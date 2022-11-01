Read full article on original website
wnky.com
KSP provides traffic safety checkpoint reminder
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police would like to remind the public about traffic safety checkpoints. KSP says it uses these checkpoints to promote safety on public roads. In addition, the checkpoints are meant to serve as a way to discourage drivers from breaking the law. Police...
lakercountry.com
KSP to have multiple traffic safety checkpoints
Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. Checkpoint locations in Russell County include the following: Old Rowena and State Park Road, KY 80 East and...
Woolly Worms Have Arrived and They’re Predicting Southern Indiana’s 2022-23 Winter Weather
If you love a snowy winter, like me, you have probably been pretty pleased with recent winter 2022 predictions that have been published. All of them say that we are in for a hunker-down kind of winter. But, the Woolly worm has something different to say about what our winter will look and feel like.
wnky.com
THROWBACK THURSDAY – Southern Kentucky’s “First Farmers”
As we head into November and start thinking of Thanksgiving traditions,. celebrations of the harvest and fellowship come to mind. In this week’s Throwback. Thursday, we visit the newest exhibit at the Kentucky Museum on Western. Kentucky University’s main campus. The “First Farmers” exhibit tells stories of the...
These 7 Kentucky Counties Can Get Help Paying Their Winter Bills-Here’s How
Do you know a family struggling to pay their bills? There's a program in Kentucky that will help these seven counties with a hand up. Here's how it works. With winter weather comes colder temperatures and higher utility bills. This can cause a lot of families to fall behind on bills because of the rising cost of utility bills. If you know someone that needs help the LIHEAP Program through Audubon Area Community Services has been put into place to help any family that meets the necessary guidelines.
935wain.com
Kentucky State Police Post 15 To Conduct Traffic Safety Checkpoints
COLUMBIA, Ky. (November 1, 2022) Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Russell, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. These checkpoints will be conducted as part of Post 15’s highway safety efforts....
westkentuckystar.com
Special regulations in place for Kentucky deer hunting season
Special deer hunting regulations in western Kentucky should help prevent the spread of chronic wasting disease, which has not been detected so far in the commonwealth. Special Surveillance Zone regulations apply in Graves, Marshall, Calloway, Hickman, and Fulton counties. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife set modern gun season...
Who’s on Board for Kentucky Holiday Train Rides? [VIDEOS]
As the spider webs come down, the spooky inflatables deflated, and the giant skeletons (boy, weren't THEY popular this year?) disassembled for storage, we now turn our attention to Christmas. Sorry, Thanksgiving. Your big thing is food and a lot of it, and we can't wait to dig in. But...
spectrumnews1.com
Multiple Kentucky schools closed Friday due to widespread illness
KENTUCKY — Multiple school districts across the state will be closed Friday because of illness, including the flu. Some even closed Thursday and will be closed Monday. "Like with inclement weather days, the decision to close a district due to widespread illness is made by the superintendent and does not require a board vote," said Kentucky School Boards Association spokesperson Josh Shoulta. "The ability for a district to cancel school due to widespread illness, commonly referred to as taking ‘flu days’, has been used as needed by KY public schools for decades."
Tennessee doctor killed in Kentucky plane crash
A Tennessee doctor who would fly to see patients in Kentucky was identified as the only person killed in a plane crash. David Sanford, 55, of Knoxville, Tennessee, routinely flew to Harlan and Middlesboro to see patients, Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi told the Lexington Herald-Leader. Sanford was previously from...
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Kentucky, you should add the following town to your list.
Kentucky’s Mammoth Cave Adds Massive Tour That Takes You to River Styx, Gothic Avenue, and More
Kentucky's Mammoth Cave adds a new mammoth-sized tour (see what we did there?). Did you know that Kentucky's very own Mammoth Cave holds the record for the longest cave system in the world? It's true, and it keeps getting longer! In fact, in September 2022 cave researchers discovered 6 more miles of passages, so they're constantly discovering new things about Mammoth Cave. Currently, the cave system is 426 miles long! If you laid the entire cave system out end to end it would stretch from Evansville and almost make it to Detroit Michigan (that's a whole lot of cave to explore)!
lakercountry.com
Flu activity widespread in Kentucky; some schools closing
Flu activity across the state is considered widespread by the Kentucky Department for Public Health with children ages 1-10 being the age group most highly affected by the flu so far this season. That increase in flu activity has led to a couple school closures, including one in a neighboring...
wklw.com
Kentucky Recruiting Dispatchers to Provide a Lifeline to Citizens and Law Enforcement
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Nov. 3, 2022) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) is currently seeking Kentuckians to join the agency as a telecommunicator to fill 46 full-time positions at 13 posts across the commonwealth. Telecommunicators are front-line essential law enforcement personnel who answer the call to provide assistance and assurance to both citizens and law enforcement officers when someone calls 9-1-1. “Telecommunicators are essential to our law enforcement and are truly the bridge between our state troopers and the public.,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “I encourage any Kentuckian who wants a challenging, yet rewarding career, to serve their community by applying today. Let’s work together to create a better, safer Kentucky for future generations.”
Here's how winters in Kentuckiana have changed over the past three decades
La Niña is sticking around this winter, but how does it compare to a normal winter?. Despite recent temperatures being well above normal, colder days are still ahead of us as we continue through autumn and eventually winter. La Niña conditions are forecast for a third winter. Although they...
thunderboltradio.com
Three Days of Early Voting Begins in Kentucky
Today is the first of three days of early voting in Kentucky. In Fulton County, voters can cast their ballots Thursday until 6:00 at the Pontotoc Building in Fulton. On Friday, voters can make their selections with voting at the County Office Complex in Hickman, from 10:00 until 6:00. And...
WLWT 5
Kentucky lawmaker pushing for hands-free driving bill
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A Kentucky lawmaker is pushing to make the roads safer for everyone in the state. Taylorsville Rep. James Tipton appeared on Tuesday before an interim joint committee. He proposed a bill to limit how you use a cell phone or other devices by requiring they be...
Here’s What This Cute Little Woolly Worm Says About Kentucky’s Winter
Have you heard that woolly worms are a winter weather predictor? We recently spotted the most active woolly worm ever and he told us a lot about Kentucky winter 2022-23. Growing up I remember my momma used to tell me that woolly worms could tell us how harsh winter was going to be. My brother and I loved going outside when the weather would get cooler and hunting for woolly worms. We would collect them and see what we thought winter was going to be like.
WKYT 27
School districts deal with flu spread, cancelled classes
JACKSON, Ky. (WKYT) - Across Kentucky, flu cases are affecting schools. “Anytime we’re below 80 percent, it’s a cause for alarm. We want to make sure we’re looking at the safety of our staff, our students and the safety of our community, as well,” said Jackson Independent Schools Superintendent Wayne Sizemore.
kentuckytoday.com
Kentucky PSC digging into utility costs to ratepayers
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky Public Service Commission has opened an investigation for all jurisdictional electric utilities to review the Fuel Adjustment Clause, purchased power cost recovery, current and future fuel and power price volatility, and related cost recovery mechanisms. The action follows a Kentucky Senate resolution passed...
