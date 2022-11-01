Read full article on original website
MLB world reacts to shocking Kyle Schwarber comments
Just one day after a hot offensive performance, the Philadelphia Phillies went ice cold at the plate during Wednesday’s loss to the Houston Astros in Game Four of the World Series as the Astros threw a combined no-hitter in the game – just the second no-hitter in World Series history. But despite the historic performance from the Astros, Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber isn’t dwelling on it.
Dodgers ready to cut ties with ex-Yankees slugger and chase Aaron Judge
Los Angeles is expected to be one of the most active teams when free agency starts following the 2022 World Series. And that could be bad news for the New York Yankees, with outfielder Aaron Judge hitting the open market. Per MLB Trade Rumors:. The Dodgers (as is their nature...
Yankees nemesis set to return to Red Sox dugout
No, not Derek Jeter with the New York Yankees. Jason Varitek is set to run it back with the Boston Red Sox. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Boston Globe reports Varitek will return to Beantown next season as game planning coordinator and catching coach. As a...
Astros: Dusty Baker could come to regret pregame Justin Verlander comments
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker claims that ace Justin Verlander will not have a short leash in Game 5 of the World Series. That could be a mistake. Justin Verlander has an ERA of 6.07 in eight career World Series starts. That’s enough of a sample size to call JV’s performance in the Fall Classic a trend, rather than a mere blip of the radar for Baker and Co.
The Yankees may have a new super utilityman on the roster
In today’s baseball, it’s very important to have versatility: managers like to deploy several defensive alignments and lineups, and if they have players who can field multiple positions successfully, their job will be much easier. The New York Yankees, fortunately, have this on their roster. DJ LeMahieu is...
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart
At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
Ex-Yankees pitcher likely to decline contract option with Red Sox, test free agency
The Boston Red Sox have a decision to make on James Paxton. That, in turn, could leave Paxton with a decision to make about the Red Sox. Boston has a two-year, $26 million option it can exercise on Paxton after the World Series. But that’s a lot of money to pay the former New York Yankees southpaw who missed the 2022 season while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery.
Phillies Fans Fight in Women's Bathroom During World Series
A group of Phillies fans brawled in the women's bathroom during Game 4 of the World Series.
Dodgers Offseason: 3 Possible Trade Candidates in LA System
The Dodgers almost have to be heavily involved in the trade market this offseason. For one thing, they’re going to have holes they need to fill in the starting lineup, on the bench, and on the pitching staff. Even more importantly for purposes of this conversation, they have a huge roster crunch coming.
Dodgers News: World Series Controversy Puts Max Muncy in an Awkward Spot
Twitter lost its mind over the weekend when the FOX broadcast of the World Series shared that Astros catcher Martin Maldonado was using an illegal bat. The bat, which Maldonado received from former teammate Albert Pujols from their playing days with the Angels, was outlawed in 2010. However, MLB was lenient with the players who were playing before 2010, so Pujols was able to continue using his bat, which had a bigger barrel size than the newer models. Maldonado, however, was not.
Phillies fans teased Justin Verlander with Kate Upton chants
Philadelphia Phillies fans tried to tease Justin Verlander on Thursday with a very unoriginal chant. A fan in attendance for Game 5 of the World Series between the Phillies and Houston Astros shared that Phillies fans were chanting “Kate Upton” as Verlander warmed up prior to his start.
Dodgers Offseason: One Free Agent that Makes Sense for LA That No One is Talking About
The Dodgers are entering an offseason of change. Long-time Dodger Justin Turner has a club option that may not be picked up. Face of the franchise Clayton Kershaw is mulling retirement, yet again. Former MVP and fan favorite Cody Bellinger could get non-tendered and become a free agent. All in all, there’s a chance the Dodgers look very different come Opening Day next season, which is weird to think after they won 111 games in the regular season — but that’s what an early disappointing exit can do to an organization.
Nick Castellanos’ mom & wife slam Phillies fans
Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos has developed a reputation for getting big hits exactly at the moment others are sad. The 2022 World Series has been a sad one for the slugger so far, and it’s his mom and wife who are having to handle the heavy hitting.
Phillies Fans Spotted on Roof of Stadium During World Series Sparks Debate
Some fans will go to any lengths to watch their team play in the World Series, but some Philadelphia Phillies fans seemingly took this to new heights.
Phillies fans furious at Jose Alvarado for Game 4 meltdown
Philadelphia Phillies fans were not pleased with relief pitcher Jose Alvarado, whose meltdown helped the Houston Astros take a 5-0 lead in Game 4. The Philadelphia Phillies were looking to build off of their huge 7-0 Game 3 win over the Houston Astros on Wednesday night. The runs did not come as easily for the Phillies, but the Astros threatened early, but did not have any runs to their credit through the first four innings. Then, the fifth inning happened.
Yankees’ Brian Cashman’s fate is ‘100%’ decided, MLB insider says
Meet the new boss, same as the old boss. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports “one source said it’s ‘100 percent’ Yankees general manager Brian Cashman will be back next season.”. Cashman’s current contract expires at the end of the year and he’s been...
Yankees’ Aaron Judge free agency sweepstakes will be missing key bidder, MLB insider says
If Aaron Judge wants to stay in the Big Apple, it’s the Bronx or bust for the New York Yankees slugger. That’s because the New York Mets, despite the deep pockets of owner Steve Cohen, aren’t expected to make a run at the likely American League MVP.
Video Of Fan Fight At World Series Game 4 Going Viral
It wouldn't really be a proper World Series without at least one big-time fan brawl inside a bathroom. This year's came during Game 4 near Citizens Bank Park. A video has been going viral on Twitter and TikTok of several female Philadelphia Phillies fans at the popular Xfinity Live! viewing spot getting into a brawl inside the women's bathroom.
