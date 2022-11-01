Just when all hope was lost for Texas A&M's football season, the team found themselves with a new face on the field. This football season has had a lot of ups and downs for A&M. From the overthrowing of redshirt sophomore quarterback Haynes King by junior quarterback Max Johnson, to injuries during the Arkansas game that left the team's defense with a majority of freshmen on the defensive line, to both King and Johnson getting injured, A&M has had a rough time of it.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO