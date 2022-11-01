ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Examiner

Arkansas poll shows most residents voting Republican

(The Center Square) - Fifty-nine percent of respondents to the 24th annual Arkansas Poll said they were voting Republican in the gubernatorial race while 38% said they would vote Democrat. The University of Arkansas interviewed 801 people by telephone between Oct. 13 and Oct. 31. The candidates names were not...
KATV

Gov. Hutchinson announces that ARHOME had been approved

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced this Tuesday morning that ARHOME, to include an innovative service called Life360 HOMEs has been approved by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The full conference and announcement can be viewed below. Hutchison said in a press release that...
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas Poll: Economy still top concern for the state's voters

Ccording to a new survey from the state’s flagship university, Arkansas voters continue to be most concerned about the economy, politics and drugs. However, concerns about the economy are significantly higher than in the previous two years. The Arkansas Poll, conducted by the University of Arkansas political science department,...
talkbusiness.net

Arkansas Farm Bureau promotes two

Evan Teague has been named vice president of Environmental Issues at Arkansas Farm Bureau, where he will focus on the intersection of agricultural and environmental issues. He previously served the organization as vice president of Commodity and Regulatory Affairs. John Bailey will assume responsibilities as vice president of Commodity and...
localmemphis.com

New Arkansas poll released on governor race, marijuana, abortions

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The newest Arkansas Poll shows strong support for Republicans in the governor race and dwindling chances for recreational marijuana to pass in the state. The poll, which is in its 24th year, asks potential voters in Arkansas a wide range of issues including elections, abortions, and the way the state is heading.
magnoliareporter.com

Thinking about Arkansas’ down-ballot races

With nothing new to report about the major races, let’s turn our attention to some of the lower-profile state races – the ones that shouldn’t be on the ballot. Few voters know the duties of the treasurer (state’s banker and manages the state’s investments), auditor (state’s CPA and payroll officer), and land commissioner (processes delinquent property tax payments; leases and permits minerals on state-owned lands). In fact, I had to research those offices in order to write this paragraph.
KYTV

Amendment 3: Arkansas voters deciding Constitutional amendment on religious freedom

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Amendment 3 is an amendment to the Arkansas Constitution preventing the government from “burdening” a person’s religious freedom. It would ban state and local government bodies from “burdening the practice of religion” unless the government can prove a compelling reason to do so. Also, saying that if deemed necessary, infringement would be done by “least restrictive means.”
HARRISON, AR
Kait 8

Republican governor candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders visits Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The most important vote this election for people in Arkansas is the race for governor, and one candidate thinks she is the right choice. On Thursday, Nov. 3, Republican Sarah Huckabee-Sanders was in Jonesboro, where she stressed how important Northeast Arkansas is for her campaign. “We...
JONESBORO, AR
myarklamiss.com

Issue 1: What to know before heading to the Arkansas polls

UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD— Issue 1 is one of four constitutional amendments on the 2022 Arkansas ballot for voters to decide. This issue proposes an amendment to the Arkansas Constitution that would allow the state’s legislators to call special meetings of the legislature (formally called the General Assembly) at any time. This is an authority that only the Governor holds currently.
