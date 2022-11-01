Blanche Ely Tiger Harlem Howard, a three-star rated athlete according to 247 Sports, is this week’s Westside Gazette Student/Athlete of the Week. The 6’1” 165 pound free safety has thus far accumulated 41 solo tackles with six interceptions, significantly contributing to the Tigers’ unblemished record, which after last week’s resounding 47-12 victory over West Boca Raton, clinched the District 10- 3M title, positioning them for a state title run. Blanche Ely head coach Mike Bailey believes that Harlem personifies all of the qualities coaches seek in today’s student/athletes: size, speed, quickness, high football IQ, and academic excellence. When you combine the aforementioned traits with his personal character, which is beyond reproach, you have the makings of a winner on the field of combat and in the classroom. Harlem is a member of the 2023 senior class with 3.3 GPA and obviously bright future. He also has his priorities in order because he understands that being successful as student is just as important as gridiron stardom.

