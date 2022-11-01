As rising interest rates clamp down the flow of home sales, agents with a hand in the priciest segment of the market such as Tommy Choi aren’t feeling the pinch. It’s a pattern visible in the city, where two condos have sold at or over $20 million this year, pricey urban markets like Lincoln Park and Gold Coast, as well as in the suburbs, where several North Shore homes set neighborhood records.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO