The Minnesota Vikings are 6-1 and yet are in zero conversations as the best team in the NFL. They aren’t even talked about as the best team in the NFC. Frankly they aren’t even talked about at all. This is the most under the radar good team in the NFL and the Commanders might be one of the most on the radar bad teams. We know that Washington will always be in the news, but on the field it’s been for good reason. A three-game win streak with Taylor Heinicke at quarterback is reason to celebrate.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 HOURS AGO