Dodgers News: World Series Controversy Puts Max Muncy in an Awkward Spot

Twitter lost its mind over the weekend when the FOX broadcast of the World Series shared that Astros catcher Martin Maldonado was using an illegal bat. The bat, which Maldonado received from former teammate Albert Pujols from their playing days with the Angels, was outlawed in 2010. However, MLB was lenient with the players who were playing before 2010, so Pujols was able to continue using his bat, which had a bigger barrel size than the newer models. Maldonado, however, was not.
Dodgers News: Evan Phillips Just Makes Super-Two Cut

Prior to 2022, Dodgers reliever Evan Phillips had been in the big leagues in four straight seasons but amassed far less than two years of service time. Such is the life of an up-and-down relief pitcher like Phillips, who came into 2022 with one year and 136 days (written as 1.136) of service time in stints with the Braves, Orioles, Rays, and Dodgers.
Dodgers News: Broadcaster Tim Neverett Coming Back for Fifth Season in LA

After the 2018 season, Dodgers radio broadcaster Charley Steiner expressed a desire to spend less time on the road, and the team accommodated him by bringing in an experienced play-by-play announcer to cover most road games for him. That broadcaster was Tim Neverett, who had spent the previous three seasons in the same role for the Red Sox after seven years with the Pirates.
Dodgers News: Justin Turner Hopeful He Can Remain in LA for the Rest of His Career

One of several questions the Dodgers have to answer this offseason — in fact, one of the first — is whether to exercise their $16 million team option on third baseman Justin Turner or pay the $2 million buyout. Turner, who has spent the last nine seasons as a Dodger and turns 38 later this month, is coming off his worst offensive season in Los Angeles, although his numbers the last three months of the season were as good as ever.
Dodgers Rumors: Justin Turner Reportedly Open to Return to Mets

There are bigger things to talk about for Justin Turner rather than a potential contract extension with the Dodgers, like Turner winning the Roberto Clemente Award, but of course it’s something worth noting heading into 2023. There has been no indication of Turner knowing what the Dodgers want to do, but Turner returning to the Mets may not be out of the question.
Dodgers Offseason: What Should LA Do About Hanser Alberto?

In 2019 and 2020, Hanser Alberto was an absolute lefty masher, batting .394 with a .532 slugging percentage off southpaws across those two seasons. When the Dodgers signed him in March, they weren’t necessarily expecting that kind of production, but they were definitely looking for production against lefties. In...
Dodgers Offseason: Angels Not Likely to Trade Shohei Ohtani This Winter

Despite winning 111 games in the regular season this year, the Dodgers head into the offseason with quite a few question marks on their roster. Three starting ptichers are heading into free agency, including two — Clayton Kershaw and Tyler Anderson — who were National League All-Stars this year. Their starting shortstop, Trea Turner, will also be a free agent, and his left-side infield-mate and last name buddy Justin Turner could be too if the team declines his option.
Dodgers News: Brusdar Graterol Qualifies for Super-2 Classification

Brusdar Graterol has qualified for arbitration in the Super-2 Classification, meaning he ranks among the top 22 percent of players, in terms of service time, who have amassed between two and three years in the league. with that, the Bazooka is set to receive a nice raise over the $720,000 he made in 2022.
