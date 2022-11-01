Read full article on original website
scitechdaily.com
Stem Cells Reveal: How Neurons From PTSD Patients React to Stress
First induced pluripotent stem cell model of PTSD offers insights into underlying genetics and opportunities for new therapies. Researchers have just made a finding that could provide insights into how genetics can make someone more susceptible to developing post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) following trauma exposure. In the study, stem cell-derived neurons from combat veterans with PTSD were found to react differently to a stress hormone than those from veterans without PTSD.
Alzheimer’s might not be primarily a brain disease: new theory suggests it's an autoimmune condition
This article was originally published on The Conversation. The pursuit of a cure for Alzheimer's disease is becoming an increasingly competitive and contentious quest with recent years witnessing several important controversies. In July 2022, Science magazine reported that a key 2006 research paper, published in the prestigious journal Nature, which...
Healthline
People on Blood Pressure Meds May Be Less Likely to Develop Dementia
Researchers analyzed data from clinical trials involving over 28,000 people to determine if people using high blood pressure drugs had a reduced risk of dementia compared to those who did not use these drugs. Approximately one out of 10 people older than 65 have dementia. Blood pressure medications may help...
Long COVID: how lost connections between nerve cells in the brain may explain cognitive symptoms
For a portion of people who get COVID, symptoms continue for months or even years after the initial infection. This is commonly referred to as “long COVID”. Some people with long COVID complain of “brain fog”, which includes a wide variety of cognitive symptoms affecting memory, concentration, sleep and speech. There’s also growing concern about findings that people who have had COVID are at increased risk of developing brain disorders, such as dementia.
scitechdaily.com
Powerful New Drug Could Cause COVID-19 To Turn on Itself
The Scripps Research team demonstrated that a variant of an existing FDA-approved treatment for neurological disorders may prevent COVID-19 infection in animals. Scientists at Scripps Research Institute have created a new drug that may make the COVID-19 virus into a harbinger of its own doom. The drug, NMT5, described in...
MedicalXpress
'A silent killer': COVID-19 shown to trigger inflammation in the brain
Research led by The University of Queensland has found COVID-19 activates the same inflammatory response in the brain as Parkinson's disease. The discovery identified a potential future risk for neurodegenerative conditions in people who've had COVID-19, but also a possible treatment. The UQ team was led by Professor Trent Woodruff...
Did you know that flesh-eating bacterial infection cases have skyrocketed after Hurricane Ian?
Florida reported so far in 2022, 64 Vibro vulnificus infections and 13 deaths from these infections. Many, but not all cases reported were in Lee County where the highest concentration of clean-up efforts and recovery from Hurricane Ian has been occurring. This is the first-time cases of this type of...
technologynetworks.com
Iron Linked to Chronic Heart Failure in Half of Heart Attack Survivors
A multi-institution study led by Rohan Dharmakumar, PhD, of Indiana University School of Medicine, has identified that iron drives the formation of fatty tissue in the heart and leads to chronic heart failure in about fifty percent of heart attack survivors. The discovery, recently published in Nature Communications, paves the...
ajmc.com
Diabetic Kidney Disease Progression Associated With Changes in Muscle, Fat Amounts
Patients with type 2 diabetes with a high to very high prognostic risk of diabetic kidney disease were more likely to have a reduced rectus femoris cross-sectional area, a measure of muscle mass in the lower body, and an increased visceral fat area. A study published in Frontiers in Endocrinology...
scitechdaily.com
A Special Type of Diet Can Reduce Symptoms of Dementia
Short cycles of a low-calorie diet that mimics fasting appeared to lower inflammation and delay cognitive decline in Alzheimer’s disease mouse models. Cycles of a diet that simulates fasting seem to lessen Alzheimer’s symptoms in mice genetically engineered to develop the disease, according to new research led by the University of Southern California (USC) Leonard Davis School of Gerontology.
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 linked to excessive destruction of connections between nerve cells in new brain model
Researchers at Karolinska Institutet have in a new study used cellular reprogramming to create human three-dimensional brain models and infected these models with SARS-CoV-2. In infected models, the brain immune cells excessively eliminated synapses and acquired a gene expression pattern mimicking what has been observed in neurodegenerative disorders. The findings could help to identify new treatments against persistent cognitive symptoms after a COVID-19 infection.
cohaitungchi.com
Pulmonary Hypertension – High Blood Pressure in the Heart-to-Lung System
These lifestyle changes can improve your symptoms:. Pulmonary hypertension (PHT) is high blood pressure in the heart-to-lung system that delivers fresh (oxygenated) blood to the heart while returning used (oxygen-depleted) blood back to the lungs. You are reading: Hypertension vs pulmonary hypertension | Pulmonary Hypertension – High Blood Pressure in...
NIH Director's Blog
Scientists uncover a possible genetic tie between brain blood vessel damage and Alzheimer’s disease
High blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, and obesity are risk factors that may raise a person’s chances of experiencing the type of brain blood vessel damage that often underlies strokes and other neurovascular disorders. A gene called FMNL2 may play a critical role in linking these factors to the brain damage seen in some cases of Alzheimer’s disease, according to an NIA-funded study by Columbia University researchers.
2minutemedicine.com
Polycystic ovarian syndrome is associated with an increased risk of pancreatic cancer
1. Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) diagnosis puts women at 1.9 times higher risk of pancreatic cancer. 2. PCOS was an independent risk factor for the development of pancreatic cancer even after adjusting for type 2 diabetes. Evidence Rating Level: 3 (Average) Study Rundown: Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) is positively associated...
studyfinds.org
Chronic nausea cure on the horizon after scientists map brain pathways linked to vomiting
BEIJING, China — A cure for chronic nausea could be on the horizon thanks to a discovery in the brain. Scientists have mapped the neural networks behind vomiting for the first time, offering hope of combating morning sickness and the painful side-effects of cancer drugs. “With this study, we...
Fatty Liver Disease Linked to Greater Risk for Dementia
Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and the risk for dementia appear to be associated, especially in people who also have cardiovascular problems, according to findings published recently in Neurology. Arising from the accumulation of fat in the liver, NAFLD and its more severe form, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), are responsible for...
Medical News Today
Budd-Chiari syndrome: What to know
Budd-Chiari syndrome, or hepatic venous outflow obstruction, is a rare disorder that causes a narrowing or blockage of the veins in the liver. It slows blood flow out of the liver, potentially causing pain and liver damage. A clot blocking the vein is the most common cause of Budd-Chiari syndrome...
Medical News Today
What is vascular Parkinson’s disease?
Vascular Parkinson’s (VP) disease is a condition that occurs due to one or more small strokes in a specific area of the brain. These strokes result from a reduced blood supply. It often affects the lower body, leading to difficulty maintaining balance and walking. VP presents similarly to Parkinson’s...
Medical News Today
Types of connective tissue disease
Connective tissue provides the framework and support for tissues throughout the body, including bones, muscles, blood vessels, and organs. It consists of a variety of proteins, such as collagen and elastin, which give the tissue its strength and flexibility. Diseases that affect the function or structure of connective tissue are...
scitechdaily.com
Adult ADHD Linked to a Greatly Increased Risk of Numerous Heart Diseases
A large observational study has found that adults with ADHD had an elevated risk of a range of cardiovascular diseases. Researchers from the Karolinska Institute and Örebro University in Sweden found that adults with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) are more likely than those without the disorder to develop a variety of cardiovascular diseases. The results, which were recently published in the journal World Psychiatry, highlight the need of monitoring the cardiovascular health of ADHD patients.
