Chefs and critics often have some contentious relationships, but ultimately, where there is critique, there is also a level of respect between the crafter and the one judging it. And one of the most prominent critics of fine dining and chefdom was none other than Gael Greene, who died earlier this week at 88 years old. Greene was a writer for the New York Magazine for 40 years, according to Eater, and the first to pen the word "foodie," which both professionals, and those who simply love food, use regularly.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO