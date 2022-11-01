Read full article on original website
Kalamazoo County to purchase property for $1.15 million that WMU received for free
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Western Michigan University is getting an impressive return for a piece of downtown real estate. The address in question sounds more prestigious than it is. It’s at the corner of Kalamazoo Avenue and Westnedge Avenue, and is now the location of a vacant funeral home.
Building fire on Portage Road brought under control within one hour last night
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – There were no injuries in fire at a Kalamazoo building late Wednesday. The building, located between East Dutton and Crosstown Parkway on Portage Road, had flames and heavy smoke coming out when crews arrived. They were called out at 10:48 p.m. The fire was...
BC Police ask residents to lock their cars following recent number of thefts
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Battle Creek Police issued a statement on Friday which asked residents to lock up their cars and don’t leave any valuable items in them. It came after police noticed a significant increase in thefts of personal items from cars in the last few weeks, especially in neighborhoods around Goguac Lake.
One dead, one wounded in Allegan County shooting Friday afternoon
LEE TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A 21-year-old man is dead after a shooting incident in southern Allegan County Friday afternoon. According to Sheriff’s Lieutenant Mike Brown, deputies were dispatched to an undisclosed intersection in Lee Township around 4:30 p.m. on a report that a woman had just been shot in the head by her ex-husband.
