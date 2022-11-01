ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moon, PA

Colonials Open #HLMSOC Tourney at Oakland

Moon Township, Pa. – The Robert Morris University men's soccer team opens the 2022 Horizon League Tournament with a quarterfinal match at Oakland on Sunday afternoon. #5 Robert Morris (6-7-2, 4-3-2 Horizon League at #4 Oakland (4-9-4, 4-2-3 Horizon League) Sunday, November 6, at 1:00 p.m. in Rochester, Michigan.
RMU Returns To Big South Action vs. Bucs

RMU (0-8 / 0-3 Big South) @ Charleston Southern (1-7 / 1-2 Big South) Buccaneer Field (4,000) • Charleston, S.C. Talent: Chris Shovlin (pxp) & Adam Gusky (color) Twitter: @RMU_Football • Instagram: RMU_Football. Slant Routes. - The RMU football team returns to Big South action in continuing a...
Colonials Fall to the Penguins

Moon Township, Pa. – The RMU volleyball team falls to Youngstown State at home 1-3. The Colonials overall record is now 9-19 (.321) during the 2022 season, and 2-14 (.125) in the Horizon League. MOMENTS THAT MATTERED. RMU returned home after a three-match road trip to the UPMC Events...
RMU Begins Three-Match Homestand vs. YSU

RMU (9-18 / 2-13 #HLVB) @YSU (13-13 / 7-8 #HLVB) Friday, Nov. 4 | 6:00 p.m. UPMC Events Center | Moon Township, Pa. RMU Volleyball begins their three-match home stand Friday, Nov. 4 vs. the Youngstown State Penguins (13-13 / 7-8 #HLVB). The Colonials will look to earn their third...
