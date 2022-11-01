Read full article on original website
Overcoming Warehouse Labor Shortages with Human-Machine Collaboration
Despite the promise of the Autonomous Factory, most everyone knows that a factory without people will not be possible in the foreseeable future. Nevertheless, calls for an expansion of robotics, advanced automation and interconnectivity through the Internet of Things (IoT) are rising. Globally rampant job resignations, the general labor shortage, and the pandemic's aftermath fuel this demand. While automation can offer relief for understaffed workplaces, it is all about finding the right balance.
Motion & Control Enterprises Acquires Ohio Valve, Actuator Distributor
ZELIENOPLE, Pa. — Motion & Control Enterprises announced that it has acquired Nightwine Valves & Actuation Inc. Nightwine, based in Cleveland, was founded in 1986 and is a full-service distributor of flow control products, including valves, actuators, regulators and related products across Ohio, Pennsylvania and Kentucky. The company represents...
STAFDA Economic Advisor Warns Distributors to Make a Plan
SAN DIEGO — Visitors attending the Specialty Tools and Fasteners Distributors Association convention earlier this week received decidedly mixed reports from the group’s economic advisor. Alan Beaulieu told the trade show that North America’s industrial production is strong and would remain so in the coming years, and that...
Distribution Solutions Group Says Sales Up 163% in Q3
Distribution Solutions Group on Thursday said sales and earnings soared in its latest fiscal quarter, the second to be issued after the closing of the merger that created the company earlier this year. The Chicago-based company, which changed its name after Lawson Products acquired TestEquity and Gexpro Services, again contrasted...
Crawford Electric Supply Hits $1B Sales Milestone
HOUSTON — Sonepar USA, a subsidiary of the privately held Sonepar Group, announced Crawford Electric has surpassed $1 billion in sales. Founded in 1990, Crawford Electric has grown to more than 750 associates and 27 branches across Texas and Louisiana. “This incredible achievement is a testament to our management...
Airline Hydraulics Opens Pennsylvania 'Supercenter'
YORK, Pa. — Airline Hydraulics Corporation, a leading distributor of machine automation, fluid power and machine safety products, opened a new hydraulic and lubrication facility at 3425 Woodbridge Court in York on Nov. 1. The expansive, 50,000-square-foot building will increase custom lubrication systems, power units, hose assembly and maintenance...
NEFCO Opens its 3rd Fulfillment Center
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — NEFCO, a leading partner to the construction trades, has opened a new fulfillment center in Columbus, Ohio, to further support and serve professional contractor trades throughout the Midwest. This is NEFCO’s third fulfillment center and is designed to support growth in the Ohio market.
