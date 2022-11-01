ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Comments / 0

Related
WTHI

The Phoenix House is making a big impact for women in recovery

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One Wabash Valley community is stepping up to help women in recovery. On Thursday, the Phoenix House of Terre Haute celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting. The program helps women from across the area heal and recover from the trials of addiction. DeAnna...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Locally-owned grocery store opens in Paris, Illinois

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - People in Edgar County are celebrating the opening of a brand-new grocery store. GW's Tiger Market opened its doors for the first time on Saturday. This is the only locally-owned grocery store in the city. The store features products from local farmers and suppliers too. The...
PARIS, IL
wamwamfm.com

7 Area Schools Attending Southwest Indiana Festival of Bands

On Tuesday, seven area schools will come together to perform at the 33rd Southwest Indiana Festival of Bands. This free concert is open to the public and will take place at South Knox Middle/High School in the High School Gym beginning at 7:00p.m. This year, over 180 students will perform and represent Barr-Reeve, Loogootee, Mitchell, North Daviess, North Knox, Shoals, and South Knox. The concert will feature guest conductor Dr. Tiffany J. Galus, who is currently an assistant professor of music in bands at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music and associate director of IU athletic bands. This year marks the premiere of the group’s sixth new work for concert band: A Lion Legacy by Alex Tedrow. Tedrow is a composer and educator from Martin County and he composed A Lion Legacy in honor of the late Loogootee High School band director, Ed Hamilton who began his teaching career at Loogootee High School in 1959 and retired at the end of the 1989-90 school year. Tedrow says it is his hope that Hamilton’s incredible Loogootee “Lion” legacy will be remembered through this music written in his honor. Once again the program will be Tuesday night at 7pm at South Knox High School.
SHOALS, IN
WTHI

College Goal Sunday is this Sunday

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Financial Aid professionals will be at Vincennes University this Sunday, helping students and parents complete the FAFSA application and prepare for college. Preparing for college can be stressful. The goal of College Goal Sunday is to help families complete the application for Federal Student Aid and...
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

Construction set to start on new 12 Points library branch

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Construction will soon begin at a new branch of the Vigo County Public Library. The library recently bought a building in 12 Points. On Thursday, we got an inside look at the new branch. Contractors have been touring the building. The library will take bids...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Clay Community Schools will add its own police dept.

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Clay Community Schools is taking steps forward to increase its safety by having its own law enforcement on campus. The Clay Community Schools Board of Trustees adopted a resolution at a board meeting in October that allows the school corporation to have its own police department. The officers would be employed […]
BRAZIL, IN
WTHI

Warrick sisters enjoying Linton's historic State Finals run

The Warrick family has been apart of the Linton volleyball program over the last few years. Last season Gentry Warrick became the first volleyball player to go D1. She's playing at Miami of Ohio. Her younger sisters this year Audrey and Ella Warrick are members of the Lady Miners very first state finals team. There's been some sisterly trash talk between Gentry and Audrey on the historic run.
LINTON, IN
WTHI

Fork in the Road: The Spot in Brazil

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - The Fork in the Road crew is back with a new breakfast place - and it has some unique items on the menu. Mike Latta and his crew went to The Spot in Brazil. You'll find the restaurant in an old garage that's been renovated and...
BRAZIL, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy