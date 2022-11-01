Read full article on original website
Related
1350kman.com
Cats Swept by Jawhawks Wednesday in Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Kan. (Kansas State Athletics) – In the second Sunflower Showdown of the season, Kansas State was unable to overcome rival Kansas on the road, falling in straight sets (23-25, 16-15, 15-25) Wednesday night at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena. K-State (12-11, 3-7 Big 12) struggled offensively, gathering 35 kills...
1350kman.com
Anudike-Uzomah Named Semifinalist for Bednarik Award
MANHATTAN, Kan. (Kansas State Athletics) – Kansas State junior defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah is one of 20 players nationally to be named a semifinalist for the 2022 Chuck Bednarik Award, the Maxwell Football Club announced Tuesday. Anudike-Uzomah is the first Wildcat to be named a semifinalist for the award...
1350kman.com
FAST BREAK: Cats take down Washburn with athleticism and hustle
Introducing the EMAW Online Fast Break, right after each basketball game I will give my key takeaways from the ball game. You can also find the Video Fast Break with myself and Alec here as well. Keyontae Johnson is the real deal. I will preface a lot of what is...
1350kman.com
In Focus 11/3/22 – NBAF, MHK CVB
Thursday’s edition of In Focus welcomed guests from the National Bio and Agro Defense Facility as well as Manhattan’s Convention and Visitors Bureau. The first two segments welcomed on NBAF Deputy Director Dr. Ken Burton, Communications Director Katie Pawlosky, as well as NBAF Supervisory Engineer and Facilities Unit Director Jeff Brakke.
1350kman.com
RCPD Report: 11/4/22
MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed a report for aggravated battery in the 2100 block of Poyntz Ave. and Manhattan High School on November 3, 2022, around 8:00 a.m. A 17-year-old male was listed as the victim when it was reported a 15-year-old female suspect kicked him in the head multiple times and punched him during school. Hanna Whitnack, 15, of Manhattan was arrested in connection for aggravated battery. She was processed through juvenile intake and released to a guardian.
1350kman.com
North Carolina man jailed after reportedly meeting up with Kansas child he met online
A North Carolina man is jailed in Wabaunsee County after authorities allege he flew out to meet up with a child he met online. The Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Derrick Mayfield was arrested Monday at a residence at Lake Wabaunsee. Evidence discovered on scene led to Mayfield being charged with aggravated indecent liberties with a child, contributing to a child’s misconduct and unlawful visual depiction of a child.
1350kman.com
USD 383 board meeting preview
The Manhattan-Ogden School Board will be presented with information this evening regarding the state accreditation process. An overview of the 5-year process, which began in 2017 and ends in 2023, will be reviewed along with progress made so far. Two goals are highlighted in agenda documents, including a goal to...
1350kman.com
Manhattan teen arrested after making threats to students at Eisenhower Middle School
A Manhattan teenager was taken into custody Tuesday at Eisenhower Middle School for allegedly making violent threats against others at school. According to RCPD’s activity report, 14-year-old Litzy Rivera was arrested in connection for criminal threat. Police say an investigation showed she was not in possession of a weapon at the school and did not have access to weapons.
1350kman.com
Junction City man injured after rolling vehicle on K-18
A Junction City man was seriously injured following a wreck on K-18 Wednesday morning, involving three vehicles. The Kansas Highway Patrol says all three vehicles were traveling eastbound on K-18, around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday about a mile west of Seth Child Road. As one of the vehicles moved into the right lane, a passenger car driven by 66-year-old Theodore Thomas attempted to pass the other vehicle on the left shoulder. His vehicle then lost control, striking the other vehicle, then spun across the left lane and into the right lane striking the third vehicle. Thomas’ car rolled coming to rest on its wheels on the south side of the highway.
1350kman.com
Garage fire causes $8,000 in damage
No injuries were reported following a structure fire Tuesday evening near the intersection of Colbert Hills Drive and Eldridge Drive. The Manhattan Fire Department was dispatched just before 8 p.m. and upon arrival found light smoke coming from the home’s garage. Crews were able to quickly access the garage and extinguish the fire. The home’s occupants evacuated prior to the fire department arriving on scene.
1350kman.com
Thieves steal close to $5,000 in tools from Ogden Habitat for Humanity build site
Authorities are looking for information following a recent theft of tools from a Habitat for Humanity build site in Ogden. The Riley County Police Department says a report for theft was filed Thursday morning after thieves on Wednesday took Dewalt and Milwaukee brand saws, chargers, air nailers and other miscellaneous tools from a trailer in the 200 block of South Elm Street. The total estimated loss is about $5,000.
1350kman.com
City commission enters into economic development agreement with the Prime Company
Manhattan City Commissioners Tuesday voted 4 to 1 to amend an Economic Development Agreement with housing development and management firm The Prime Company. That’s Commissioner Usha Reddi. The city in 2021 approved the agreement with The Prime Company, officially Elsey Holdings LLC, providing a 65 thousand dollar grant if...
Comments / 0