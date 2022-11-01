Read full article on original website
Florida State vs. Miami Prediction: Sunshine State Rivalry Renewed at Hard Rock Stadium
Our college football experts predict, pick and preview the Florida State Seminoles (FSU) vs. Miami Hurricanes ACC game, with kickoff time, TV channel and spread.
stateoftheu.com
SOTU Staff Predictions: Miami Hurricanes vs Florida State Seminoles
We meet again, Canes fam! After 2 installments of our round table discussion about Miami-FSU, we now come to the piece you’ve been waiting for: our predictions. Before we get there, let’s go back. Here’s part 1 of our round table:. Here’s part 2 of our round...
CBS Sports
How to watch Miami (FL) vs. Florida State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
Florida State @ Miami (FL) Current Records: Florida State 5-3; Miami (FL) 4-4 The Florida State Seminoles have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Seminoles and the Miami (FL) Hurricanes will face off in an ACC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium. FSU won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 7.5-point advantage in the spread.
Prospect Profile: 2023 Antione Jackson, Dillard
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.- Antione Jackson is ready to play at the next level. The 6-foot, 170-pound cornerback/safety is now a member of the 2023 Class after reclassifying in late October. Jackson has been a stellar playmaker for Fort Lauderdale’s Dillard High School. His scholastic career will now ...
stateoftheu.com
Storm Center: 11/4/22
Morning, y’all, and happy Friday. One more sleep until the Miami Hurricanes and Florida State Seminoles play a game of tackle football at Hard Rock Stadium before a national TV audience. We’ve talked alot about the game here at State of the U this week, to wit.... Us...
Elite CB Commitments: Top 5 Class for Canes?
Miami's cornerback recruiting can help lead to a national top five recruiting class.
stateoftheu.com
Film Forecast: Florida State at Miami, 11/5
The Florida State Seminoles head to Hard Rock Stadium to face the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday at 7:30pm on ABC. The ‘Canes and ‘Noles will face off on primetime with the whole ABC-ESPN treatment. FSU head coach Mike Norvell broke his winless streak vs. Miami last year, with a 31-28 shocker in Tallahassee. That win pushed Manny Diaz out, brought Mario Cristobal in, and the rest is unranked history.
How Palm Beach Central football narrowly avoided an epic collapse vs. Carol City
WELLINGTON — Palm Beach Central football coach Kevin Thompson wasn't in much of a mood to celebrate after his team closed the regular season with a 34-28 victory over Miami-Carol City on Thursday night. The Broncos (9-1) built a 34-0 lead after three quarters and then barely avoided a...
VIDEO: Haley Cavinder and Hanna Cavinder first game at Miami
CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Watch Fresno State transfer guards Haley Cavinder and Hanna Cavinder in an exhibition game against Barry on Wednesday night. Haley Cavinder scored 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting with five rebounds, one assist and on steal in 23 minutes while Hanna Cavinder scored three points on 1-of-6 shooting with four rebounds, six assists and one steal to help the Hurricanes in an 88-28 win.
Andrew Colton Succeeds Jimmy Cefalo as Morning Host on NewsRadio 610, WIOD
Miami – November 3, 2022– iHeartMedia Miami’s NewsRadio 610 AM- WIOD announced today that Andrew Colton has been named Morning Show Host from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., effective Monday, January 9, 2023. Colton will succeed long time South Florida morning show legend and Miami Dolphins play-by-play announcer Jimmy Cefalo, who will continue to provide commentary on WIOD.
thewestsidegazette.com
Westside Gazette’s Student/Athlete of the Week
Blanche Ely Tiger Harlem Howard, a three-star rated athlete according to 247 Sports, is this week’s Westside Gazette Student/Athlete of the Week. The 6’1” 165 pound free safety has thus far accumulated 41 solo tackles with six interceptions, significantly contributing to the Tigers’ unblemished record, which after last week’s resounding 47-12 victory over West Boca Raton, clinched the District 10- 3M title, positioning them for a state title run. Blanche Ely head coach Mike Bailey believes that Harlem personifies all of the qualities coaches seek in today’s student/athletes: size, speed, quickness, high football IQ, and academic excellence. When you combine the aforementioned traits with his personal character, which is beyond reproach, you have the makings of a winner on the field of combat and in the classroom. Harlem is a member of the 2023 senior class with 3.3 GPA and obviously bright future. He also has his priorities in order because he understands that being successful as student is just as important as gridiron stardom.
southfloridaagentmagazine.com
Miami named one of the cities with the best real estate prospects in 2023
Miami ranks among the 10 American cities with the best overall real estate prospects in 2023, according to the Emerging Trends in Real Estate report by PwC and Urban Land Institute. The 44th edition of the in-depth forecast report examined 80 cities to determine trends in the real estate industry...
WSVN-TV
Brightline on track to open new station in Aventura
AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Brigtline’s plan to expand is on track. A new station being developed in Aventura will be key to the company’s future in Florida. Anyone who has been to Aventura knows that traffic is a problem, but officials with Brightline said they will soon open a station in the area.
floridapolitics.com
Kevin Marino Cabrera, Jorge Fors Jr. clash for District 6 seat on Miami-Dade Commission
The race is by far the most hostile and litigious of any contest for the Miami-Dade Commission this election cycle. After months of campaigning and mounting animosity, the race between lobbyist Kevin Marino Cabrera and Coral Gables Commissioner Jorge Fors Jr. for the Miami-Dade County Commission will conclude Nov. 8.
wuft.org
Florida GOP takes lead in early voting in traditionally blue Miami-Dade
In an extraordinary sign of trouble for Democrats in Florida ahead of Election Day, the number of registered Republicans voting in Miami-Dade County surpassed Democrats on Wednesday – one day after President Joe Biden visited the area on a campaign swing. The most populous county in Florida, Miami-Dade –...
WINKNEWS.com
Florida voters facing confusion over who is allowed to vote
The November elections are just days away, and in Florida, voters are facing some confusion over who is allowed to vote. The state arrested nearly two dozen former felons this summer, charging them with voter fraud. Cristian Benavides spoke with one of the accused, who appeared in court this morning.
thefamuanonline.com
I grew up with FAMU homecomings
Homecoming is easily the best time of the year. It’s where everyone is coming home to celebrate, have fun and be reminded of memories created on “the hill.”. But what is homecoming like when you are already home?. Born and raised in Quincy, which is at most 30...
WSVN-TV
New affordable housing project unveiled in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida’s housing crisis continues to put families in a bind. Now, one city is opening doors for its most desperate residents. A ribbon cutting and a groundbreaking was held Thursday for Miami’s newest affordable housing project. “We’re just happy to be here to be...
floridapolitics.com
Latino Victory Fund announces six-figure ad campaign for Annette Taddeo, Karla Hernández
‘We want Latino voters to know what’s at stake in this election.’. Less than a week before Election Day, a progressive PAC backing Latino candidates nationwide is launching a six-figure ad campaign to support Democratic Miami Sen. Annette Taddeo’s campaign for Congress and Karla Hernández’s bid to be Lieutenant Governor.
Click10.com
Former Proud Boys hired as poll workers in Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man who is facing charges for his involvement in the capitol riots was certified as a Miami-Dade County poll worker, according to the Miami-Dade County Election Department. “That’s right, you heard it right, I’m working the poll, cry some more liberals,” said Gabriel Garcia...
