'Do better': Newsom pauses $1B in homelessness spending
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's plans to reduce the nation's largest homeless population aren't good enough, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday, prompting him to halt $1 billion in state spending for local governments as he seeks to reset the state's strategy ahead of his expected second term in office.
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PDT. * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28-30 expected. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other. sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor. plumbing.
Rhode Island 26, Maine 22
URI_Hill 7 run (Leonard kick), 10:43. RUSHING_Maine, El. Barnwell 20-98, Za. Scott 6-26, Jo. Fagnano 6-20, Ta. Banks 3-18, Fr. Brock 5-17, Ro. Jones 1-3, Tr. Ewing 1-1. Rhode Island, Ma. Deshields 23-110, Ka. Hill 8-41, Team 2-(minus 2). PASSING_Maine, Jo. Fagnano 12-27-0-126, Za. Scott 0-1-0-0. Rhode Island, Ka. Hill...
WA WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, November 5, 2022. ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in. Snohomish River Near Monroe affecting Snohomish County. .Heavy rain over the area came to an end early Saturday morning with. no hydrological significant rain forecast over the weekend. The.
Jerry Brown weighs in on Gavin Newsom's suspected presidential ambitions
Former California Gov. Jerry Brown, who has become known for his reticence since he retired from politics in 2019, recently addressed the widespread speculation that his successor, Gavin Newsom, may be eyeing a presidential run as soon as 2024 if President Joe Biden decides not to seek a second term.
Gavin Newsom campaign uses big chunk of reelection funds to oppose Prop. 30
The Newsom campaign is now the second-biggest donor against a climate funding program.
$1 million Powerball ticket sold at Bay Area 7-Eleven
Nobody took home the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot but two winners scored $1 million.
