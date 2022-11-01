Read full article on original website
John Lennon’s Ex-wife Dyed Her Hair Blonder to Catch His Attention: ‘I Wasn’t About to Be Outdone’
John Lennon often mentioned his love for Yoko Ono's dark hair, even if one classmate dyed her hair blond to catch the Beatles' attention.
Yung Gravy Says He Took Martha Stewart on a Date: ‘A Step Ahead of Pete Davidson’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Yung Gravy is playing up the saucy speculation that he only dates older women. The “Betty (Get Money)” singer recently dropped in with PopCrush Nights hosts Donny Meacham and Lauryn Snapp to confirm the rumor that he likes to date "MILFs." In particular, he's got some serious love...
Nooooo! Weird Al Might Never Release Another Parody Song Again
War still rages in Ukraine. Inflation has made avocados 7 bucks. Elon Musk is chief of Twitter. And if it couldn't get any worse, now we learn this: Weird Al Yankovic says he probably will not release another parody song, ever. We learn this on a day of Weird Al...
‘Hocus Pocus 2′ Bests ‘Encanto’ For Biggest Streaming Movie Debut
Hocus Pocus 2 has put a spell on viewers. On October 27, Variety reported that has bested a major record set by none other than Encanto. In their findings, they discovered that Hocus Pocus 2 now owns the record of the biggest streaming movie debut of all time. The family-friendly...
Warner Bros. Wants to Make More ‘Harry Potter’ Movies
You do not need me to tell you that the word that drives all of Hollywood movies these days isn’t even a word. It’s two letters: IP. No franchise is ever truly dead so long as there is more money to be made from it. For example, the...
Forgotten Y2K Mary-Kate and Ashley Cartoon Was Their Last TV Show Together
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are perhaps best known for their side-by-side starring roles in film and television, including their breakout role as Michelle Tanner on Full House and their cult 2004 comedy New York Minute. One lesser-known on-screen gig, though, is the twins' short-lived animated series Mary-Kate and Ashley in...
