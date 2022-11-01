Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX Reno
Lowe's Hometowns Project benefits Reno's Libby Booth Elementary with needed upgrades
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Libby Booth Elementary in Reno has been selected to receive a special $75,000 project grant to make improvements in areas they need the most. The school hosted a volunteer event with Lowe’s to build gardens to increase fresh produce for older military veterans with challenges.
FOX Reno
Dreaming of a white Election Day? Looks pretty likely for Reno-Sparks
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Most people dream of waking up on Christmas morning to a fresh coat of snow... But what about dreaming of a white Election Day?. Tuesday is the best chance for the Reno-Sparks area to pick up accumulating snow on the valley floor. Forecasters estimate up to 3 inches of snow could fall on Tuesday.
FOX Reno
Police respond to bomb threat at SureStay Hotel in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Police responded to a bomb threat at the SureStay Hotel across from the Reno-Tahoe International Airport on Plumb and Terminal Friday afternoon. There was a heavy police presence in the area of Plumb and Terminal for several hours on Nov. 4....
FOX Reno
Police identify woman found dead in north Reno hills, detectives ask for public's help
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Police have identified the woman found dead in the hills above a north Reno neighborhood earlier this week. The body of 48-year-old Carol Herrera was found by a hiker in the evening hours of Oct. 31 in a dirt area east of Lower Evans Canyon.
FOX Reno
Douglas County police searching for suspect who stole equipment from construction site
Police in Douglas County are asking for the public's help locating a man who was caught on camera stealing equipment from a construction site this summer. A man is seen on surveillance video during the nighttime hours of August 10 entering a fenced construction site in the North Sunridge area. The video shows the man leaving and coming back the next day and steals the battery from a backhoe in the construction site.
FOX Reno
Nine Nevada men's basketball games, including UNLV contest, to air on NSN
Nine Nevada men's basketball games will air on Nevada Sports Net this season, the Wolf Pack athletic department and NSN announced Friday. Included in that initial broadcast schedule is the Wolf Pack's season opener Monday against Utah Tech as well as its Mountain West opener against Boise State on Dec. 28 and regular-season finale against rival UNLV on March 4.
Comments / 0