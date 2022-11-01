ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

McMaster announces electric vehicle workforce, streamlining production in the state

COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- Governor Henry McMaster wants to keep South Carolina on the leading edge of green manufacturing. In an executive order, the governor created a group of state agencies to streamline the production of electric vehicles in the state. "The automotive industry has been one of the fastest...
CARTA to offer free rides to polling locations on Election Day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Lowcountry residents exercising their right to vote on Election Day will have access to free transportation to and from their polling locations courtesy of the Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority (CARTA). Riders are only required to tell their bus drivers that they are going to...
A new Parker's Kitchen may be heading to West Ashley

Parker's Kitchen applied for permits to put a convenience store, a gas station, and parking spaces along Sam Rittenberg Drive and Ashley River Road, where Wells Fargo now stands. "Everyone loves a Parker's Kitchen and their livers, and I love it there," says Kimberly Brooks, a West Ashley resident. Hearing...

