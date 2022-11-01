With nothing new to report about the major races, let’s turn our attention to some of the lower-profile state races – the ones that shouldn’t be on the ballot. Few voters know the duties of the treasurer (state’s banker and manages the state’s investments), auditor (state’s CPA and payroll officer), and land commissioner (processes delinquent property tax payments; leases and permits minerals on state-owned lands). In fact, I had to research those offices in order to write this paragraph.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO