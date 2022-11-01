Read full article on original website
Early voting in SC ends Saturday
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- Saturday was your last chance to cast your early ballot. Early voting polls officially closed at 6 in the afternoon. The polls have been open since Monday, October 24th and this year South Carolina has seen some record numbers. “I always wanted to make sure my vote...
Brenda Bethune endorses McMaster at a rally in Murrells Inlet
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Governor McMaster was in Conway Thursday, getting ready to watch Coastal take on App State. He made sure to swing by the south strand before hitting the teal turf. He then spoke at a lunch rally down in Murrells Inlet. Many top local leaders...
Richland Two board members react to SC Inspector General's report
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Leaders in Richland School District Two have responded to a scathing report from the South Carolina Office of Inspector General that described 'dysfunction' and a 'hostile environment' created by school board members. The 54-page report highlighted a multitude of issues during a four-year review...
SC Democratic nominee for Governor pledges half of all cabinet positions to republicans
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — Democratic nominee for Governor Joe Cunningham announced on Thursday his intention, if elected, to offer half of all cabinet positions to Republicans. Cunningham says that despite who wins the governor’s race, the executive branch should not be run entirely by one party. This is...
The South Carolina State Library makes history
Columbia, S.C (WACH) — The South Carolina State Library has officially been recognized as an important piece of history, as a new silver historical marker now stands at the building's entrance. Library officials revealed the historic marker on Thursday during a small ceremony, recognizing the 53-year-old library. It now...
McMaster announces electric vehicle workforce, streamlining production in the state
COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- Governor Henry McMaster wants to keep South Carolina on the leading edge of green manufacturing. In an executive order, the governor created a group of state agencies to streamline the production of electric vehicles in the state. "The automotive industry has been one of the fastest...
SC Education Superintendent debate between Ellen Weaver and Lisa Ellis
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- We are less than a week away from election day in South Carolina and Superintendent of Education candidates met Wednesday night to discuss education issues in the state. Republican candidate Ellen Weaver, and Democratic candidate Lisa Ellis squared off on SCETV in an hour long debate. The...
Powerball rolls to $1.5 billion, just shy of a record
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Powerball players will get yet another crack at winning a billion-dollar jackpot this week. On Saturday, Powerball draws for a jaw-dropping $1.5 BILLION. This jackpot is closing in on the world record Powerball prize of $1.586 billion in January 2016. Ticket sales leading up to...
'It's been tough': SC law enforcement leaders talk recruitment struggles as crime surges
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Filling open jobs continues to be a challenge in several industries across the state. But, that issue is putting safety at risk when it comes to having enough police officers on the job. Some law enforcement agencies are missing almost a quarter of their...
Record for most SC voters casting early ballots in 1 day broken again
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — The record for most voters voting early in one day was broken again with almost 50,000 ballots cast at early voting centers Wednesday. By the end of the day on Wednesday, a total of more than 383,000 people had voted early, according to the South Carolina State Election Commission.
Dodging showers this warm, November weekend around South Carolina
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — We have an unsettled weekend across South Carolina, but things won't be nearly as gray as last weekend. We'll see a mix of cloudy skies with sunshine fighting through here and there, especially in the afternoon. The big difference this weekend: our wind is out...
$1.6 billion Powerball jackpot sets world record
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Strong ticket sales leading up to Saturday night’s Powerball drawing have pushed the jackpot to $1.6 BILLION, a new world record. That’s $782 million in cash to whoever can stop this jackpot run that began in early August. Saturday’s drawing will mark the...
