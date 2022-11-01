ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Orlando Weekly

Orlando Greek Fest is back this weekend with the tastes, sights and sounds of Greece on offer

Autumn tradition Orlando Greek Fest is back for a long weekend of tasty Greek food, music, artisanal wares and traditional dance performances. The three-day event at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church of Greater Orlando is ground zero for gourmands of dishes like gyros, loukoumades, dolmades, arni psito and more. Each day of the event will feature performances from local dancers and singers, including members of the Holy Trinity’s Hellenic Dance Program, the Jr. Hellenic Dance Troupe, and Little Aegeans.
ORLANDO, FL
The Daily South

5 Reasons To Visit Christmas, Florida

When a small Florida town sports an iconic name like “Christmas,” you can imagine why it draws throngs of visitors during December. Some people simply seek a “Christmas, FL” postmark on the envelopes of their holiday cards. Others want to check out the holiday festivities packing the town’s events calendar.
CHRISTMAS, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Local girl is finalist for International Junior Miss

Gianna Capri, 8, has qualified as a finalist for the International Junior Miss Pageant to be held the week of Thanksgiving at the Hyatt Regency Orlando. Gianna will represent Miss Sunshine State Jr. Pre Teen at the event. The pageant is held for girls ages 4 through 24 across six different age divisions.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Daytona Beach to collect hazardous household waste, officials say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at some of today's headlines. On Nov. 5, Daytona Beach residents will have the opportunity to drop off hazardous waste from their households. Daytona Beach is hosting the Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day on Saturday at the Public Works facility, which...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
birchrestaurant.com

Best Restaurants in Sanford, FL

Sandford, Florida, lies close to fabulous visitor attractions. Sandford is known for its historic downtown area and abundant spectacular food and drink venues, and some of the best restaurants in Sanford. Sandford, Florida, is where award-winning culinary experts and chefs have moved to and fallen in love with the array...
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

Central Florida Zoo offers free admission. Here’s when

SANFORD, Fla – Looking for some post-Halloween family fun? The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens is offering free admission to residents on Nov. 5. [TRENDING: Worker runs over 10-foot Burmese python at Kennedy Space Center | FEMA hiring workers to help with Hurricane Ian recovery, agency says | Become a News 6 Insider]
SANFORD, FL
volusia.org

Veterans Stand Down set for Nov. 18

Volusia County’s Veterans Services Division will present a Veterans Stand Down from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at Florida Department of Health in Volusia County, 1845 Holsonback Drive, Daytona Beach. Veterans and their families may stop by for free clothing, haircuts, toiletries, COVID-19 and flu vaccines,...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Fire engulfs warehouse in Pine Hills

ORLANDO, Fla. — Fire engulfed a warehouse Wednesday afternoon in the Pine Hills neighborhood, Orange County Fire Rescue said. Firefighters said they were called shortly before 3:30 p.m. to the building on North Hiawassee Road near Silver Star Road. They said the fire spread to the butler building, but...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Orlando radio station to play nonstop Christmas music. Here’s when it starts

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s beginning to sound a lot like Christmas!. Yes, Halloween just ended but with 2023 less than two months away, all eyes and ears are on the holidays. In what has become an anticipated yearly announcement, Orlando radio station Magic 107.7 on Tuesday announced it will start playing Christmas music on Friday, Nov. 11.
ORLANDO, FL
wogx.com

VIDEO: Cars swarmed by hundreds of motorcyclists on busy Central Florida roads

ORLANDO, Fla. - Some residents in Central Florida tell FOX 35 they're growing concerned after video shows hundreds of motorcyclists swarming the roadways, some driving recklessly. Brandon Morrisey says he took the video on Sunday while driving on Alafaya Trail near the University of Central Florida. "It was beyond shocking....
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida animal shelter no longer taking aggressive dogs, will euthanize instead

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A Daytona Beach animal shelter said Thursday that it will no longer place dogs with known aggressive behavior and instead will euthanize them. The Halifax Humane Society Inc. announced the operational shift on Facebook explaining that the new policy change will result in the euthanasia of dogs currently in the shelter and in the future that meets the parameters.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

