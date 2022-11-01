ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers Trade Chase Claypool to Bears

By Noah Strackbein
AllSteelers
 3 days ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers have dealt their third-year receiver.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a trade as the deadline approaches, sending wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears, according to ESPN.

Claypool, the team's second-round pick in 2019, was rumored to be targeted by a number of teams. In the end, Chicago lands the 6'4 wideout in exchange for 2023 second-round NFL Draft picks.

While the Steelers offense continues to struggle, Claypool has found success in recent weeks. The third-year wideout has caught 32 balls for 311 yards and a touchdown this season.

Without Claypool, the Steelers will lean heavily on Diontae Johnson and George Pickens at wide receiver, with Steven Sims likely growing his role moving forward.

If Steelers Fire Matt Canada, It Won't be Today

Former Steelers Player Calls for Firing of Matt Canada

Kenny Pickett Says Steelers are Insane Not to Make Changes

Bill Cowher Calls Out Steelers Management of Kenny Pickett

Mike Tomlin Blames Steelers Loss on Two Things

Najee Harris Calls Out Steelers O-Line for Rushing Struggles

Kenny Pickett Calls for Steelers Teammates to Study More

New Details Emerge of T.J. Watt's Knee Injury

Comments / 2

 

