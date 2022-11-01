Read full article on original website
Ree Drummond Adds Red Hots To Cinnamon Apples
With indulgent and delicious dishes like Baked Ziti, Chocolate Pie, and Potato Soup, "The Pioneer Woman" Ree Drummond has a knack for ranch-style cooking for the whole family. Leave it to Drummond to find a way to incorporate Cap'n Crunch into chicken strips, or sour cream into pancakes, and she can turn just about anything into a casserole. But maybe above all, her desserts sound designed to bring out one's inner kid, drawing on nostalgic childhood flavors, like her cinnamon apples made with Red Hots candy.
Giada De Laurentiis Shows Love For The Vintage Negroni
After 100 years, the Italian cocktail Negroni is having a moment. Created in 1919 by Count Camillo Negroni in Florence, Italy (via Difford's Guide), the bitter elixir has surged in popularity in recent years, punctuated by Negroni Week in September, where thousands of bars and restaurants mix the OG and its variations to raise money for worthy causes.
Marcus Samuelsson's Heartwarming Tribute To Renowned Food Critic Gael Greene
Chefs and critics often have some contentious relationships, but ultimately, where there is critique, there is also a level of respect between the crafter and the one judging it. And one of the most prominent critics of fine dining and chefdom was none other than Gael Greene, who died earlier this week at 88 years old. Greene was a writer for the New York Magazine for 40 years, according to Eater, and the first to pen the word "foodie," which both professionals, and those who simply love food, use regularly.
Rachael Ray's 'Staple' Grocery List Is Exhaustingly Long
"There's food at home" — the dreaded words no one wants to hear when all you want is takeout. But the advice is well-meaning and intended to save you money. But according to the Department of Labor, 2022 inflation has caused a 13.1% rise in grocery prices versus 7.6% for restaurants (via Modern Farmer). However, KTLA75 emphasizes that the disparity is because fast-food restaurants haven't raised their prices, also pointing out that eating at home is healthier than "cheaper fast food."
Dan Levy's Dreamy Cosmopolitan Is His Go-To Party Cocktail
The holidays are quickly approaching and many people are already getting a jump start planning their holiday meal menus. No holiday menu is complete without a signature cocktail or mixed drink. Dan Levy, the actor best known for his role as the quirky and loveable David Rose on Schitt's Creek, loves hosting a party or two. According to a TODAY interview, Levy called his entertaining style "lazy," noting that he prefers to order takeout instead of cook. To make his guests feel comfortable, Levy always serves up a homemade cocktail.
Hell's Kitchen Contestant Alex Najar Says The Show Is Nothing Like What You See On TV - Exclusive
Dedicated fans of FOX's hit show "Hell's Kitchen" know what they're in for when they tune in to a new episode. At 21 seasons and counting, the competition show helmed by Gordon Ramsay is infamous for its intensity. There's a whole lot of drama, a whole lot of cooking under pressure, and a whole lot of Gordon Ramsay yelling in the kitchen.
GBBO: Holidays Season 5 Is Coming To Re-Invent Your Festive Leftovers
The holidays are coming, and with them, the glorious food — sometimes, too much of it. Thanksgiving means roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, and the all-important stuffing. Perhaps some families will have more of the same for Christmas, while others will have ham or indulge in a prime rib roast.
The Mystery Of The Missing Spring Roll Is Plaguing GBBO Fans
Amid ongoing news of inflation and economic issues, shows like the "Great British Bake Off" can provide a mental getaway for fans. But as it turns out, the show is also struggling with accounting issues, albeit with something as inconsequential as balancing a portion of spring rolls. For a relatively...
Andrew Zimmern Took To Twitter To Share His Grandmother's Meatloaf Hack
According to Merriam-Webster, comfort food is "food prepared in a traditional style having a usually nostalgic or sentimental appeal." One of the more popular comfort foods is the humble meatloaf. It's a dish traditionally made with a mixture of ground meat, a starch (such as bread crumbs), a binder (such as eggs), and assorted vegetables and spices. While it's existed in some shape or form around the world for centuries, meatloaf has only been in the United States for a little over 100 years — the first recipe was published in 1900 (per Florida Today).
A Viral TikTok Is Putting A Spotlight On How Eggs Are Made At A Hotel
Whether they're for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, eggs are bound to be on many of the menus you might encounter. It doesn't matter if you're eating a hearty bowl of ramen, strawberry french toast, or a Cobb salad – eggs can work with them and a wide range of other dishes. One place you're probably sure to find the versatile protein is at a hotel's continental breakfast.
