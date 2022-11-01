ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lootpress

Prep Football: Huntington eases by Hurricane, clinches homefield advantage

HURRICANE, W.Va. – When Huntington High needed Gavin Lochow the most, the veteran quarterback came through for the Highlanders. Class AAA No. 3 Huntington trailed late on the road Friday at No. 2 Hurricane when Lochow led his team on a eight-play, 80-yard drive capped by his own six-yard touchdown run to lift the Highlanders to a 24-21 win in the final game of the regular season.
HURRICANE, WV
Inside Nova

Marshall wins big; McLean, Oakton lose

The Marshall Statesmen (2-7, 2-3) blanked the visiting Wakefield Warriors, 63-0, Oct. 28 in Liberty District high-school football action. For Marshall, quarterback Jeff Ryder was 9 of 16 passing for 203 yards and threw five touchdown passes. Ian Olson was 5 of 6 passing for 45 yards and a TD.
VIENNA, VA

