the East Coast

The backdrop for many successful movies and television shows, Newark’s film credits include The Joker and The Dark Knight Rises of the Batman franchise, The Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark, the HBO series “The Plot Against America,” based on the novel by Philip Roth and Queen Latifah’s TV series The Equalizer.
NEWARK, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Tap Into New Brunswick: New Senior Complex Named After Pastor

According to Tap Into New Brunswick, a 66-unit senior housing complex to be built on Neilson Street will be named in honor of the late Rev. Henry A. Hildebrand. Hildebrand, who passed in 2004, served as Pastor of Mount Zion African Methodist Episcopal Church for 37 years. He was the congregation’s longest-serving pastor.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Legislative Gazette

Polls show AG race could come down to independent and undecided voters

Independent voters may be the deciding factor in the tightening Attorney General’s race between incumbent Democrat Letitia James and Republican challenger Michael Henry. In a mid-October Siena poll, James was leading Henry 51 – 40 percent among likely voters. That was down from a Siena poll the month before, when James led Henry 53 – 37 percent.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

168K+
Followers
224K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy