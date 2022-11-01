Read full article on original website
Fugitive Friday: $3,000 cash reward for information leading to arrest, sheriff saysZoey FieldsClay County, FL
‘These are hazardous conditions for a child to live in;’ Woman arrested on 2 counts of child neglect in Orange ParkZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Clay County commissioners change meeting date to allow residents more time to voteZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County District Schools announce Principal, Assistant Principal of the yearZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Orange Park considers increasing speed limit in residential areasJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
3 Roquan Smith replacements for the Chicago Bears in 2023
While there is still half of the 2022 season remaining, there is much reason to be looking forward to the coming offseason. These Chicago Bears are developing more and more of a plan and vision as the days go by, and fans should feel hopeful. The trade deadline has passed...
Raiders vs. Jaguars Prediction: Davante Adams Has to Get Involved
The Jacksonville Jaguars are sitting at 2-6 after such a promising start to the season. Things have not gone well since. this team is clearly better coached and more talented than a season ago, but Trevor Lawrence is still making rookie mistakes. His two interceptions sealed a 21-17 loss to the Broncos in London last week.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Raiders vs. Jaguars in Week 9 (Davante Adams Will Have Bounce Back Game)
After a 24-0 loss, the Las Vegas Raiders are looking to get back in the win column. Jacksonville feels the same way. The Jaguars are 2-6 and have lost five straight games. These are two teams with emerging running backs and good weapons on the outside. With a few potential...
3 Phillies most to blame for World Series Game 5 loss to Houston
With their loss in Game 5 of the World Series on Thursday night, the Philadelphia Phillies now have a very uphill climb against the Houston Astros. Heading back to Houston with a 3-2 deficit and with the Astros needing just one win to capture their first World Series title since 2017, the Phillies will need to get much better production at the plate if they have any hope to win two consecutive games at Minute Maid Park.
Bills vs. Jets Prediction: Bills Defense To Force Zach Wilson Into Trouble
The Buffalo Bills sit at the top of the AFC East standings as they take on the surprising New York Jets in Week 9.. New York has leaned on its defense and looks to get back in the win column after losing to fellow AFC East rival, the New England Patriots.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Seahawks vs. Cardinals in Week 9 (Murray-Hopkins Connection To Be On Full Display)
For the second time in four weeks, the Seahawks and the Cardinals will play. A lot has changed since the last meeting, with the key playmakers on both teams being shifted in and out of the lineup. Seattle was able to suppress Arizona’s offense the last time out. Will the...
Best NFL Prop Bets for Chargers vs. Falcons in Week 9 (Fade Herbert Without his Weapons on the Field)
The Los Angeles Chargers head to the East Coast at 4-3 coming out of their bye week to face the 4-4 Atlanta Falcons. It looks like Keenan Allen will be out for LA, so the injuries just continue to mount. The Falcons are getting healthier with Cordarelle Patterson coming back into the fold, so will a few stars out and one coming back for this matchup, let’s take a look at the prop market to find some value.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Vikings vs. Commanders in Week 9 (Passing Attack Will Prevail in Washington)
The Washington Commanders have won three straight games and the NFC East looks even more competitive now. Taylor Heinicke has started the last two of those games and this week will go against the former Washington quarterback, Kirk Cousins. Kirk Cousins doesn’t strike me as a vengeful guy, but maybe he will show up big in this revenge game. Let’s get into the best prop bets for Minnesota and Washington this week.
Dolphins vs. Bears Prediction: Miami To Reach Contender Status Against Bears
The Miami Dolphins are on another win streak after beating the Detroit Lions in a thriller last week. They have their quarterback healthy, just acquired a great pass rusher, and are ready to take on the rest of the league. Chicago, on the other hand, got dogwalked by Dallas. The...
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman fires back at heckler
Consider yourselves warned. If you have plans of making your way to a Philadelphia Eagles game and expressing any feelings that you may have about the job that their vice president/general manager Howie Roseman has done, you may want to choose your words wisely. Here’s one of those moments that...
Best NFL Prop Bets for Panthers vs. Bengals in Week 9 (PJ Walker is For Real, At Least for One More Week)
The Carolina Panthers have already fired their coach and after an overtime loss last week are sitting at 2-6, but the vibes are high Carolina. PJ Walker orchestrated a last second touchdown a week ago and he has been the most exciting quarterback for the Panthers since Cam Newton (the first time). Things are not going so well for the 4-4 Cincinnati Bengals. This will be an interesting one in Cincy, so let’s get into the prop market, here are my three favorites.
Cardinals: MLB Network host predicts St. Louis signs Trea Turner
Greg Amsigner predicted Trea Turner to the Cardinals on 101 ESPN. The Cardinals may be in the market for some big names this offseason as the club prepares to increase their payroll. MLB Network host Greg Amsinger is predicting the club will land Trea Turner. Talking on “The Opening Drive”...
Tom Brady’s 2022 Buccaneers season is eerily reminiscent of 2019 Patriots
Injuries. A stalled offense. Plenty of frustration. In a few key ways, Tom Brady’s season with the Buccaneers resembles his final season with the Patriots. Tom Brady is shaking his head at another failed third-down conversion. It’s not the same Brady on the field, and for some, the blame comes down hard on the forty-something quarterback.
A Favorable Schedule Means It's Time to Buy Low on Steelers
Coming into this season, we all knew that Mike Tomlin's streak of never having a losing season was in jeopardy. The Steelers have had a rough start to the season, sitting with a 2-6 record. They’ve gone through two quarterbacks, have seen their defense decline and haven’t seen much progression from Najee Harris.
College Football Playoff: 3 teams hurting themselves with CFP committee
Not every team with major College Football Playoff aspirations has been winning with style. It is not just winning games that entices the College Football Playoff Selection Committee, it is winning games with style!. While getting an ugly victory is way more important than having a pretty loss, there are...
Stetson Bennett’s TD celebration was actually a troll towards Tennessee fans
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett trolled Tennessee fans who leaked his phone number by miming a phone to celebrate his first touchdown. When Stetson Bennett scored the opening touchdown of Saturday’s epic matchup between No. 3 Georgia and No. 1 Tennessee, he brought his hand to his ear in the universal symbol for “call me.”
Georgia gets screwed by refs with horrible non-safety call vs Tennessee (Video)
Georgia pretty clearly had Tennessee down in the end zone for a safety but the Dawgs got completely hosed by an awful call and review from the refs. After Stetson Bennett IV gave the Georgia Bulldogs an early 7-3 lead over the No. 1-ranked Tennessee Volunteers, a beautiful punt pinned Hendon Hooker and Co. at the 1-yard line and the offense couldn’t get anything going.
Georgia football: GameDay flat out gave the Dawgs no chance
Georgia football hosted ESPN GameDay ahead of the Tennessee matchup, and all morning long, it was about how good the Vols were. The Dawgs got very little love from the ESPN crew until guest picker Luke Bryan showed up to make the picks. David Pollack gave a little love, and...
Bo Nix proves he still has some classic Bo Nix left in him (Video)
Bo Nix scared Oregon Ducks fans with a dangerous throw in the team’s Week 10 game against the Colorado Buffaloes. In his first year as head coach of the Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning decided to utilize the transfer portal to find his starting quarterback. Lanning ultimately chose Bo Nix, who had an up-and-down tenure with the Auburn Tigers. So far with the Ducks, Nix is having a tremendous first season, enough so that he is getting some Heisman love.
Theories for fixing the Eagles run defense in Jordan Davis’ absence
They’re 8-0, but that doesn’t mean that there’s nothing to improve upon. In fact, the opposite is true. There are questions surrounding this Philadelphia Eagles team, one being how they intend to replace Jordan Davis. Philly escaped Thursday Night Football with a win despite being tested, but one of the takeaways from that game is familiar, one involving their inability to stop the run.
