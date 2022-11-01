Read full article on original website
Khloé Kardashian’s HIIT Workout From TikTok Brings The Burn
Watching The Kardashians and scrolling through Insta, it’s no secret that Khloé Kardashian likes to work out. Having an impressive home gym definitely helps to make keeping up with a daily fitness routine easier, but it turns out you can do Khloé Kardashian’s HIIT workout at home, whether you have gym or not. All you need for this routine — which has been dubbed Kardashian’s famous HIIT workout, according to TikTok — is an exercise mat and two weights.
The Kardashians Dressed In Iconic Kris Jenner Looks For Her Bday & I Can't Pick A Fave
Kris Jenner herself has officially been Krissed. The Kardashians’ momager celebrated her 67th birthday on Nov. 5, and the theme for her ultra-glam birthday bash on Nov. 4 was “Dress Up As Your Best Kris,” according to Kim Kardashian. And everyone took the theme extremely seriously — Kris’ famous daughters dressed up in iconic Kris outfits for the occasion, complete with Kris’ signature black pixie cut hairstyle. They did their best Kris impressions at the lavish dinner party, and the resemblances were uncanny. See the Kardashians' Kris Jenner costumes for her 67th birthday, because they’re already meme gold.
Bryce Hall Confirmed His Ex Addison Rae Blocked Him By Crying On TikTok
Former flames Bryce Hall and Addison Rae can’t seem to stop beefing. You thought the drama was over when they broke up last year? Think again. The on-again, off-again couple split back in March 2021, but they are still stirring the pot in their latest social media feud. On Nov. 3, Hall posted a TikTok calling Rae out for blocking him on Twitter and paired it with a hilarious sound from Kim Kardashian.
Kim & Pete’s Current Relationship Status Is Confusing
So, um, does anyone know what is going on with Kete these days? On Nov. 2, an E! insider suggested that this duo was very much over. But just one week prior to that report, sources for The Sun and Entertainment Tonight claimed that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were still “in touch” — and were maybe even having “secret” sleepovers. In other words, Kardashian and Davidson’s relationship status right now is majorly confusing, so let’s unpack it.
Selena Gomez Had A Major Crush On Another Disney Star
Before there was the celeb dating app Raya, there was the epic 2000s Disney dating pool. At the time, Selena Gomez, aka the queen of Disney channel, dated fellow teen sensation Nick Jonas. But it turns out, even before that, the Wizards of Waverly Place star was holding a torch for another Disney star. During a Nov. 2 interview with Variety, Gomez said that her new documentary, My Mind & Me, will include details about her childhood celebrity crush on... Cole Sprouse.
Selena Gomez's Daily Screen Time Is Probably Lower Than Yours
Like many people, Selena Gomez has admitted to having an unhealthy relationship with social media in the past. The singer even stepped away from Instagram nearly four years ago to prioritize her mental health. Having de-emphasized social media in her day-to-day life, it’s no surprise Gomez’s daily screen time is pretty low. How low? Well, it’s certainly lower than the average phone user.
Kendall Jenner’s Beauty Evolution Is A Runway-Worthy Journey
Only in the Kardashian-Jenner family would international supermodel Kendall Jenner be considered the *least* adventurous when it comes to fashion and beauty. Taking a look at the style metamorphoses of trend-defining sister Kim, hair transformation pioneer Khloé, makeup maven Kylie, and style chameleon Kourtney, Kendall’s beauty evolution may look pretty tame — but that doesn’t mean she hasn’t undergone her fair share of drastic makeovers.
Selena Said Her & Justin’s Breakup Was The “Worst Possible Heartbreak”
Selena Gomez got very vulnerable in her documentary, My Mind & Me, even discussing her breakup with Justin Bieber. In the film, which was released on Apple TV+ on Nov. 4, Gomez’s quotes about her breakup with Bieber are hard to hear — especially because she calls their split “the worst possible heartbreak.”
Sophie Turner's New Blunt Bangs Mean Winter (Beauty) Is Coming
Sophie Turner has joined Megan Fox, Lily Collins, and Dakota Johnson in the bang gang, thanks to a new hairstyle. Debuted on Wednesday, Nov. 1, at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards, the Game of Thrones actor’s slightly wispy ‘do was nothing short of modern and edgy. Rather than maintaining the same thick volume across her forehead, Turner’s new blunt bangs thinned slightly between her brows. You definitely can’t find anything like this look across any of the seven kingdoms.
Kendall & Devin Might Be The World’s Most Photogenic Couple
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker keep their romance extremely private, but they’ve been connected for over two years. ICYMI, In April 2020, rumors that Jenner was dating the Phoenix Suns basketball player hit the internet. For nearly a year, fans wondered if the pair were actually together. In February 2021, the two finally confirmed their relationship.
The Story Behind Selena’s New Song Is Heartbreaking But Hopeful
Selena Gomez is baring her soul. On Nov. 3, the singer released her moving ballad, “My Mind & Me,” which accompanies her documentary of the same name. The film premiered on AppleTV+ on Nov. 4 and offered an intimate glimpse into Gomez’s mental and physical health struggles over the last six years. Lyrically, this new track expands upon those themes, and it’s one of her most stunning releases to date.
The Summer I Turned Pretty
If you’ve been coveting Isabel “Belly” Conklin’s soft style since Season 1 of The Summer I Turned Pretty, you can finally rest. As of Tuesday, Nov. 1, you can now match Belly’s crochet crop top energy thanks to American Eagle’s The Summer I Turned Pretty collection. The line features two sweatshirts inspired by the show’s dreamy summer vibes. Both are decorated with vintage graphics and bear the name of summer’s most iconic love triangle-infused TV show. The best part? While you’re checking out the AE x The Summer I Turned Pretty merch, you notice some familiar faces.
Serena's Husband Alexis Had The Perfect Response After Drake Called Him A "Groupie"
Drake and 21 Savage’s new album Her Loss dropped on Nov. 4, and it has definitely been making some waves due to all its brutal diss tracks. The Canadian rapper took aim at Megan Thee Stallion, Kanye West, DRAM, and Ice Spice on the release. But that wasn’t all. He also fired shots at tennis queen Serena Williams and her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. In the track "Middle of the Ocean," Drake called Ohanian a “groupie.” Instead of taking offense to the diss, Ohanian flipped the narrative and had the perfect response to Drake’s “groupie” lyric.
Selena Gomez May Not Be Able To Have Children Due To Bipolar Meds
In her documentary, My Mind & Me, which was released on Nov. 4 on Apple TV+, Selena Gomez opened up about her bipolar disorder. Before the film’s release, the Only Murders In The Building star shared insight into her mental health struggles during a Nov. 3 interview with Rolling Stone. Apparently, Gomez may not be able to have children due to her bipolar medication.
Elite Daily Newsletter: November 3, 2022
A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on November 3, 2022. Why wait? If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. “Throughout our conversation, it feels like I’m talking to someone named Emily, not someone famous for being EmRata: the A-list model, entrepreneur, and author,” writes Hannah Kerns, who had a chance to chat with this very famous Emily about her new podcast, High Low. EmRata’s latest project is a conscious choice to focus on her words rather than her body — she told Elite Daily that she no longer wants to be perceived as a “one-dimensional” character. READ MORE.
