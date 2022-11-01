ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best NFL Prop Bets for Chargers vs. Falcons in Week 9 (Fade Herbert Without his Weapons on the Field)

The Los Angeles Chargers head to the East Coast at 4-3 coming out of their bye week to face the 4-4 Atlanta Falcons. It looks like Keenan Allen will be out for LA, so the injuries just continue to mount. The Falcons are getting healthier with Cordarelle Patterson coming back into the fold, so will a few stars out and one coming back for this matchup, let’s take a look at the prop market to find some value.
ATLANTA, GA
Ben Roethlisberger finally criticizes Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger offered up some criticism of rookie Kenny Pickett. It’s tough to blame rookie Kenny Pickett for his pessimism. Pittsburgh’s rookie quarterback is in the midst of a dismal stretch in arguably the worst offense in football. His development has been stunted in large part thanks to one man — offensive coordinator Matt Canada — who head coach Mike Tomlin refuses to fire.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Best NFL Prop Bets for Panthers vs. Bengals in Week 9 (PJ Walker is For Real, At Least for One More Week)

The Carolina Panthers have already fired their coach and after an overtime loss last week are sitting at 2-6, but the vibes are high Carolina. PJ Walker orchestrated a last second touchdown a week ago and he has been the most exciting quarterback for the Panthers since Cam Newton (the first time). Things are not going so well for the 4-4 Cincinnati Bengals. This will be an interesting one in Cincy, so let’s get into the prop market, here are my three favorites.
CINCINNATI, OH
Tom Brady’s 2022 Buccaneers season is eerily reminiscent of 2019 Patriots

Injuries. A stalled offense. Plenty of frustration. In a few key ways, Tom Brady’s season with the Buccaneers resembles his final season with the Patriots. Tom Brady is shaking his head at another failed third-down conversion. It’s not the same Brady on the field, and for some, the blame comes down hard on the forty-something quarterback.
TAMPA, FL
Panthers vs. Bengals Prediction: Bengals to Right Ship at Home

The Cincinnati Bengals have played one game without Ja'Marr Chase and are 0-1 without their best receiver. Cincinnati fell 32-13 to the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night, but have a good opportunity to rebound at home against the Carolina Panthers. Carolina lost a heartbreaker in overtime to the Atlanta Falcons....
CINCINNATI, OH
Vikings vs. Commanders Prediction: Washington Won't Regret Letting Cousins Out of Town

The Minnesota Vikings are 6-1 and yet are in zero conversations as the best team in the NFL. They aren’t even talked about as the best team in the NFC. Frankly they aren’t even talked about at all. This is the most under the radar good team in the NFL and the Commanders might be one of the most on the radar bad teams. We know that Washington will always be in the news, but on the field it’s been for good reason. A three-game win streak with Taylor Heinicke at quarterback is reason to celebrate.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bo Nix proves he still has some classic Bo Nix left in him (Video)

Bo Nix scared Oregon Ducks fans with a dangerous throw in the team’s Week 10 game against the Colorado Buffaloes. In his first year as head coach of the Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning decided to utilize the transfer portal to find his starting quarterback. Lanning ultimately chose Bo Nix, who had an up-and-down tenure with the Auburn Tigers. So far with the Ducks, Nix is having a tremendous first season, enough so that he is getting some Heisman love.
EUGENE, OR
