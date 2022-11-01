Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beto supporters allegedly assault conservative reporter at rally in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Texas Places Emergency Resources on Standby as Severe Weather Set To Arrive on FridayLarry LeaseTexas State
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Extreme Weather Forces Cancellation of 300 Flights From DFW AirportLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Severe Storms with Hail Possible on FridayLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Popular Steakhouse Opens First Texas Location
"They say everything is bigger in Texas and we cannot wait to make STK's signature vibe dining experience larger than life for residents and visitors alike in Dallas."
dmagazine.com
Immerse Yourself in Sky-High Penthouse Living in Vibrant Victory Park
There is nothing quite like a perfectly framed downtown Dallas skyline view. If you know, you know. And there is no better way to get that view than in a sleek, modern condo—the sub-penthouse, of course. You can claim your own piece of the iconic Dallas skyline at 2200 Victory Avenue #2602 on the 26th floor of The House—located right in the center of it all. Floor-to-ceiling windows are the crown jewel of this chic, 2,421-square-foot home—the “wow factor” that makes it such an irresistible find.
maharaniweddings.com
Dallas Oasis, the Best Wedding Venue in Dallas
Are you looking for a place to host your wedding? Or simply the best non-hotel venue in Dallas for your ceremony or reception? If so, you've come to the right place — because we've found the answer! The Dallas Oasis is one of the most beautiful wedding venues in Dallas, and it also happens to be one of the top choices for couples getting married in this great city.
Today I Learned This Iconic 90’s Music Video Was Filmed in Dallas
I feel so stupid for not knowing this. Allow me to feel like a real moron if this is common knowledge, but I legit blew my mind when I figured this out today. So the Dallas Observer did an article on Vanilla Ice and how everyone is buying up the mustangs that were so prominent in the 'Ice Ice Baby' music video. Now I knew Vanilla Ice grew up in the Dallas area, but the article said the music video was shot there. What?! That's not Dallas, I swear to god that was Miami.
Amazing Home on 12 Acres With Shop and Barn in Rockwall, Texas
It was just about a week ago that I shared details about a new home in Rockwall, Texas that had it’s own bowling alley. It was a cool home and lots of people clicked to see the photos. So, when I saw another luxurious home also in Rockwall I had to show you the photos.
dmagazine.com
Sneak Peek at Dallas’ Trinity Spine Trail (And New Creekside Park)
Yesterday morning I went on a little adventure with some folks I work with, led by a fellow with shaved legs named Philip Hiatt Haigh. P2H is a serious cyclist, which (partly) explains the silky smooth gams. He’s also the executive director of the Circuit Trail Conservancy, the folks building The LOOP, a 50-mile paved trail around Dallas. So when P2H asked if we wanted to come have a look at part of The LOOP called the Spine Trail before it officially opens, we loaded up our bikes.
fwtx.com
The Last of the Pizza Inns
For many of us who were born and bred in Fort Worth, Pizza Inn was often our go-to whenever we wanted a slice. But it was more than just a restaurant. Especially in small towns, it was where the team went after victorious, or not-so-victorious, football and baseball games. Many a first date was at Pizza Inn, sometimes the only restaurant in town. Families would gather there, too, to celebrate raises and graduations and life’s small achievements; the kids would hover around arcade games (usually Ms. Pac-Man), while the adults combed through the salad bar.
dmagazine.com
Leading Off (11/4/22)
What to Expect From the Severe Storms Today. It’s looking certain that you’ll want to leave work by lunch today. Bethany gave you the run-down yesterday, which you can read here. This morning’s models show the storm system arriving around noon and continuing through 8 p.m. The worst of it will probably be between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. as the storm moves east. There is still a possibility of quarter-sized hail and tornadoes, with wind gusts of up to 65 miles per hour.
secretdallas.com
Escape The Hustle & Bustle Of Dallas City Life To These Gorgeous Woodland Cabins
Wake up fully immersed in nature with floor-to-ceiling windows. With great weather, a bustling entertainment scene, and a wealth of subcultures and interesting neighborhoods many of us can be guilty of becoming all too comfortable passing week on week in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and forgetting to take a break from the urban monotony.
dmagazine.com
DFW Scores Another HQ Relocation With Stadium Food Delivery App StadiumDrop
In-stadium food delivery app company StadiumDrop received a $50,000 growth grant from McKinney Economic Development Corp. and has relocated its headquarters to McKinney at Serendipity Labs—a coworking space off of Highway 121. The company launched in 2020 at Oklahoma State University and provides fans an app to order food...
Dallas man wins $1 million from Powerball ticket ordered online
When you're in your 20s, your adult life is truly just beginning as a lot of firsts will take place, your first drink, getting your own insurance, graduating from college, your first big adult job, and for one Dallas 20-something-year-old, becoming a millionaire.
papercitymag.com
With New Local Ownership, the Historic Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek Prepares for a Beautiful Future
Vipin Nambiar of HN Capital Partners, is the new owner of Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, photographed by Jonathan Zizzo. In Vipin Nambiar’s influential world of hotel and restaurant investments, beautiful design isn’t frivolous — it’s powerful. So, when the photogenic and storied Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek recently came up for sale, Nambiar jumped. In late September, his Dallas-based company, HN Capital Partners, announced it had acquired the iconic hotel and restaurant from New World Hospitality, the Hong Kong investment entity owned by Rosewood Hotels & Resorts. Rosewood converted the historic 1925 property from a former private home into a hotel in the early ’80s, and will continue to operate the Mansion.
First phase of Fields development construction in Frisco to feature hundreds of home lots
Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney presented an update on the Fields development Nov. 2. An overall master plan of the Fields development was included in the presentation. (Courtesy Cheney Group) Plans for hundreds of home lots and a network of trails were unveiled during a sneak peak of the Fields development...
What Happens to Beautiful Southfork Ranch from “Dallas” Now That It’s been Sold?
It's one of the most iconic homes in Texas. Southfork Ranch outside of Dallas, TX, was the setting for the hugely popular '80s television series "Dallas." But now folks are worried that the ranch could be in trouble after it's come into new ownership. I've never seen a single episode...
klbjfm.com
Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel Announce, ‘Two Icons- One Night’ Show in Arlington, TX
The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers have never performed on- stage together, until now!. “Excited to hit the road with the amazing @billyjoel in 2023. Tickets on sale Friday, Nov. 11 @ 10am local time.” Nicks announced on an Instagram post promoting the upcoming shows. The legendary pair...
dmagazine.com
Where to Eat or Pick Up Thanksgiving Meals in Dallas
Thanksgiving is right around the corner, but that doesn’t mean you have to do all the cooking this year. But here’s something to keep in mind: the avian flu has caused a turkey shortage, so some menus won’t be offering turkey. We have a section for those alternative meals if, you’re into that. If you want turkey on the table, it’s best to get your orders in earlier than you normally would.
Home sales in north Texas drop to 2008 levels
Home sales in north Texas have fallen so far recently, the percentage of homes sold in the last month here has dropped more than we saw during the great recession of 2008.
whatnowdfw.com
Keyway Announces Acquisition of Lakeside Multifamily Property in Dallas
Keyway, the technology platform that simplifies commercial real estate transactions, announced the closing of its first multifamily acquisition in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the 157-unit Lakeside on Spring Valley apartment community in Richardson. The complex has 15 buildings with one- and two-bedroom residences, with an average unit size of about...
dmagazine.com
Here’s Who Is Coming to Dallas This Week: November 4-6
Chris Rock has won four Emmy Awards and three Grammy Awards which, by our math, makes him halfway to an EGOT. Rock’s 38-date Ego Death World Tour 2022 is the first world tour for the comedian, actor, director, writer, and producer in more than five years. Get tickets here.
dmagazine.com
Experience a Taste of the Holidays with Vestals Catering
Take advantage of all the joys of the season and forget the stress. Vestals has you covered! As Texas’ premium special events caterer, Vestals Catering adds a personalized touch to every event we are a part of. Whether we are serving beautiful couples on their wedding day, innovative nonprofits, Fortune 500 companies, or friends at sophisticated dinner parties at your home, we are prepared for any style or size of the occasion.
