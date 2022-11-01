ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

3 Phillies most to blame for World Series Game 5 loss to Houston

With their loss in Game 5 of the World Series on Thursday night, the Philadelphia Phillies now have a very uphill climb against the Houston Astros. Heading back to Houston with a 3-2 deficit and with the Astros needing just one win to capture their first World Series title since 2017, the Phillies will need to get much better production at the plate if they have any hope to win two consecutive games at Minute Maid Park.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Best NFL Prop Bets for Chargers vs. Falcons in Week 9 (Fade Herbert Without his Weapons on the Field)

The Los Angeles Chargers head to the East Coast at 4-3 coming out of their bye week to face the 4-4 Atlanta Falcons. It looks like Keenan Allen will be out for LA, so the injuries just continue to mount. The Falcons are getting healthier with Cordarelle Patterson coming back into the fold, so will a few stars out and one coming back for this matchup, let’s take a look at the prop market to find some value.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Best NFL Prop Bets for Vikings vs. Commanders in Week 9 (Passing Attack Will Prevail in Washington)

The Washington Commanders have won three straight games and the NFC East looks even more competitive now. Taylor Heinicke has started the last two of those games and this week will go against the former Washington quarterback, Kirk Cousins. Kirk Cousins doesn’t strike me as a vengeful guy, but maybe he will show up big in this revenge game. Let’s get into the best prop bets for Minnesota and Washington this week.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

Best NFL Prop Bets for Panthers vs. Bengals in Week 9 (PJ Walker is For Real, At Least for One More Week)

The Carolina Panthers have already fired their coach and after an overtime loss last week are sitting at 2-6, but the vibes are high Carolina. PJ Walker orchestrated a last second touchdown a week ago and he has been the most exciting quarterback for the Panthers since Cam Newton (the first time). Things are not going so well for the 4-4 Cincinnati Bengals. This will be an interesting one in Cincy, so let’s get into the prop market, here are my three favorites.
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

Tom Brady’s 2022 Buccaneers season is eerily reminiscent of 2019 Patriots

Injuries. A stalled offense. Plenty of frustration. In a few key ways, Tom Brady’s season with the Buccaneers resembles his final season with the Patriots. Tom Brady is shaking his head at another failed third-down conversion. It’s not the same Brady on the field, and for some, the blame comes down hard on the forty-something quarterback.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

A Favorable Schedule Means It's Time to Buy Low on Steelers

Coming into this season, we all knew that Mike Tomlin's streak of never having a losing season was in jeopardy. The Steelers have had a rough start to the season, sitting with a 2-6 record. They’ve gone through two quarterbacks, have seen their defense decline and haven’t seen much progression from Najee Harris.
FanSided

Bo Nix proves he still has some classic Bo Nix left in him (Video)

Bo Nix scared Oregon Ducks fans with a dangerous throw in the team’s Week 10 game against the Colorado Buffaloes. In his first year as head coach of the Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning decided to utilize the transfer portal to find his starting quarterback. Lanning ultimately chose Bo Nix, who had an up-and-down tenure with the Auburn Tigers. So far with the Ducks, Nix is having a tremendous first season, enough so that he is getting some Heisman love.
EUGENE, OR
FanSided

Theories for fixing the Eagles run defense in Jordan Davis’ absence

They’re 8-0, but that doesn’t mean that there’s nothing to improve upon. In fact, the opposite is true. There are questions surrounding this Philadelphia Eagles team, one being how they intend to replace Jordan Davis. Philly escaped Thursday Night Football with a win despite being tested, but one of the takeaways from that game is familiar, one involving their inability to stop the run.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

FanSided

294K+
Followers
562K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy