Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
Texas A&M’s traditions seem bizarre from the outside, but there is beauty to be found
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — I don’t want to offend people in this town, but I think they’ll agree when I say that Texas A&M has a very bad football team this season. The Aggies are 3-5 overall, 1-4 in conference play, and tied with Auburn at the bottom of the SEC West. In its latest loss to Ole Miss, A&M allowed 390 rushing yards — and the Aggies' best unit this season has been its defense.
Conner Weigman is the Answer to Texas A&M’s QB Problem
Just when all hope was lost for Texas A&M's football season, the team found themselves with a new face on the field. This football season has had a lot of ups and downs for A&M. From the overthrowing of redshirt sophomore quarterback Haynes King by junior quarterback Max Johnson, to injuries during the Arkansas game that left the team's defense with a majority of freshmen on the defensive line, to both King and Johnson getting injured, A&M has had a rough time of it.
Yardbarker
Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher big favorite to be next coach fired
Jimbo Fisher has gone from sparring with Nick Saban over NIL deals to fighting for his job in just six short months. The Aggies opened the season ranked No. 6 in the AP Top 25 and viewed as a potential title contender. However, Texas A&M has stumbled to a 3-5 record that leaves have stumbled to a 3-5 record that leaves the program battling just to become bowl-eligible.
1350kman.com
Cats Swept by Jawhawks Wednesday in Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Kan. (Kansas State Athletics) – In the second Sunflower Showdown of the season, Kansas State was unable to overcome rival Kansas on the road, falling in straight sets (23-25, 16-15, 15-25) Wednesday night at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena. K-State (12-11, 3-7 Big 12) struggled offensively, gathering 35 kills...
College Football News
Florida vs Texas A&M Prediction Game Preview
Florida vs Texas A&M prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 10, Saturday, November 5. Record: Florida (4-4), Texas A&M (3-5) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Expert Picks Week 10. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak.
SB Nation
What the hell is happening at Kyle Field?
Earlier this week, we told you the story of Greg Bludau, a noted hunter who was caught on camera snaring a possum with his hands while watching Texas A&M take on Mississippi in SEC action. Maurice Vilchez, who captured the moment on video, described the scene this way: “As we were walking down towards our seats in Legacy Club, we overheard someone telling an employee there was a possum at his seat,” said Vilchez.
1350kman.com
FAST BREAK: Cats take down Washburn with athleticism and hustle
Introducing the EMAW Online Fast Break, right after each basketball game I will give my key takeaways from the ball game. You can also find the Video Fast Break with myself and Alec here as well. Keyontae Johnson is the real deal. I will preface a lot of what is...
wtaw.com
Former Texas A&M Football Player Demond Demas Returns To The Brazos County Jail
Former Texas A&M football player Demond Demas returns to the Brazos County jail for the fourth time in less than two years. That’s after a Brazos County district judge approved the district attorney’s office request to keep Demas in jail due to violating bond conditions. The bond followed...
Bryan, November 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Harker Heights High School football team will have a game with Bryan High School on November 03, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Click2Houston.com
Watch: Texas A&M students accuse Brazos County of voter suppression after moving on-campus voting site
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A group of Texas A&M University students attended Brazos County commissioner hearings for the past two months to discuss one agenda item — the county’s early-voting location. Historically,...
1350kman.com
In Focus 11/3/22 – NBAF, MHK CVB
Thursday’s edition of In Focus welcomed guests from the National Bio and Agro Defense Facility as well as Manhattan’s Convention and Visitors Bureau. The first two segments welcomed on NBAF Deputy Director Dr. Ken Burton, Communications Director Katie Pawlosky, as well as NBAF Supervisory Engineer and Facilities Unit Director Jeff Brakke.
KBTX.com
Somerville ISD board unanimously selects lone finalist for superintendent
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Somerville ISD selected a new superintendent after the district’s Board of Trustees unanimously agreed on Eric Holton as the lone finalist. Former Somerville ISD Superintendent Karla Sparks voluntarily resigned from her position as the school year began with no explanation to the public or parents.
KBTX.com
Strong/severe storms arrive Friday. Here’s what you can expect
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The next cold front approaching the Brazos Valley will bring a chance of strong to severe storms Friday. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Storm Prediction Center increased the threat level for severe storms to a 3 out of 5 risk for much of the Brazos Valley. A...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
H-E-B is opening 3 new stores on Wednesday
Wednesday is a big day for H-E-B. The fast-growing Texas grocer is opening three new stores, in Willis, Magnolia and Plano. The Willis H-E-B, about 45 miles north of Houston, anchors the new Market at Willis Shopping Center. Houston-based developer Fidelis broke ground on the new shopping center in September 2021.
KBTX.com
New food, retail, entertainment businesses finding homes in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A number of new businesses have come to College Station within the past few months. Restaurants like Capriotti’s and Shawarma Factory have already opened while Dave’s Hot Chicken, Nick The Greek, Le Petit Cochon and Casa Mangiare are still preparing to serve the College Station community.
fox44news.com
Suspect in Fatal College Station Shooting in Custody
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) — UPDATE: Trevor James Thompson Jr. is now in custody, according to the College Station Police Department. Thompson is a murder suspect at an apartment shooting in College Station. A 15-year-old juvenile male was shot and killed around 9:45 p.m. on October 29 during an altercation with another man at the Pearl Apartments on 505 Harvey Road.
1350kman.com
North Carolina man jailed after reportedly meeting up with Kansas child he met online
A North Carolina man is jailed in Wabaunsee County after authorities allege he flew out to meet up with a child he met online. The Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Derrick Mayfield was arrested Monday at a residence at Lake Wabaunsee. Evidence discovered on scene led to Mayfield being charged with aggravated indecent liberties with a child, contributing to a child’s misconduct and unlawful visual depiction of a child.
KBTX.com
College Station police investigate rollover crash on University Drive
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department is investigating a rollover crash that happened Thursday night on University Drive at Glenhaven. The crash happened around 8 p.m. and involved two cars. Witnesses say the car that flipped hit a traffic light that will now have to be...
Bryan College Station Eagle
6 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,500,000
Completely remodeled by Hamilton Custom Homes, this Pebble Creek residence – situated on a .…
KBTX.com
Update: Pursuit suspects in custody in Washington County.
INDEPENDENCE, Texas (KBTX) - Multiple law enforcement agencies were searching for a pair of suspects Thursday who ran after a vehicle pursuit ended near the town of Independence in Washington County. According to Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak, the suspects are now in custody. The search was happening along FM...
Comments / 0