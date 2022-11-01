ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

dmagazine.com

Immerse Yourself in Sky-High Penthouse Living in Vibrant Victory Park

There is nothing quite like a perfectly framed downtown Dallas skyline view. If you know, you know. And there is no better way to get that view than in a sleek, modern condo—the sub-penthouse, of course. You can claim your own piece of the iconic Dallas skyline at 2200 Victory Avenue #2602 on the 26th floor of The House—located right in the center of it all. Floor-to-ceiling windows are the crown jewel of this chic, 2,421-square-foot home—the “wow factor” that makes it such an irresistible find.
DALLAS, TX
maharaniweddings.com

Dallas Oasis, the Best Wedding Venue in Dallas

Are you looking for a place to host your wedding? Or simply the best non-hotel venue in Dallas for your ceremony or reception? If so, you've come to the right place — because we've found the answer! The Dallas Oasis is one of the most beautiful wedding venues in Dallas, and it also happens to be one of the top choices for couples getting married in this great city.
DALLAS, TX
92.9 NIN

Today I Learned This Iconic 90’s Music Video Was Filmed in Dallas

I feel so stupid for not knowing this. Allow me to feel like a real moron if this is common knowledge, but I legit blew my mind when I figured this out today. So the Dallas Observer did an article on Vanilla Ice and how everyone is buying up the mustangs that were so prominent in the 'Ice Ice Baby' music video. Now I knew Vanilla Ice grew up in the Dallas area, but the article said the music video was shot there. What?! That's not Dallas, I swear to god that was Miami.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Sneak Peek at Dallas’ Trinity Spine Trail (And New Creekside Park)

Yesterday morning I went on a little adventure with some folks I work with, led by a fellow with shaved legs named Philip Hiatt Haigh. P2H is a serious cyclist, which (partly) explains the silky smooth gams. He’s also the executive director of the Circuit Trail Conservancy, the folks building The LOOP, a 50-mile paved trail around Dallas. So when P2H asked if we wanted to come have a look at part of The LOOP called the Spine Trail before it officially opens, we loaded up our bikes.
DALLAS, TX
fwtx.com

The Last of the Pizza Inns

For many of us who were born and bred in Fort Worth, Pizza Inn was often our go-to whenever we wanted a slice. But it was more than just a restaurant. Especially in small towns, it was where the team went after victorious, or not-so-victorious, football and baseball games. Many a first date was at Pizza Inn, sometimes the only restaurant in town. Families would gather there, too, to celebrate raises and graduations and life’s small achievements; the kids would hover around arcade games (usually Ms. Pac-Man), while the adults combed through the salad bar.
FORT WORTH, TX
dmagazine.com

Leading Off (11/4/22)

What to Expect From the Severe Storms Today. It’s looking certain that you’ll want to leave work by lunch today. Bethany gave you the run-down yesterday, which you can read here. This morning’s models show the storm system arriving around noon and continuing through 8 p.m. The worst of it will probably be between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. as the storm moves east. There is still a possibility of quarter-sized hail and tornadoes, with wind gusts of up to 65 miles per hour.
DALLAS, TX
secretdallas.com

Escape The Hustle & Bustle Of Dallas City Life To These Gorgeous Woodland Cabins

Wake up fully immersed in nature with floor-to-ceiling windows. With great weather, a bustling entertainment scene, and a wealth of subcultures and interesting neighborhoods many of us can be guilty of becoming all too comfortable passing week on week in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and forgetting to take a break from the urban monotony.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

DFW Scores Another HQ Relocation With Stadium Food Delivery App StadiumDrop

In-stadium food delivery app company StadiumDrop received a $50,000 growth grant from McKinney Economic Development Corp. and has relocated its headquarters to McKinney at Serendipity Labs—a coworking space off of Highway 121. The company launched in 2020 at Oklahoma State University and provides fans an app to order food...
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

With New Local Ownership, the Historic Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek Prepares for a Beautiful Future

Vipin Nambiar of HN Capital Partners, is the new owner of Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, photographed by Jonathan Zizzo. In Vipin Nambiar’s influential world of hotel and restaurant investments, beautiful design isn’t frivolous — it’s powerful. So, when the photogenic and storied Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek recently came up for sale, Nambiar jumped. In late September, his Dallas-based company, HN Capital Partners, announced it had acquired the iconic hotel and restaurant from New World Hospitality, the Hong Kong investment entity owned by Rosewood Hotels & Resorts. Rosewood converted the historic 1925 property from a former private home into a hotel in the early ’80s, and will continue to operate the Mansion.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Where to Eat or Pick Up Thanksgiving Meals in Dallas

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, but that doesn’t mean you have to do all the cooking this year. But here’s something to keep in mind: the avian flu has caused a turkey shortage, so some menus won’t be offering turkey. We have a section for those alternative meals if, you’re into that. If you want turkey on the table, it’s best to get your orders in earlier than you normally would.
DALLAS, TX
whatnowdfw.com

Keyway Announces Acquisition of Lakeside Multifamily Property in Dallas

Keyway, the technology platform that simplifies commercial real estate transactions, announced the closing of its first multifamily acquisition in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the 157-unit Lakeside on Spring Valley apartment community in Richardson. The complex has 15 buildings with one- and two-bedroom residences, with an average unit size of about...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Here’s Who Is Coming to Dallas This Week: November 4-6

Chris Rock has won four Emmy Awards and three Grammy Awards which, by our math, makes him halfway to an EGOT. Rock’s 38-date Ego Death World Tour 2022 is the first world tour for the comedian, actor, director, writer, and producer in more than five years. Get tickets here.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Experience a Taste of the Holidays with Vestals Catering

Take advantage of all the joys of the season and forget the stress. Vestals has you covered! As Texas’ premium special events caterer, Vestals Catering adds a personalized touch to every event we are a part of. Whether we are serving beautiful couples on their wedding day, innovative nonprofits, Fortune 500 companies, or friends at sophisticated dinner parties at your home, we are prepared for any style or size of the occasion.
DALLAS, TX

