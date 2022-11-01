Read full article on original website
Out and About: High School Playoff Football and local Christmas shopping
In this week's edition of Out and About, the Helena Capital Bruins and Helena Helena High Bengals both open their playoffs at home on Friday night and it's never too early for Christmas shopping.
Inside Nova
Brian Westhoff is the go-to expert for local high school football teams seeking clarity about their playoff chances
Earlier in the week, Amare Campbell direct messaged Brian Westhoff with a question about Unity Reed’s playoff possibilities. Westhoff had only met the Lions’ standout once, but he understood the reason behind Campbell’s request. It’s something Westhoff has grown accustomed to over the last three weeks.
Inside Nova
Nov. 3 high school roundup: Forest Park volleyball back in states for first time since 2013
Forest Park returned to the state volleyball tournament for the first time since 2013 following Thursday’s 3-2 win over No. 1 overall seed and host Battlefield in the Class 6 Region B semifinals. Zoe Strachan led the Bruins (16-7) with 18 kills, 3 blocks and 6 digs. Jasmine Okeoma...
Lootpress
Prep Football: Huntington eases by Hurricane, clinches homefield advantage
HURRICANE, W.Va. – When Huntington High needed Gavin Lochow the most, the veteran quarterback came through for the Highlanders. Class AAA No. 3 Huntington trailed late on the road Friday at No. 2 Hurricane when Lochow led his team on a eight-play, 80-yard drive capped by his own six-yard touchdown run to lift the Highlanders to a 24-21 win in the final game of the regular season.
Football playoffs: Can Hamlin, De Smet take final step to the DakotaDome?
Hamlin head coach Jeff Sheehan and De Smet head coach Brendon Pitts totally understand that it isn't going to be a cakewalk for either one of their high school football teams to record semifinal playoff wins on Friday. It really shouldn't be an easy road anyway, especially with fourth-seeded and...
Inside Nova
Marshall wins big; McLean, Oakton lose
The Marshall Statesmen (2-7, 2-3) blanked the visiting Wakefield Warriors, 63-0, Oct. 28 in Liberty District high-school football action. For Marshall, quarterback Jeff Ryder was 9 of 16 passing for 203 yards and threw five touchdown passes. Ian Olson was 5 of 6 passing for 45 yards and a TD.
