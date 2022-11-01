Read full article on original website
Related
Michigan State women's basketball roster: Player-by-player analysis
Injuries took their toll last season for the Michigan State women's basketball team and prevented a young core from building on an NCAA tournament appearance from 2021. With a revamped roster, the Spartans hope to find success and get back to the Big Dance. Coach Suzy Merchant enters her 16th season in charge of...
Idaho8.com
NBA teams’ approach to Election Day more muted than 2020
MIAMI (AP) — Every NBA team is doing something to get ready for Election Day on Tuesday. It just might not be as amplified as it seemed two years ago. All 30 teams will play on Monday night and none will play Tuesday. That decision was made as a tribute to the importance of Election Day. Golden State guard Stephen Curry says all elections matter — including the midterm that will decide which party controls Congress.
Idaho8.com
Texans hit halfway mark with 1 win in another bad season
HOUSTON (AP) — With just one win through eight games, the Houston Texans look to be headed for their worst season in years. The undefeated Eagles beat the Texans 29-17 Thursday night for their third straight loss since the season’s only win over the Jaguars Oct. 9. The Texans (1-6-1) have arrived at the halfway mark of the season as one of two NFL teams with just one win.
Idaho8.com
Martinez back to normal as he approaches 700th career game
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez is two games shy of playing in the 700th game of his career. It’ll be quite an accomplishment considering he thought his 671st game was the last one he’d play. Nov. 11 will mark one year since Martinez’s face was slashed by Minnesota forward Brandon Duhaime’s skate, an injury that kept him out of the Knights’ lineup for more than four months. The two-time Stanley Cup champion is still reluctant to discuss the injury in detail, partly because it’s difficult to talk about without reliving the trauma.
Comments / 0