Despite the promise of the Autonomous Factory, most everyone knows that a factory without people will not be possible in the foreseeable future. Nevertheless, calls for an expansion of robotics, advanced automation and interconnectivity through the Internet of Things (IoT) are rising. Globally rampant job resignations, the general labor shortage, and the pandemic's aftermath fuel this demand. While automation can offer relief for understaffed workplaces, it is all about finding the right balance.

2 DAYS AGO