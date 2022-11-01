ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
therealdeal.com

Berger Realty sells historic Flatiron Arts Building for $20M

Chicago’s Flatiron Arts building on the North Side has a new owner for the first time in almost 30 years. A venture of North American Real Estate and David “Buzz” Ruttenberg bought the century-old building at the intersection of Damen, North and Milwaukee avenues from Berger Realty Group for $19.7 million, Block Club Chicago reported. The iconic wedge-shaped building has been an artists community for many years.
CHICAGO, IL
therealdeal.com

MAT Limited buying, redeveloping Damen Silos for $6.5M

Illinois officials picked a buyer who will transform Damen Silos, a well-known piece of Chicago real estate for its visible location by a highway and an appearance in a Michael Bay movie. MAT Limited Partnership put in a bid to buy the abandoned property for $6.52 million, the Chicago Tribune...
CHICAGO, IL
therealdeal.com

Chicago’s ultra-luxury market withstands broader slowdown

As rising interest rates clamp down the flow of home sales, agents with a hand in the priciest segment of the market such as Tommy Choi aren’t feeling the pinch. It’s a pattern visible in the city, where two condos have sold at or over $20 million this year, pricey urban markets like Lincoln Park and Gold Coast, as well as in the suburbs, where several North Shore homes set neighborhood records.
CHICAGO, IL
therealdeal.com

Strategic Properties shakes up condo deconversion strategy

Yitzy Klor’s Strategic Properties of North America is trying to find new ways forward to close two condo deconversions — one of them a Chicago record at $190 million — in moves that amount to a shakeup of plans amid owner opposition and rising interest rates. As...
CHICAGO, IL
therealdeal.com

Pulte makes progress on Polo Club development plan in Naperville

The developer of a new subdivision planned for Naperville is taking important steps forward. Pulte Homes is working on an annexation agreement with Naperville that would allow the developer to build 401 housing units on 110 acres of former polo grounds, the Naperville Sun reported. In addition to the housing, the development will also include a park and two multiuse playing fields.
NAPERVILLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy