Chargers rule out Keenan Allen, 5 others vs. Falcons
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert is about to get a crash course in playing a game without his top two receivers. The Los Angeles Chargers ruled out Keenan Allen for Sunday’s game at Atlanta due to continuing problems with his hamstring. Allen says he experienced a setback last week while doing a workout and didn’t practice all week. Mike Williams suffered an ankle injury in the Oct. 23 loss to Seattle and is expected to miss at least the next three games.
Jets WR Corey Davis out for second straight game vs Bills
New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis will miss his second straight game with a knee injury. His absence leaves quarterback Zach Wilson without one of his most reliable playmakers against the Buffalo Bills. Davis was hurt two weeks ago early in New York’s 16-9 win at Denver and he sat out last Sunday in the 22-17 loss at home to New England. The nature of Davis’ injury wasn’t clear, but coach Robert Saleh indicated Friday the wide receiver will return for the Jets’ next game on Nov. 20 at New England. Davis is tied for fourth on the Jets with 19 receptions for 351 yards and two touchdowns.
After undefeated start to season, how did the Philadelphia Eagles become Super Bowl contenders?
There were glimpses last season, but no one could have seen this coming. On Thursday night, the Philadelphia Eagles beat the lowly Houston Texans 29-17 to record their eighth-straight victory of the season and remain the only undefeated team in the NFL. In doing so, the 2022 season became the...
Panthers WR Moore doesn’t regret costly TD celebration
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore says he doesn’t have any regrets about taking his helmet off after hauling in a 62-yard touchdown on a Hail Mary pass from P.J. Walker against the Atlanta Falcons. Moore’s unlikely TD catch tied the game at 34-34 with 12 seconds left, but he and tight end Stephen Sullivan both removed their helmets while celebrating the score and the Panthers were flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct. That pushed the Panthers back 15 yards on the extra point attempt which Eddy Pineiro missed. That sent the game into overtime, where the Panthers eventually lost 37-34.
Texans hit halfway mark with 1 win in another bad season
HOUSTON (AP) — With just one win through eight games, the Houston Texans look to be headed for their worst season in years. The undefeated Eagles beat the Texans 29-17 Thursday night for their third straight loss since the season’s only win over the Jaguars Oct. 9. The Texans (1-6-1) have arrived at the halfway mark of the season as one of two NFL teams with just one win.
Union hoping to do their part for Philadelphia on Saturday
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Philadelphia sports fans came up empty the last time two teams from the City of Brotherly Love competed for a title at the same time. Andre Blake and the Philadelphia Union are hoping history doesn’t repeat itself. The Union will be participating in their first MLS Cup final on Saturday afternoon at Los Angeles Football Club. Later that day, the Phillies will try to stay alive in the World Series and force a deciding game when they face the Houston Astros in Game 6. It will be first time since 1980 that two Philly teams are making concurrent title runs.
Love, Allen lead short-handed Cavaliers to rout of Pistons
DETROIT (AP) — Kevin Love had 21 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds as the short-handed Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Detroit Pistons 112-88 for their seventh straight win. Jarrett Allen scored 22 points and Cedi Osman added 15 as the Cavaliers had a 54-21 edge in bench scoring and a 58-24 edge in points in the paint. The Cavaliers played without guards Darius Garland (knee) and Donovan Mitchell (ankle), who were both injured in an overtime win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday. Cade Cunningham had 19 points for Detroit, but scored only three in the second half.
Indiana Pacers hold on to beat Miami Heat 101-99
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Buddy Hield scored 25 points, Bennedict Mathurin had 23 points and Tyrese Haliburton scored 22 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 101-99 victory over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Haliburton added nine assists and nine rebounds, just missing a triple double. Tyler Herro, who missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer with 1.3 seconds left, led the Heat with 29 points. Bam Adebayo scored 18 points and Max Strus added 17 points.
Warriors 0-6 on road, fall to Pelicans with 4 starters out
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The defending champion Golden State Warriors fell to 0-6 on the road, losing 114-105 to Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins sidelined. Ingram scored 26 points in his return from a four-game absence because of a concussion and reserve Larry Nance Jr. scored 20 points for the Pelicans. Jordan Poole had 20 points and nine assists for the Warriors. Kevon Looney was the only regular starter in uniform for Golden State’s second game in two nights at the end of a winless five-game trip. The Warriors are 3-7 overall. Among Western Conference teams, only Houston has more losses.
Martinez back to normal as he approaches 700th career game
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez is two games shy of playing in the 700th game of his career. It’ll be quite an accomplishment considering he thought his 671st game was the last one he’d play. Nov. 11 will mark one year since Martinez’s face was slashed by Minnesota forward Brandon Duhaime’s skate, an injury that kept him out of the Knights’ lineup for more than four months. The two-time Stanley Cup champion is still reluctant to discuss the injury in detail, partly because it’s difficult to talk about without reliving the trauma.
