Idaho8.com

Yanks’ Cashman plans to push ahead on Aaron Judge talks

NEW YORK (AP) — Brian Cashman is working on a handshake agreement following his contract’s expiration and will push ahead with talks aimed at re-signing Aaron Judge. Cashman, the Yankees’ general manager since 1998, and Aaron Boone, the manager since the 2018 season, spoke 12 days after the Houston Astros completed a four-game AL Championship Series sweep of New York. While Houston is one win from its second World Series title in six seasons, the Yankees haven’t reached the Series since winning in 2009 — their longest gap since 1978 to 1996.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Idaho8.com

Astros aim to close out World Series over Phillies in Game 6

HOUSTON (AP) — Dusty Baker has been here before. It’s hard not to think of the last time the Astros’ manager was up 3-2 in the Fall Classic as he leads the team back to Houston Saturday night for Game 6 of the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies needing just one win for a championship.
HOUSTON, TX
Idaho8.com

World Series game 6 preview: Houston Astros look to clinch title at home

The Houston Astros will look to capitalize on home advantage as it prepares to face the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 of the World Series on Saturday. The Astros take a slender 3-2 lead into the game but have a golden opportunity of clinching the series in its home stadium, Minute Maid Park.
HOUSTON, TX

