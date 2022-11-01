Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
‘Person of Interest’ in deaths of 4 Oklahoma Friends Arrested in FloridaShameel ShamsDaytona Beach Shores, FL
$150,000 Worth of Cocaine Washed Up on Florida Beach Was Found by a “Good Samaritan” Who Handed It In to Border PatrolToby HazlewoodDaytona Beach, FL
Orlando Greek Fest is back this weekend with the tastes, sights and sounds of Greece on offer
Autumn tradition Orlando Greek Fest is back for a long weekend of tasty Greek food, music, artisanal wares and traditional dance performances. The three-day event at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church of Greater Orlando is ground zero for gourmands of dishes like gyros, loukoumades, dolmades, arni psito and more. Each day of the event will feature performances from local dancers and singers, including members of the Holy Trinity’s Hellenic Dance Program, the Jr. Hellenic Dance Troupe, and Little Aegeans.
flaglernewsweekly.com
Daytona Beach Festival of Magic Convention Celebrates 20th Year in Daytona Beach on Nov. 4-6
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – (Oct. 28, 2022) – Magicians from around the world will descend onto the Daytona Beach Area on Nov. 4-6 for the 20th Annual Daytona Beach Festival of Magic Convention. Convention activities will be at The Shores Resort & Spa and the News-Journal Center. The...
The Daily South
5 Reasons To Visit Christmas, Florida
When a small Florida town sports an iconic name like “Christmas,” you can imagine why it draws throngs of visitors during December. Some people simply seek a “Christmas, FL” postmark on the envelopes of their holiday cards. Others want to check out the holiday festivities packing the town’s events calendar.
cityofnsb.com
Three New Smyrna Beach farms featured in Farm Tour set for Nov. 18
City slickers can see how the country folks live during the 41st annual Farm Tour Friday, Nov. 18. Residents can learn about farming and pick up some fresh produce as they visit the Agricultural Center and six of the more than 1,500 farms in Volusia County. As the silent engine...
pontevedrarecorder.com
Local girl is finalist for International Junior Miss
Gianna Capri, 8, has qualified as a finalist for the International Junior Miss Pageant to be held the week of Thanksgiving at the Hyatt Regency Orlando. Gianna will represent Miss Sunshine State Jr. Pre Teen at the event. The pageant is held for girls ages 4 through 24 across six different age divisions.
WESH
Daytona Beach to collect hazardous household waste, officials say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at some of today's headlines. On Nov. 5, Daytona Beach residents will have the opportunity to drop off hazardous waste from their households. Daytona Beach is hosting the Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day on Saturday at the Public Works facility, which...
tmpresale.com
The Guess Whos show in Daytona Beach, FL Mar 30th, 2023 – presale code
The Guess Who presale code fans have been searching for is available for members to make use of!!!. While this exclusive presale opportunity is on, you get the chance to get The Guess Who show tickets ahead of their public sale. This just may be your best chance ever to...
WESH
Daytona Beach animal shelter to turn away or euthanize aggressive dogs
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The team at Halifax Humane Society is making the tough decision to stop accepting or keeping dogs with a history of biting or aggressive behavior. The nonprofit is overfull with animals and having a hard time finding homes for them. The sounds of barking at...
birchrestaurant.com
Best Restaurants in Sanford, FL
Sandford, Florida, lies close to fabulous visitor attractions. Sandford is known for its historic downtown area and abundant spectacular food and drink venues, and some of the best restaurants in Sanford. Sandford, Florida, is where award-winning culinary experts and chefs have moved to and fallen in love with the array...
Popular Southern breakfast franchise to open first of 20 Orlando-area locations
WINTER PARK, Fla. — A popular Southern breakfast franchise is set to open 20 locations in the Orlando area in the next five years. Representatives from Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken said the first of those locations is set to open in Winter Park in early 2023. >>>...
“No protection left” after seawalls in Daytona Beach Shores ripped away by Hurricane Ian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Along the coastlines of Daytona Beach Shores, many homes are loosely hanging by a thread after the damage Hurricane Ian left. Seawalls and sand dunes along the coast in Wilbur by the Sea have been wiped away following the storm, leaving homes and the coastline exposed.
Lake County OKs hundreds of homes, rooftop restaurant in controversial project
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. A development project that would increase the number of homes in Howey-in-the-Hills by 65% cleared a big hurdle Tuesday. Lake County commissioners on Nov. 1...
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida residents, visitors urged to stay off beaches ahead of storm
Hurricanes have been brewing in the Atlantic over the past week. Although Hurricane Lisa and Hurricane Martin had no impact on Florida, a new disturbance is heating up in the Atlantic — and could possibly impact parts of Florida. With a chance of the storm hitting Florida, officials in...
click orlando
Central Florida Zoo offers free admission. Here’s when
SANFORD, Fla – Looking for some post-Halloween family fun? The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens is offering free admission to residents on Nov. 5. [TRENDING: Worker runs over 10-foot Burmese python at Kennedy Space Center | FEMA hiring workers to help with Hurricane Ian recovery, agency says | Become a News 6 Insider]
volusia.org
Veterans Stand Down set for Nov. 18
Volusia County’s Veterans Services Division will present a Veterans Stand Down from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at Florida Department of Health in Volusia County, 1845 Holsonback Drive, Daytona Beach. Veterans and their families may stop by for free clothing, haircuts, toiletries, COVID-19 and flu vaccines,...
Fire engulfs warehouse in Pine Hills
ORLANDO, Fla. — Fire engulfed a warehouse Wednesday afternoon in the Pine Hills neighborhood, Orange County Fire Rescue said. Firefighters said they were called shortly before 3:30 p.m. to the building on North Hiawassee Road near Silver Star Road. They said the fire spread to the butler building, but...
click orlando
Orlando radio station to play nonstop Christmas music. Here’s when it starts
ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s beginning to sound a lot like Christmas!. Yes, Halloween just ended but with 2023 less than two months away, all eyes and ears are on the holidays. In what has become an anticipated yearly announcement, Orlando radio station Magic 107.7 on Tuesday announced it will start playing Christmas music on Friday, Nov. 11.
Daytona Beach considers proposal to add affordable housing units
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The city of Daytona Beach is looking to add more affordable housing while improving one of its poorest neighborhoods. The city will soon consider a proposal to build more than 60 apartment units in the Midtown neighborhood, with about a third of those designated for low- and moderate-income individuals.
wogx.com
VIDEO: Cars swarmed by hundreds of motorcyclists on busy Central Florida roads
ORLANDO, Fla. - Some residents in Central Florida tell FOX 35 they're growing concerned after video shows hundreds of motorcyclists swarming the roadways, some driving recklessly. Brandon Morrisey says he took the video on Sunday while driving on Alafaya Trail near the University of Central Florida. "It was beyond shocking....
fox35orlando.com
Florida animal shelter no longer taking aggressive dogs, will euthanize instead
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A Daytona Beach animal shelter said Thursday that it will no longer place dogs with known aggressive behavior and instead will euthanize them. The Halifax Humane Society Inc. announced the operational shift on Facebook explaining that the new policy change will result in the euthanasia of dogs currently in the shelter and in the future that meets the parameters.
