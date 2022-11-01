ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
wach.com

Early voting in SC ends Saturday

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- Saturday was your last chance to cast your early ballot. Early voting polls officially closed at 6 in the afternoon. The polls have been open since Monday, October 24th and this year South Carolina has seen some record numbers. “I always wanted to make sure my vote...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
wach.com

Richland Two board members react to SC Inspector General's report

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Leaders in Richland School District Two have responded to a scathing report from the South Carolina Office of Inspector General that described 'dysfunction' and a 'hostile environment' created by school board members. The 54-page report highlighted a multitude of issues during a four-year review...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
wach.com

The South Carolina State Library makes history

Columbia, S.C (WACH) — The South Carolina State Library has officially been recognized as an important piece of history, as a new silver historical marker now stands at the building's entrance. Library officials revealed the historic marker on Thursday during a small ceremony, recognizing the 53-year-old library. It now...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

McMaster announces electric vehicle workforce, streamlining production in the state

COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- Governor Henry McMaster wants to keep South Carolina on the leading edge of green manufacturing. In an executive order, the governor created a group of state agencies to streamline the production of electric vehicles in the state. "The automotive industry has been one of the fastest...
wach.com

Powerball rolls to $1.5 billion, just shy of a record

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Powerball players will get yet another crack at winning a billion-dollar jackpot this week. On Saturday, Powerball draws for a jaw-dropping $1.5 BILLION. This jackpot is closing in on the world record Powerball prize of $1.586 billion in January 2016. Ticket sales leading up to...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
wach.com

$1.6 billion Powerball jackpot sets world record

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Strong ticket sales leading up to Saturday night’s Powerball drawing have pushed the jackpot to $1.6 BILLION, a new world record. That’s $782 million in cash to whoever can stop this jackpot run that began in early August. Saturday’s drawing will mark the...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy