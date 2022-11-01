HURRICANE, W.Va. – When Huntington High needed Gavin Lochow the most, the veteran quarterback came through for the Highlanders. Class AAA No. 3 Huntington trailed late on the road Friday at No. 2 Hurricane when Lochow led his team on a eight-play, 80-yard drive capped by his own six-yard touchdown run to lift the Highlanders to a 24-21 win in the final game of the regular season.

HURRICANE, WV ・ 4 HOURS AGO