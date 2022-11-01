Read full article on original website
WTHI
A local Paralympic Gold Medalist is inspiring the future generation of athletes
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - These Wabash Valley kids are being inspired to believe in their dreams and 'Go for Gold.'. Over at the Vigo County YMCA, dozens of people welcomed a special Paralympic Gold Medalist back to the area. Evan Austin, a record-breaking American Paralympic swimmer, shared how he...
WTHI
Clay City USA Hometown Holiday 6th Annual Chocolate Walk tickets are on sale now!
CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTHI) - Tickets are officially on sale for the Clay City USA Hometown Holiday 6th Annual Chocolate Walk. The walk will be on Saturday, December 3 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person. You can purchase tickets at the following locations:. Dyer-Hill Insurance...
WTHI
The Phoenix House is making a big impact for women in recovery
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One Wabash Valley community is stepping up to help women in recovery. On Thursday, the Phoenix House of Terre Haute celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting. The program helps women from across the area heal and recover from the trials of addiction. DeAnna...
WTHI
The Pantheon Business and Innovative Theatre making Downtown Vincennes shine brighter
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Pantheon is unveiling a new addition to the Business and Innovative Theatre that is sure to brighten downtown Vincennes. Just like the good all days, a new marquee sign is shining brightly over Main Street in Vincennes. While the theatre isn’t showing movies nowadays, it’s...
wyrz.org
New Hendricks County Event Features Unique Shopping Experience Nov. 19
BROWNSBURG, IN (October 31, 2022) – More than 50 artists, makers, and vintage collectors will descend on Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on Nov. 19, for the first annual Uptown Common: The Market shopping event, where buyers will be able to purchase unique items and kick off the gift-giving season in style.
WTHI
Locally-owned grocery store opens in Paris, Illinois
PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - People in Edgar County are celebrating the opening of a brand-new grocery store. GW's Tiger Market opened its doors for the first time on Saturday. This is the only locally-owned grocery store in the city. The store features products from local farmers and suppliers too. The...
WTHI
More than a class credit - 17 Terre Haute North students beautify community
WTHI
Potential changes to the Sullivan County Public Library System are met with frustrations
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One Wabash Valley county is expressing its concerns over changes to the public library system. In Sullivan County, the library board met on Thursday to present new updates to the community. This includes potentially shutting down one of the library branches. "Well, that's BS, and...
WTHI
"It's just a lot of excitement" Lighthouse Custom Meats to open Friday, Saturday in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A convenient location to get custom meats will be in Greene County soon. People will soon be filling up shopping carts at the old lighthouse junction. That's because a new custom meat shop hopes to bring local food to local people. Marcus Marner is all...
wamwamfm.com
7 Area Schools Attending Southwest Indiana Festival of Bands
On Tuesday, seven area schools will come together to perform at the 33rd Southwest Indiana Festival of Bands. This free concert is open to the public and will take place at South Knox Middle/High School in the High School Gym beginning at 7:00p.m. This year, over 180 students will perform and represent Barr-Reeve, Loogootee, Mitchell, North Daviess, North Knox, Shoals, and South Knox. The concert will feature guest conductor Dr. Tiffany J. Galus, who is currently an assistant professor of music in bands at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music and associate director of IU athletic bands. This year marks the premiere of the group’s sixth new work for concert band: A Lion Legacy by Alex Tedrow. Tedrow is a composer and educator from Martin County and he composed A Lion Legacy in honor of the late Loogootee High School band director, Ed Hamilton who began his teaching career at Loogootee High School in 1959 and retired at the end of the 1989-90 school year. Tedrow says it is his hope that Hamilton’s incredible Loogootee “Lion” legacy will be remembered through this music written in his honor. Once again the program will be Tuesday night at 7pm at South Knox High School.
WTHI
College Goal Sunday is this Sunday
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Financial Aid professionals will be at Vincennes University this Sunday, helping students and parents complete the FAFSA application and prepare for college. Preparing for college can be stressful. The goal of College Goal Sunday is to help families complete the application for Federal Student Aid and...
WTHI
Study finds majority of Indiana communities are dealing with a "Childcare Gap"
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new study finds that the majority of Indiana communities are dealing with a "Childcare Gap." The gap comes from an increasing workforce shortage and the rising cost of childcare. One childcare center says the gap is impacting their business in the Wabash Valley. Sarah...
WTHI
Construction set to start on new 12 Points library branch
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Construction will soon begin at a new branch of the Vigo County Public Library. The library recently bought a building in 12 Points. On Thursday, we got an inside look at the new branch. Contractors have been touring the building. The library will take bids...
Clay Community Schools will add its own police dept.
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Clay Community Schools is taking steps forward to increase its safety by having its own law enforcement on campus. The Clay Community Schools Board of Trustees adopted a resolution at a board meeting in October that allows the school corporation to have its own police department. The officers would be employed […]
WTHI
"I heard someone say 'Gun'" - Long-time referee reacts to Thursday's basketball incident
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute community is still talking about the chaos from Thursday night's basketball game. "I heard someone say, 'Gun, gun,'" Steve Morris, one of the IHSAA officials at Thursday's game. That one word would be the start of a terrifying night for students at...
WISH-TV
7-year-old boy hit by minivan while trick-or-treating in Crawfordsville
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A 7-year-old boy was rushed to an Indianapolis hospital after he was hit by a minivan while trick-or-treating Monday night in Crawfordsville, police said. At 7 p.m., police were called to a report of a child struck by a vehicle in the 2000 block of...
WTHI
Warrick sisters enjoying Linton's historic State Finals run
The Warrick family has been apart of the Linton volleyball program over the last few years. Last season Gentry Warrick became the first volleyball player to go D1. She's playing at Miami of Ohio. Her younger sisters this year Audrey and Ella Warrick are members of the Lady Miners very first state finals team. There's been some sisterly trash talk between Gentry and Audrey on the historic run.
Indiana Men's Basketball 2022-23 Schedule With TV, Game Time Information
The 2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball scheduled is now finalized with game time and TV information for every matchup. Here is the full schedule, plus links to our stories for the game already played.
WTHI
Fork in the Road: The Spot in Brazil
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - The Fork in the Road crew is back with a new breakfast place - and it has some unique items on the menu. Mike Latta and his crew went to The Spot in Brazil. You'll find the restaurant in an old garage that's been renovated and...
WTHI
Vigo County Schools beefing up security after Middle School incident
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County schools will be stepping up security after an incident at a local middle school. A corporation spokesperson says it happened at the end of a basketball game at Sarah Scott Middle School. The team was playing Woodrow Wilson Middle School. Two men in...
