Remember when Jalen Hurts versus Russell Wilson was a discussion?

There are times when it seems like saying ‘I told you so’ is bush league. This isn’t one of those times. We at Inside The Iggles would like to remind you that we told you so. On more than one occasion, we told you that, if given time, Jalen Hurts would be fine and a more than capable quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles. We advised you on several occasions that acquiring Russell Wilson would be a mistake. As is the case more often than not, we hit the bullseye.
Bo Nix proves he still has some classic Bo Nix left in him (Video)

Bo Nix scared Oregon Ducks fans with a dangerous throw in the team’s Week 10 game against the Colorado Buffaloes. In his first year as head coach of the Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning decided to utilize the transfer portal to find his starting quarterback. Lanning ultimately chose Bo Nix, who had an up-and-down tenure with the Auburn Tigers. So far with the Ducks, Nix is having a tremendous first season, enough so that he is getting some Heisman love.
Red Flags: 5 college football teams on upset alert in Week 10

Two titanic SEC matchups headline Week 10 but our college football upset picks for Saturday show that there are more teams that aren’t safe. Now that the first College Football Playoff rankings have been released, upsets are simply going to mean more whenever they happen. If a team within the Top 10 that has a reasonable chance of making it into the Top 4 at the end of the season falls, then that’s likely the end of their Playoff dreams. Meanwhile, a big upset win from the outside could create some conversations for the CFP.
3 things that the Detroit Pistons need to fix right now

The Detroit Pistons lost their second in a row to the Milwaukee Bucks last night to push their record to 2-7 in the young season. Unfortunately, the Pistons reverted to some of their old bad habits last night, and that coupled with being down two big men, was enough to secure the blowout win for the Bucks.
