One of several questions the Dodgers have to answer this offseason — in fact, one of the first — is whether to exercise their $16 million team option on third baseman Justin Turner or pay the $2 million buyout. Turner, who has spent the last nine seasons as a Dodger and turns 38 later this month, is coming off his worst offensive season in Los Angeles, although his numbers the last three months of the season were as good as ever.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO