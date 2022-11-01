Read full article on original website
Man accused of methamphetamine possession, running from police
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested on Tuesday after he allegedly ran from police and was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, according to the probable cause affidavit. Jermon Gavin was arrested on the charges of resisting law enforcement and possession of methamphetamine. On Tuesday, an...
South Bend Police arrest suspect in shooting on Woodside Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department arrested a suspect in an early morning shooting on Woodside Street. Police arrested 20-year-old Byron Murray, Jr. in connection with the incident. Officers were called to the 100 block of E. Woodside Street just before 2 a.m. Saturday morning for reports...
Man accused of trying to shoot girlfriend during argument
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- A man was arrested on multiple charges after allegedly firing shots inside a home because his girlfriend didn't make him a plate of food, according to court records. South Bend Police responded to a home on Monday evening for reports of a domestic incident. When...
Arrest made in shots fired investigation and separate battery investigation
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend Police made arrests in two separate investigations after discovering the subjects detained for a shots fired investigation were also suspects in a battery investigation. Police were called to the 500 block of E. Haney on Wednesday for reports of shots fired. During the investigation,...
Charges filed against man who was shot at Quality Inn
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- The shooting at the Quality Inn on October 10 was a case of domestic violence where the alleged attacker was shot, according to court records. Roseland Police arrived to the Quality Inn on Dixie Way in Roseland on October 10 and found Shaquwan Coalmon in the hallway near the elevators. Coalmon was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Who killed Marlys Harper: part 2
We continue this story back in 1993 at Middlebury apartments in the city of Elkhart. Marlys Harper, a resident at the time was hosting a party with her cousin Kizzy Harper and some friends. The group was drinking when they heard a knock at the door. A man, unfamiliar to...
Police chase ends with suspect vehicle in St. Joseph River
A police chase that began in Berrien County ended when the suspect's vehicle landed in the St. Joseph River, according to Berrien County dispatch. According to the Berrien County Sheriff's Office, deputies initiated a traffic stop on a stolen 1986 Ford F-250 pickup truck on South 3rd Street, near Ontario Road.
Victim of shooting on Huey Street dies from injuries
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - One of the victims of a shooting in the 1600 block of Huey Street on Saturday has died, according to the South Bend Police Department. Demetrius Echols, 35, of Michigan City, was pronounced deceased at the hospital this week due to his injuries. His family has...
Plymouth man snaps photo of grease fire before escaping home
PLYMOUTH, Ind. --When Jeffery DuVall saw his home in flames, he called 911 and got out of the home, but not before snapping a photo from inside his house. "Making food, deep frying egg rolls, turned everything off, went and sat down to eat, smelled smoke, and heard some popping," DuVall said. "The entire kitchen was engulfed."
South Bend Transpo to miss trips due to staffing shortages
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend Transpo will not complete several trips on Friday due to staffing shortages, according to the South Bend Public Transportation Corporation. #3A - 6:18 a.m., 7:18 a.m., 8:18 a.m., 9:18 a.m., 10:18 a.m., 1:18 p.m. #3B - 5:45 a.m., 6:45 a.m., 7:45 a.m., 10:45 a.m.,...
Silver Alert cancelled for missing 14-year-old from Logansport
LOGANSPORT, Ind. - The Statewide Silver Alert for 14-year-old Blanca Xona-Vasquez has been cancelled, according to law enforcement. Call the Logansport Police Department at 574-722-6060 for more information.
Benton Harbor gets $100,000 for community lead hazard services
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - The City of Benton Harbor was awarded $100,000 to expand residential lead hazard services to households with a Medicaid-enrolled resident, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. The health department awarded a total of $7 million across the state for lead hazard services....
Mishawaka Fire Department looking for new recruits
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The Mishawaka Fire Department is looking for its latest class of recruits. The department has no necessary certification requirements to be considered for employment. More information on how to apply can be found here.
City of South Bend rolls out Utility Assistance Program ahead of winter and water shut offs
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --Due to the pandemic, water utility services remained on even for people were behind on their bills. That's all changing next month when water shut offs will begin again for those who don't pay. The City of South Bend is rolling out a new utility assistance program...
Hoosier Lottery $100,000 Power Play ticket sold in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. - A $100,000 winning Power Play ticket was sold in Elkhart, according to Hoosier Lottery. The winning ticket was sold at Pak-A-Sak #43, located at 29844 County Road 10, Suite 43, in Elkhart. The winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday, November 2 are 2-11-22-35-60 with the Powerball of 23.
South Bend Cubs concessions donates $100,000 to local non-profits
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Cubs' concessions program donated nearly $100,000 to local non-profits during the 2022 season, the Cubs announced Friday. The donations come from the Cubs Concessionaire Program. To participate in the Concessionaire Program, an organization must provide a 501-C3 certificate and a COI (certificate of...
North Wood High School to partner with Oaklawn Mental Health
NAPPANEE, Ind. -- North Wood High School and Oaklawn will be partnering to raise awareness about student mental health on Tuesday. Posters with 9-8-8, the national suicide prevention hotline number, will be posted throughout the school for students in need of resources. Kids will also receive free hot chocolate and...
Michigan Governor Whitmer visits Benton Harbor to lead march to get the vote out
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. – Incumbent Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D) made a campaign stop in Benton Harbor Thursday afternoon, to lead a march from the downtown Arts District to City Hall. The goal: to encourage everyone who’s eligible to get out and vote for the Midterm Elections. “Our...
Crews on scene of warehouse fire in La Porte
LA PORTE, Ind. -- La Porte County Dispatch confirms an industrial warehouse caught fire between November 2 and early November 3. The building is GTW Enterprises, a paper business, located on West 800 North. Dispatch could not say when the fire started. This is a developing story and will be...
2022 Veterans Day events
A number of events are being held across Michiana to honor veterans. Bristol - American Legion Post 143 will host a Veterans Day dinner on November 11 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the post Veterans get a free meal with proof of service. Community members can enjoy a meal for $10. [more info]
