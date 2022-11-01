Read full article on original website
Best NFL Prop Bets for Chargers vs. Falcons in Week 9 (Fade Herbert Without his Weapons on the Field)
The Los Angeles Chargers head to the East Coast at 4-3 coming out of their bye week to face the 4-4 Atlanta Falcons. It looks like Keenan Allen will be out for LA, so the injuries just continue to mount. The Falcons are getting healthier with Cordarelle Patterson coming back into the fold, so will a few stars out and one coming back for this matchup, let’s take a look at the prop market to find some value.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Rams vs. Buccaneers in Week 9 (Bucs Have Value In Prop Market)
Last season, the Rams and Buccaneers were fighting for a spot in the NFC Championship game. Now, they’re fighting to get into the playoffs. Tampa Bay and Los Angeles have been less than impressive this season, but with a lot of football to go, they can turn this season around.
Colts vs. Patriots Prediction: Colts Have Value Heading Into Foxboro
The Sam Ehlinger era didn’t start the way Indianapolis wanted it to. The Colts lost 17-16 to the Washington Commanders in Week 8, and now have to go on the road to Foxboro to try and get back in the win column. New England got a big divisional win...
Raiders vs. Jaguars Prediction: Davante Adams Has to Get Involved
The Jacksonville Jaguars are sitting at 2-6 after such a promising start to the season. Things have not gone well since. this team is clearly better coached and more talented than a season ago, but Trevor Lawrence is still making rookie mistakes. His two interceptions sealed a 21-17 loss to the Broncos in London last week.
Ben Roethlisberger finally criticizes Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger offered up some criticism of rookie Kenny Pickett. It’s tough to blame rookie Kenny Pickett for his pessimism. Pittsburgh’s rookie quarterback is in the midst of a dismal stretch in arguably the worst offense in football. His development has been stunted in large part thanks to one man — offensive coordinator Matt Canada — who head coach Mike Tomlin refuses to fire.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Panthers vs. Bengals in Week 9 (PJ Walker is For Real, At Least for One More Week)
The Carolina Panthers have already fired their coach and after an overtime loss last week are sitting at 2-6, but the vibes are high Carolina. PJ Walker orchestrated a last second touchdown a week ago and he has been the most exciting quarterback for the Panthers since Cam Newton (the first time). Things are not going so well for the 4-4 Cincinnati Bengals. This will be an interesting one in Cincy, so let’s get into the prop market, here are my three favorites.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Seahawks vs. Cardinals in Week 9 (Murray-Hopkins Connection To Be On Full Display)
For the second time in four weeks, the Seahawks and the Cardinals will play. A lot has changed since the last meeting, with the key playmakers on both teams being shifted in and out of the lineup. Seattle was able to suppress Arizona’s offense the last time out. Will the...
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman fires back at heckler
Consider yourselves warned. If you have plans of making your way to a Philadelphia Eagles game and expressing any feelings that you may have about the job that their vice president/general manager Howie Roseman has done, you may want to choose your words wisely. Here’s one of those moments that...
Tom Brady’s 2022 Buccaneers season is eerily reminiscent of 2019 Patriots
Injuries. A stalled offense. Plenty of frustration. In a few key ways, Tom Brady’s season with the Buccaneers resembles his final season with the Patriots. Tom Brady is shaking his head at another failed third-down conversion. It’s not the same Brady on the field, and for some, the blame comes down hard on the forty-something quarterback.
Panthers vs. Bengals Prediction: Bengals to Right Ship at Home
The Cincinnati Bengals have played one game without Ja'Marr Chase and are 0-1 without their best receiver. Cincinnati fell 32-13 to the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night, but have a good opportunity to rebound at home against the Carolina Panthers. Carolina lost a heartbreaker in overtime to the Atlanta Falcons....
Dolphins vs. Bears Prediction: Miami To Reach Contender Status Against Bears
The Miami Dolphins are on another win streak after beating the Detroit Lions in a thriller last week. They have their quarterback healthy, just acquired a great pass rusher, and are ready to take on the rest of the league. Chicago, on the other hand, got dogwalked by Dallas. The...
Bills vs. Jets Prediction: Bills Defense To Force Zach Wilson Into Trouble
The Buffalo Bills sit at the top of the AFC East standings as they take on the surprising New York Jets in Week 9.. New York has leaned on its defense and looks to get back in the win column after losing to fellow AFC East rival, the New England Patriots.
Rams vs. Buccaneers Prediction: Tampa Bay Better Suited to Bounce Back After Disappointing Results
The Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers played in an exciting playoff game in the divisional round of last year's NFL Playoffs. The Rams would get the better of the Bucs and go on to win the Super Bowl. Now, less than a year later, both teams are on...
Vikings vs. Commanders Prediction: Washington Won't Regret Letting Cousins Out of Town
The Minnesota Vikings are 6-1 and yet are in zero conversations as the best team in the NFL. They aren’t even talked about as the best team in the NFC. Frankly they aren’t even talked about at all. This is the most under the radar good team in the NFL and the Commanders might be one of the most on the radar bad teams. We know that Washington will always be in the news, but on the field it’s been for good reason. A three-game win streak with Taylor Heinicke at quarterback is reason to celebrate.
Bo Nix proves he still has some classic Bo Nix left in him (Video)
Bo Nix scared Oregon Ducks fans with a dangerous throw in the team’s Week 10 game against the Colorado Buffaloes. In his first year as head coach of the Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning decided to utilize the transfer portal to find his starting quarterback. Lanning ultimately chose Bo Nix, who had an up-and-down tenure with the Auburn Tigers. So far with the Ducks, Nix is having a tremendous first season, enough so that he is getting some Heisman love.
Kevin Durant shows Commanders’ Terry McLaurin love in DC homecoming
The Washington Commanders’ fan base has been too busy celebrating the potential sale of the team to even think about football, but Sunday’s clash against the Minnesota Vikings at FedEx Field presents another stage for Terry McLaurin and company to stake their claim as a legitimate playoff contender.
Donte Jackson has the perfect choice of words to describe Brian Kelly
Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson fully believed in LSU and Coach Brian Kelly, expecting the coach to bring his own “flavor” to Death Valley. As soon as longtime Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly touched down in Louisiana, his voice dripped with enthusiasm about coaching the LSU Tigers.
