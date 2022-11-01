ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Reno

Dreaming of a white Election Day? Looks pretty likely for Reno-Sparks

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Most people dream of waking up on Christmas morning to a fresh coat of snow... But what about dreaming of a white Election Day?. Tuesday is the best chance for the Reno-Sparks area to pick up accumulating snow on the valley floor. Forecasters estimate up to 3 inches of snow could fall on Tuesday.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Police respond to bomb threat at SureStay Hotel in Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Police responded to a bomb threat at the SureStay Hotel across from the Reno-Tahoe International Airport on Plumb and Terminal Friday afternoon. There was a heavy police presence in the area of Plumb and Terminal for several hours on Nov. 4....
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Douglas County police searching for suspect who stole equipment from construction site

Police in Douglas County are asking for the public's help locating a man who was caught on camera stealing equipment from a construction site this summer. A man is seen on surveillance video during the nighttime hours of August 10 entering a fenced construction site in the North Sunridge area. The video shows the man leaving and coming back the next day and steals the battery from a backhoe in the construction site.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
FOX Reno

Nine Nevada men's basketball games, including UNLV contest, to air on NSN

Nine Nevada men's basketball games will air on Nevada Sports Net this season, the Wolf Pack athletic department and NSN announced Friday. Included in that initial broadcast schedule is the Wolf Pack's season opener Monday against Utah Tech as well as its Mountain West opener against Boise State on Dec. 28 and regular-season finale against rival UNLV on March 4.
RENO, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy