McMaster-Evette campaign and other republicans stopping in Summerville on Saturday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The McMaster-Evette campaign is rallying in Summerville on Saturday, November 5th, hosted by the Dorchester Republican Party. Dorchester GOP Chairman Steven Wright released the following statement:. "We are excited and honored to host Governor McMaster and Lt. Governor Evette. Under the McMaster Administration, our taxes...
SC Democratic nominee for Governor pledges half of all cabinet positions to republicans
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — Democratic nominee for Governor Joe Cunningham announced on Thursday his intention, if elected, to offer half of all cabinet positions to Republicans. Cunningham says that despite who wins the governor’s race, the executive branch should not be run entirely by one party. This is...
McMaster announces electric vehicle workforce, streamlining production in the state
COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- Governor Henry McMaster wants to keep South Carolina on the leading edge of green manufacturing. In an executive order, the governor created a group of state agencies to streamline the production of electric vehicles in the state. "The automotive industry has been one of the fastest...
California teen traveling the country to honor Veterans makes stop in the Lowcountry
A 16-year-old has been stopping in every state visiting gravesites of Veterans and on Friday, November 4th he stopped in the Lowcountry. Veterans Day may come once a year, but for 16-year-old Preston Sharp, praising their service is a daily event. “Honoring Veterans- because they risk their lives and gave...
Record for most SC voters casting early ballots in 1 day broken again
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — The record for most voters voting early in one day was broken again with almost 50,000 ballots cast at early voting centers Wednesday. By the end of the day on Wednesday, a total of more than 383,000 people had voted early, according to the South Carolina State Election Commission.
Autobell giving thanks to service members offering free car wash on Veterans Day
To express gratitude and thank U.S. military service members on Veterans Day, Autobell is offering all veterans and active-duty service members a free Ride-Thru Exterior car wash, or equivalent credit toward another wash. Service members can find the offer at all Autobell locations in South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, and...
CARTA to offer free rides to polling locations on Election Day
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Lowcountry residents exercising their right to vote on Election Day will have access to free transportation to and from their polling locations courtesy of the Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority (CARTA). Riders are only required to tell their bus drivers that they are going to...
A new Parker's Kitchen may be heading to West Ashley
Parker's Kitchen applied for permits to put a convenience store, a gas station, and parking spaces along Sam Rittenberg Drive and Ashley River Road, where Wells Fargo now stands. "Everyone loves a Parker's Kitchen and their livers, and I love it there," says Kimberly Brooks, a West Ashley resident. Hearing...
