ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

'Do better': Newsom pauses $1B in homelessness spending

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's plans to reduce the nation's largest homeless population aren't good enough, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday, prompting him to halt $1 billion in state spending for local governments as he seeks to reset the state's strategy ahead of his expected second term in office.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PDT. * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28-30 expected. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other. sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor. plumbing.
HANFORD, CA
SFGate

Rhode Island 26, Maine 22

URI_Hill 7 run (Leonard kick), 10:43. RUSHING_Maine, El. Barnwell 20-98, Za. Scott 6-26, Jo. Fagnano 6-20, Ta. Banks 3-18, Fr. Brock 5-17, Ro. Jones 1-3, Tr. Ewing 1-1. Rhode Island, Ma. Deshields 23-110, Ka. Hill 8-41, Team 2-(minus 2). PASSING_Maine, Jo. Fagnano 12-27-0-126, Za. Scott 0-1-0-0. Rhode Island, Ka. Hill...
MAINE STATE
SFGate

WA WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, November 5, 2022. ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in. Snohomish River Near Monroe affecting Snohomish County. .Heavy rain over the area came to an end early Saturday morning with. no hydrological significant rain forecast over the weekend. The.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy