Dodgers Offseason: 3 Possible Trade Candidates in LA System
The Dodgers almost have to be heavily involved in the trade market this offseason. For one thing, they’re going to have holes they need to fill in the starting lineup, on the bench, and on the pitching staff. Even more importantly for purposes of this conversation, they have a huge roster crunch coming.
Dodgers News: World Series Controversy Puts Max Muncy in an Awkward Spot
Twitter lost its mind over the weekend when the FOX broadcast of the World Series shared that Astros catcher Martin Maldonado was using an illegal bat. The bat, which Maldonado received from former teammate Albert Pujols from their playing days with the Angels, was outlawed in 2010. However, MLB was lenient with the players who were playing before 2010, so Pujols was able to continue using his bat, which had a bigger barrel size than the newer models. Maldonado, however, was not.
Dodgers News: MLB Insider Predicts an LA Trade For Ohtani
The money left on the table for the Dodgers is a driving force for why some believe the team will make a heavy push for Shohei Ohtani, who currently is on contract with the Angels through 2023 and will be owed $30 million. Of course, LA will be linked to just about everyone this winter, so buckle up.
Dodgers: Latest News, World Series Chatter, Up to Date Hot Stove and More | Blue Heaven Podcast
With just a few days left of the 2022 season, the guys play the waiting game on what comes next for the Dodgers. Certainly, fans are ready to move and begin the build toward a championship-caliber team for next season. But first, the Phillies and the Astros need to finish battling it out.
Dodgers Offseason: 3 LA All-Stars Highlight MLB’s Top 25 Free Agents This Winter
Free agency is right around the corner, and The Athletic‘s Keith Law kicks things off with a list of his top 50 free agents. Three Dodgers 2022 All-Stars made the top half of Law’s list, with three other L.A. players in the bottom half. Let’s look at the...
Dodgers News: Evan Phillips Just Makes Super-Two Cut
Prior to 2022, Dodgers reliever Evan Phillips had been in the big leagues in four straight seasons but amassed far less than two years of service time. Such is the life of an up-and-down relief pitcher like Phillips, who came into 2022 with one year and 136 days (written as 1.136) of service time in stints with the Braves, Orioles, Rays, and Dodgers.
Dodgers News: Broadcaster Tim Neverett Coming Back for Fifth Season in LA
After the 2018 season, Dodgers radio broadcaster Charley Steiner expressed a desire to spend less time on the road, and the team accommodated him by bringing in an experienced play-by-play announcer to cover most road games for him. That broadcaster was Tim Neverett, who had spent the previous three seasons in the same role for the Red Sox after seven years with the Pirates.
Dodgers Rumors: Mets Reportedly Won’t Engage Yankees in a Bidding War for Aaron Judge
Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is expected to be one of the top free agents on the market this offseason, coming off a 62-homer season in which he came close to winning the American League Triple Crown. The Mets are the highest-spending team in baseball and have a hole or two in their outfield.
Dodgers News: Justin Turner Hopeful He Can Remain in LA for the Rest of His Career
One of several questions the Dodgers have to answer this offseason — in fact, one of the first — is whether to exercise their $16 million team option on third baseman Justin Turner or pay the $2 million buyout. Turner, who has spent the last nine seasons as a Dodger and turns 38 later this month, is coming off his worst offensive season in Los Angeles, although his numbers the last three months of the season were as good as ever.
Dodgers: Jessica Mendoza Says Fans Will Be ‘Really Excited’ to Hear Joe Davis Call the World Series
Dodgers play-by-play broadcaster Joe Davis is in his first postseason as the voice of baseball for FOX Sports, having replaced Joe Buck this year after Buck jumped to ESPN. A lot of baseball fans don’t really tune in until the postseason, so this is the first time many people are hearing Davis.
Dodgers Rumors: Justin Turner Reportedly Open to Return to Mets
There are bigger things to talk about for Justin Turner rather than a potential contract extension with the Dodgers, like Turner winning the Roberto Clemente Award, but of course it’s something worth noting heading into 2023. There has been no indication of Turner knowing what the Dodgers want to do, but Turner returning to the Mets may not be out of the question.
Dodgers Rumors: Insider Feels Cody Bellinger’s Status Plays a Part in LA’s Pursuit of Aaron Judge
The Aaron Judge sweepstakes are right around the corner but if the Dodgers want to even begin thinking of making room for Judge they first have to make decisions on their current roster. Trea Turner remains the biggest question for the team but insider David Vassegh believes Cody Bellinger will also play a part in bringing in Judge.
Dodgers: A Reminder of How Good Mookie Betts is in Right Field
Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts won his sixth career Gold Glove on Tuesday, which came as a surprise to absolutely no one who watched him play right field this year. After nagging injuries decreased his playing time and hampered his effectiveness when he was on the field in 2021, a healthy Betts bounced back in a big way in 2022.
Dodgers Offseason: What Should LA Do About Hanser Alberto?
In 2019 and 2020, Hanser Alberto was an absolute lefty masher, batting .394 with a .532 slugging percentage off southpaws across those two seasons. When the Dodgers signed him in March, they weren’t necessarily expecting that kind of production, but they were definitely looking for production against lefties. In...
Dodgers: Former GM Ned Colletti Pays Tribute to His Greatest Signing, Justin Turner
Justin Turner started to remake his swing late in the 2013 season on the advice of Mets teammate Marlon Byrd. It was too little, too late for New York, who non-tendered JT to make room on their 40-man roster for guys like Curtis Granderson and Bartolo Colon. The Dodgers showed...
Dodgers Offseason: Angels Not Likely to Trade Shohei Ohtani This Winter
Despite winning 111 games in the regular season this year, the Dodgers head into the offseason with quite a few question marks on their roster. Three starting ptichers are heading into free agency, including two — Clayton Kershaw and Tyler Anderson — who were National League All-Stars this year. Their starting shortstop, Trea Turner, will also be a free agent, and his left-side infield-mate and last name buddy Justin Turner could be too if the team declines his option.
Dodgers News: Former World Series Champion Ron Cey Set To Drop New Podcast
In the new age of sports media fans have started to become more inclined to listen to former athletes. This comes to no disrespect to the talk show hosts and radio personalities that have been doing their job for decades, but instead shows a sign of respect for the athletes who bring their perspective from experience.
Dodgers: Justin Turner Feels Like His Life Changed the Day He Put on an LA Uniform
Justin Turner grew up loving the Dodgers, dreaming of one day playing for his favorite team. In 2014, JT got the opportunity to live out his boyhood dream, signing as a free agent with Los Angeles after the Mets non-tendered him. Most of us never get to live out our...
Dodgers: Chase Utley and Jimmy Rollins to Throw Out First Pitch in Philly
As you might have heard, the Dodgers aren’t playing in this year’s World Series. After winning 111 games in the regular season, they suffered a stunning loss to the Padres in the NLDS and have been watching the rest of the postseason from their couches. There have been...
Dodgers News: Brusdar Graterol Qualifies for Super-2 Classification
Brusdar Graterol has qualified for arbitration in the Super-2 Classification, meaning he ranks among the top 22 percent of players, in terms of service time, who have amassed between two and three years in the league. with that, the Bazooka is set to receive a nice raise over the $720,000 he made in 2022.
