technologynetworks.com

Common Sedative Increases Heart Damage Risk When Used at Night

A common drug that makes patients sleepy and less anxious before surgery is associated with an increased risk of heart damage when operations are performed at night, according to a study by researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. The findings are further evidence that the time of...
technologynetworks.com

Iron Linked to Chronic Heart Failure in Half of Heart Attack Survivors

A multi-institution study led by Rohan Dharmakumar, PhD, of Indiana University School of Medicine, has identified that iron drives the formation of fatty tissue in the heart and leads to chronic heart failure in about fifty percent of heart attack survivors. The discovery, recently published in Nature Communications, paves the...
pethelpful.com

Horse's Sweet Gesture Toward Sick Owner Is Touching People's Hearts

The flu season is here and TikTok user @texashorsegirl, unfortunately, caught the virus. She was feeling pretty crappy, she wrote in a recent video. So she stayed in bed all bed, as most of us would do. But that, of course, concerned her horse. After not seeing this TikToker, her...
DogTime

Study Says Parenting Style Affects Dog Behavior

A recently published paper in Animal Cognition argues that parenting style can predict certain dog behaviors. Parenting styles are nothing new, and psychologists and social workers have talked about the benefits, and shortcomings, of each style for a while now. But what you may not know is that the way you parent your dog has uncanny similarities to their social development.
marriage.com

10 Consequences of the Father Wound on Well-Being and Relationships

You might have heard of the concept of a father wound, or perhaps you are suffering from this type of wound yourself. If you had a poor relationship with your father growing up, you might be experiencing father wound symptoms. The good news is that healing the father wound is...
Amarie M.

Feeling Alone In A Relationship Is Common

Information in this article is based on research sourced from accredited psychological sites, which are cited within the story. It is entirely possible to be with someone and still feel single.
DogTime

3 Reasons You Need a Rescue Dog in Your Life

Adopting a rescue dog is one of the greatest joys in life. Still, some have reservations about adopting over going to a breeder. Rescue dogs often come with little to no known history other than where they were found before arriving at the shelter. Some worry that a dog they may adopt has learned poor […] The post 3 Reasons You Need a Rescue Dog in Your Life appeared first on DogTime.
PetsRadar

Watch: Well-trained Malinois uses toilet like a human

One of the worst parts of taking dogs for a walk is stopping every now and then so they can take a pee. But while responsible pet lovers would always follow dog walking etiquette (especially so when it comes to scooping that poop), it would appear one owner has fewer things to worry about than most!
psychologytoday.com

Studying Hands to Recognize Basic Emotions

Being able to only view someone’s hands provides greater emotional recognition accuracy than being able to see only arms, torso, or head. The hands are effective at communicating human emotion. There is significant cortical tissue of the brain that is devoted to our hands. The visual and somatosensory lobes...
PetsRadar

Elderly cat with dementia keeps turning up to his former home

When Marcella opened the front door to her home, she wondered why a ginger cat was standing on the doorstep desperate to get in. But then she discovered the poor elderly moggy was called Fred and not only did he used to live there, he also has dementia. Videoed and...
psychologytoday.com

Why We Keep Hurting the Ones We Love

Two principles explain how painful conflicts tend to increase over time, regardless of the personalities involved. The focusing illusion and the pain-processing hierarchy can lead to enormous distress in love relationships. We must focus more on the effects of behavior and less on conscious intentions. We must develop conditioned responses...
technologynetworks.com

Vitamin C Could Enhance Immune System-Based Cancer Treatment

Researchers from the Epigenetics and Immune Disease Lab at the Josep Carreras Leukaemia Research Institute has recently shown that vitamin C improves the immunogenic properties of dendritic cells, in vitro. Results recently made public show that treating the cells with vitamin C leads to a more consistent activation of genes involved in the immune response, mainly through DNA demethylation, a kind of epigenetic reprogramming. This discovery may be useful to generate more potent dendritic cell-based therapies in the future.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: People Accept Sub-Par Relationships For Several Reasons

Trouble seems to be brewing in the relationship department. A couple I know just broke up after five years of dating. Several clients I coach are facing constant conflict in interactions with their partners and struggling to figure out why they cannot make their relationship work.
technologynetworks.com

How "Chameleon Cancers" Change To Survive Treatment

Some leukemias evade treatment by changing their appearance and identity through changing the read-out of their DNA, a new study has found. Prof. dr. Olaf Heidenreich, research group leader at the Princess Máxima Center for pediatric oncology and co-lead of the study: "Our new research will help us in the future to pick out those children with leukemia who are at greatest risk of their cancer coming back, so we can adjust and personalize their treatment."
booktrib.com

Learn to Take Control of Your Brain and “Override” Sabotaging Behaviors

If you’ve ever caught yourself “self-sabotaging” — binging on TV when there’s work to do, overeating when you’re already full, getting angry over something that doesn’t really matter — here’s a possible solution that readers can put into practice almost immediately.
technologynetworks.com

"Genome Guardian” p53 Continuously Protects Our Cells From Tumorigenesis

Toxicologists from the University of Konstanz have found that the protein p53 continuously protects our cells from tumorigenesis by coordinating important metabolic processes that stabilize their genomes. The gene coding for the protein p53 is probably the most important factor in protecting human cells from cancer caused by DNA-damaging agents....
DogTime

People With Insecure Attachment Styles Form Stronger Bonds With Their Dogs

Many consider dogs a part of the family, but some bonds are stronger than others. According to a new study, pet parents with insecure attachment style are more likely to forge robust relationships with four-legged friends. How Dogs Can Affect Pet Parents’ Mental Health. There’s ample evidence that animals...

