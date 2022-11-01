Read full article on original website
Federal approval allows Medicaid expansion in Arkansas
The Biden Administration and the Center for Medicaid Services have approved an amendment that will expand Arkansas' Medicaid program, ARHOME, at Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson's request.
KATV
Arkansas DHS preparing for possible end of Public Health Emergency
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Human Services spoke with media at a pen and pad event Friday morning discussing the possibility of an end to the COVID Public Health Emergency put in place Jan. 2020 and how it would affect those on Medicaid. According to the...
Millions in settlement money from opioid lawsuits being distributed in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Millions of dollars are on their way to local groups who have been fighting the opioid epidemic here in the Natural State. That money comes from a lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies who were overprescribing drugs, and it has awarded the state $200 million. "It's a...
Washington Examiner
Arkansas poll shows most residents voting Republican
(The Center Square) - Fifty-nine percent of respondents to the 24th annual Arkansas Poll said they were voting Republican in the gubernatorial race while 38% said they would vote Democrat. The University of Arkansas interviewed 801 people by telephone between Oct. 13 and Oct. 31. The candidates names were not...
KATV
Gov. Hutchinson announces that ARHOME had been approved
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced this Tuesday morning that ARHOME, to include an innovative service called Life360 HOMEs has been approved by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The full conference and announcement can be viewed below. Hutchison said in a press release that...
marijuanamoment.net
Some Arkansas Marijuana Reform Supporters See Ballot Measure They Don’t Love As Last Chance To Enact Legalization
“I don’t consider it to be an ideal amendment, but given the stuff that state government has been up to, I’m not sure we’ll get a chance to get something better.”. For some voters, whether they’ll vote to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas next week comes down to one question.
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas Poll: Economy still top concern for the state's voters
Ccording to a new survey from the state’s flagship university, Arkansas voters continue to be most concerned about the economy, politics and drugs. However, concerns about the economy are significantly higher than in the previous two years. The Arkansas Poll, conducted by the University of Arkansas political science department,...
Two Kansas women ordered to pay thousands for Medicaid fraud
Two Parsons, Kansas, women were sentenced and ordered to pay restitution for two unrelated cases of Medicaid fraud.
Issue 4 supporters push back on criticisms, say recreational marijuana would benefit Arkansas
The group behind a recreational marijuana amendment on Arkansas' ballot held a press conference Tuesday to respond to criticisms and remind voters of some positives associated with the possible passage.
Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority Becomes Standalone Agency
Changes are on the horizon for the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority. News 9 spoke to the new Executive Director appointed by Governor Stitt to see what this means for Oklahoman’s. As of November 1, the OMMA is a standalone agency. This comes after years of trying to move out...
uatrav.com
Five things Arkansas voters should know before the midterm elections
The 2022 midterm elections are Nov. 8. In addition to federal offices, there are several state and local issues on the ballot this fall. Here are five things you should know before this year’s midterm elections. Are you registered to vote?. It is very easy to find out whether...
New poll shows majority of Arkansas voters do not support recreational marijuana amendment
Early polling numbers indicated Issue 4, a recreational marijuana amendment on the ballot, had a strong possibility of passage, but a new poll says otherwise.
talkbusiness.net
Arkansas Farm Bureau promotes two
Evan Teague has been named vice president of Environmental Issues at Arkansas Farm Bureau, where he will focus on the intersection of agricultural and environmental issues. He previously served the organization as vice president of Commodity and Regulatory Affairs. John Bailey will assume responsibilities as vice president of Commodity and...
localmemphis.com
New Arkansas poll released on governor race, marijuana, abortions
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The newest Arkansas Poll shows strong support for Republicans in the governor race and dwindling chances for recreational marijuana to pass in the state. The poll, which is in its 24th year, asks potential voters in Arkansas a wide range of issues including elections, abortions, and the way the state is heading.
5newsonline.com
A deep dive into Issue 4 on the Arkansas ballot
Recreational marijuana is up for a vote this year. Here's what you need to know about Issue 4.
magnoliareporter.com
Thinking about Arkansas’ down-ballot races
With nothing new to report about the major races, let’s turn our attention to some of the lower-profile state races – the ones that shouldn’t be on the ballot. Few voters know the duties of the treasurer (state’s banker and manages the state’s investments), auditor (state’s CPA and payroll officer), and land commissioner (processes delinquent property tax payments; leases and permits minerals on state-owned lands). In fact, I had to research those offices in order to write this paragraph.
KYTV
Amendment 3: Arkansas voters deciding Constitutional amendment on religious freedom
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Amendment 3 is an amendment to the Arkansas Constitution preventing the government from “burdening” a person’s religious freedom. It would ban state and local government bodies from “burdening the practice of religion” unless the government can prove a compelling reason to do so. Also, saying that if deemed necessary, infringement would be done by “least restrictive means.”
ESPN
Mississippi Department of Human Services rejects Southern Mississippi's offer to make campus facilities available
The Mississippi Department of Human Services on Thursday rejected a proposal from the University of Southern Mississippi to make campus facilities, including a volleyball facility at the heart of the state's ongoing welfare investigation, available to the government agency, which serves the state's poor. The university announced the proposal earlier...
Kait 8
Republican governor candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders visits Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The most important vote this election for people in Arkansas is the race for governor, and one candidate thinks she is the right choice. On Thursday, Nov. 3, Republican Sarah Huckabee-Sanders was in Jonesboro, where she stressed how important Northeast Arkansas is for her campaign. “We...
myarklamiss.com
Issue 1: What to know before heading to the Arkansas polls
UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD— Issue 1 is one of four constitutional amendments on the 2022 Arkansas ballot for voters to decide. This issue proposes an amendment to the Arkansas Constitution that would allow the state’s legislators to call special meetings of the legislature (formally called the General Assembly) at any time. This is an authority that only the Governor holds currently.
