He may not be on the ballot in the upcoming US midterm elections, but Donald Trump was still the main draw for Pennsylvania's Republicans Saturday ahead of what they hope will be a "red wave" sweeping control of Congress. Leslie Boswell, in a red "Trump 2020" T-shirt, said she came to "have fun and vote for Trump" -- or, at least, for Republicans in Tuesday's elections.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 16 MINUTES AGO