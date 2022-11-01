Steelers Trade Chase Claypool to Bears

The Pittsburgh Steelers have dealt their third-year receiver.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a trade as the deadline approaches, sending wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears, according to ESPN.

Claypool, the team's second-round pick in 2019, was rumored to be targeted by a number of teams. In the end, Chicago lands the 6'4 wideout in exchange for 2023 second-round NFL Draft picks.

While the Steelers offense continues to struggle, Claypool has found success in recent weeks. The third-year wideout has caught 32 balls for 311 yards and a touchdown this season.

Without Claypool, the Steelers will lean heavily on Diontae Johnson and George Pickens at wide receiver, with Steven Sims likely growing his role moving forward.

