Nooooo! Weird Al Might Never Release Another Parody Song Again

War still rages in Ukraine. Inflation has made avocados 7 bucks. Elon Musk is chief of Twitter. And if it couldn't get any worse, now we learn this: Weird Al Yankovic says he probably will not release another parody song, ever. We learn this on a day of Weird Al...
Warner Bros. Wants to Make More ‘Harry Potter’ Movies

You do not need me to tell you that the word that drives all of Hollywood movies these days isn’t even a word. It’s two letters: IP. No franchise is ever truly dead so long as there is more money to be made from it. For example, the...
Forgotten Y2K Mary-Kate and Ashley Cartoon Was Their Last TV Show Together

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are perhaps best known for their side-by-side starring roles in film and television, including their breakout role as Michelle Tanner on Full House and their cult 2004 comedy New York Minute. One lesser-known on-screen gig, though, is the twins' short-lived animated series Mary-Kate and Ashley in...
