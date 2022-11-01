ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Texas A&M’s traditions seem bizarre from the outside, but there is beauty to be found

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — I don’t want to offend people in this town, but I think they’ll agree when I say that Texas A&M has a very bad football team this season. The Aggies are 3-5 overall, 1-4 in conference play, and tied with Auburn at the bottom of the SEC West. In its latest loss to Ole Miss, A&M allowed 390 rushing yards — and the Aggies' best unit this season has been its defense.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
FanBuzz

Conner Weigman is the Answer to Texas A&M’s QB Problem

Just when all hope was lost for Texas A&M's football season, the team found themselves with a new face on the field. This football season has had a lot of ups and downs for A&M. From the overthrowing of redshirt sophomore quarterback Haynes King by junior quarterback Max Johnson, to injuries during the Arkansas game that left the team's defense with a majority of freshmen on the defensive line, to both King and Johnson getting injured, A&M has had a rough time of it.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Yardbarker

Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher big favorite to be next coach fired

Jimbo Fisher has gone from sparring with Nick Saban over NIL deals to fighting for his job in just six short months. The Aggies opened the season ranked No. 6 in the AP Top 25 and viewed as a potential title contender. However, Texas A&M has stumbled to a 3-5 record that leaves have stumbled to a 3-5 record that leaves the program battling just to become bowl-eligible.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
1350kman.com

Cats Swept by Jawhawks Wednesday in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (Kansas State Athletics) – In the second Sunflower Showdown of the season, Kansas State was unable to overcome rival Kansas on the road, falling in straight sets (23-25, 16-15, 15-25) Wednesday night at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena. K-State (12-11, 3-7 Big 12) struggled offensively, gathering 35 kills...
LAWRENCE, KS
College Football News

Florida vs Texas A&M Prediction Game Preview

Florida vs Texas A&M prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 10, Saturday, November 5. Record: Florida (4-4), Texas A&M (3-5) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Expert Picks Week 10. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
SB Nation

What the hell is happening at Kyle Field?

Earlier this week, we told you the story of Greg Bludau, a noted hunter who was caught on camera snaring a possum with his hands while watching Texas A&M take on Mississippi in SEC action. Maurice Vilchez, who captured the moment on video, described the scene this way: “As we were walking down towards our seats in Legacy Club, we overheard someone telling an employee there was a possum at his seat,” said Vilchez.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
1350kman.com

FAST BREAK: Cats take down Washburn with athleticism and hustle

Introducing the EMAW Online Fast Break, right after each basketball game I will give my key takeaways from the ball game. You can also find the Video Fast Break with myself and Alec here as well. Keyontae Johnson is the real deal. I will preface a lot of what is...
TOPEKA, KS
High School Football PRO

Bryan, November 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Harker Heights High School football team will have a game with Bryan High School on November 03, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
1350kman.com

In Focus 11/3/22 – NBAF, MHK CVB

Thursday’s edition of In Focus welcomed guests from the National Bio and Agro Defense Facility as well as Manhattan’s Convention and Visitors Bureau. The first two segments welcomed on NBAF Deputy Director Dr. Ken Burton, Communications Director Katie Pawlosky, as well as NBAF Supervisory Engineer and Facilities Unit Director Jeff Brakke.
MANHATTAN, KS
KBTX.com

Somerville ISD board unanimously selects lone finalist for superintendent

SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Somerville ISD selected a new superintendent after the district’s Board of Trustees unanimously agreed on Eric Holton as the lone finalist. Former Somerville ISD Superintendent Karla Sparks voluntarily resigned from her position as the school year began with no explanation to the public or parents.
SOMERVILLE, TX
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

H-E-B is opening 3 new stores on Wednesday

Wednesday is a big day for H-E-B. The fast-growing Texas grocer is opening three new stores, in Willis, Magnolia and Plano. The Willis H-E-B, about 45 miles north of Houston, anchors the new Market at Willis Shopping Center. Houston-based developer Fidelis broke ground on the new shopping center in September 2021.
PLANO, TX
fox44news.com

Suspect in Fatal College Station Shooting in Custody

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) — UPDATE: Trevor James Thompson Jr. is now in custody, according to the College Station Police Department. Thompson is a murder suspect at an apartment shooting in College Station. A 15-year-old juvenile male was shot and killed around 9:45 p.m. on October 29 during an altercation with another man at the Pearl Apartments on 505 Harvey Road.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
1350kman.com

North Carolina man jailed after reportedly meeting up with Kansas child he met online

A North Carolina man is jailed in Wabaunsee County after authorities allege he flew out to meet up with a child he met online. The Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Derrick Mayfield was arrested Monday at a residence at Lake Wabaunsee. Evidence discovered on scene led to Mayfield being charged with aggravated indecent liberties with a child, contributing to a child’s misconduct and unlawful visual depiction of a child.
WABAUNSEE COUNTY, KS
KBTX.com

Update: Pursuit suspects in custody in Washington County.

INDEPENDENCE, Texas (KBTX) - Multiple law enforcement agencies were searching for a pair of suspects Thursday who ran after a vehicle pursuit ended near the town of Independence in Washington County. According to Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak, the suspects are now in custody. The search was happening along FM...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy