ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

How to watch Miami (FL) vs. Florida State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Florida State @ Miami (FL) Current Records: Florida State 5-3; Miami (FL) 4-4 The Florida State Seminoles have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Seminoles and the Miami (FL) Hurricanes will face off in an ACC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium. FSU won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 7.5-point advantage in the spread.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Scorebook Live

Prospect Profile: 2023 Antione Jackson, Dillard

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.- Antione Jackson is ready to play at the next level. The 6-foot, 170-pound cornerback/safety is now a member of the 2023 Class after reclassifying in late October. Jackson has been a stellar playmaker for Fort Lauderdale’s Dillard High School. His scholastic career will now ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
stateoftheu.com

Storm Center: 11/4/22

Morning, y’all, and happy Friday. One more sleep until the Miami Hurricanes and Florida State Seminoles play a game of tackle football at Hard Rock Stadium before a national TV audience. We’ve talked alot about the game here at State of the U this week, to wit.... Us...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
stateoftheu.com

Film Forecast: Florida State at Miami, 11/5

The Florida State Seminoles head to Hard Rock Stadium to face the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday at 7:30pm on ABC. The ‘Canes and ‘Noles will face off on primetime with the whole ABC-ESPN treatment. FSU head coach Mike Norvell broke his winless streak vs. Miami last year, with a 31-28 shocker in Tallahassee. That win pushed Manny Diaz out, brought Mario Cristobal in, and the rest is unranked history.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

VIDEO: Haley Cavinder and Hanna Cavinder first game at Miami

CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Watch Fresno State transfer guards Haley Cavinder and Hanna Cavinder in an exhibition game against Barry on Wednesday night. Haley Cavinder scored 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting with five rebounds, one assist and on steal in 23 minutes while Hanna Cavinder scored three points on 1-of-6 shooting with four rebounds, six assists and one steal to help the Hurricanes in an 88-28 win.
MIAMI, FL
NewsRadio WFLA

Andrew Colton Succeeds Jimmy Cefalo as Morning Host on NewsRadio 610, WIOD

Miami – November 3, 2022– iHeartMedia Miami’s NewsRadio 610 AM- WIOD announced today that Andrew Colton has been named Morning Show Host from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., effective Monday, January 9, 2023. Colton will succeed long time South Florida morning show legend and Miami Dolphins play-by-play announcer Jimmy Cefalo, who will continue to provide commentary on WIOD.
MIAMI, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

Westside Gazette’s Student/Athlete of the Week

Blanche Ely Tiger Harlem Howard, a three-star rated athlete according to 247 Sports, is this week’s Westside Gazette Student/Athlete of the Week. The 6’1” 165 pound free safety has thus far accumulated 41 solo tackles with six interceptions, significantly contributing to the Tigers’ unblemished record, which after last week’s resounding 47-12 victory over West Boca Raton, clinched the District 10- 3M title, positioning them for a state title run. Blanche Ely head coach Mike Bailey believes that Harlem personifies all of the qualities coaches seek in today’s student/athletes: size, speed, quickness, high football IQ, and academic excellence. When you combine the aforementioned traits with his personal character, which is beyond reproach, you have the makings of a winner on the field of combat and in the classroom. Harlem is a member of the 2023 senior class with 3.3 GPA and obviously bright future. He also has his priorities in order because he understands that being successful as student is just as important as gridiron stardom.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
southfloridaagentmagazine.com

Miami named one of the cities with the best real estate prospects in 2023

Miami ranks among the 10 American cities with the best overall real estate prospects in 2023, according to the Emerging Trends in Real Estate report by PwC and Urban Land Institute. The 44th edition of the in-depth forecast report examined 80 cities to determine trends in the real estate industry...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Brightline on track to open new station in Aventura

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Brigtline’s plan to expand is on track. A new station being developed in Aventura will be key to the company’s future in Florida. Anyone who has been to Aventura knows that traffic is a problem, but officials with Brightline said they will soon open a station in the area.
AVENTURA, FL
wuft.org

Florida GOP takes lead in early voting in traditionally blue Miami-Dade

In an extraordinary sign of trouble for Democrats in Florida ahead of Election Day, the number of registered Republicans voting in Miami-Dade County surpassed Democrats on Wednesday – one day after President Joe Biden visited the area on a campaign swing. The most populous county in Florida, Miami-Dade –...
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Florida voters facing confusion over who is allowed to vote

The November elections are just days away, and in Florida, voters are facing some confusion over who is allowed to vote. The state arrested nearly two dozen former felons this summer, charging them with voter fraud. Cristian Benavides spoke with one of the accused, who appeared in court this morning.
FLORIDA STATE
thefamuanonline.com

I grew up with FAMU homecomings

Homecoming is easily the best time of the year. It’s where everyone is coming home to celebrate, have fun and be reminded of memories created on “the hill.”. But what is homecoming like when you are already home?. Born and raised in Quincy, which is at most 30...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WSVN-TV

New affordable housing project unveiled in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida’s housing crisis continues to put families in a bind. Now, one city is opening doors for its most desperate residents. A ribbon cutting and a groundbreaking was held Thursday for Miami’s newest affordable housing project. “We’re just happy to be here to be...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Former Proud Boys hired as poll workers in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man who is facing charges for his involvement in the capitol riots was certified as a Miami-Dade County poll worker, according to the Miami-Dade County Election Department. “That’s right, you heard it right, I’m working the poll, cry some more liberals,” said Gabriel Garcia...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy