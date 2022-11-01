ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metairie, LA

crescentcitysports.com

Weather forecast adjusts Allstate Sugar Bowl Metro Swimming Championships

NEW ORLEANS – With heavy rains forecasted for tomorrow (Saturday), the Allstate Sugar Bowl Metro New Orleans High School Championship Swim Meet has adjusted its schedule. While the event will still open today (Friday), event organizers have postponed Saturday’s conclusion to Sunday afternoon starting at 1 p.m. The...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
High School Football PRO

Slidell, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Northshore High School football team will have a game with Slidell High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.
SLIDELL, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Loyola dominates Dillard in crosstown matchup, 91-67

NEW ORLEANS – The Loyola Wolf Pack men’s basketball team took on crosstown rival Dillard University on Thursday night in The Den, starting the season 2-0 after a 91-67 win over the Bleu Devils. The win also marks the 23rd straight victory for the program, having not lost a game since last January.
WAGGAMAN, LA
myneworleans.com

6 Best Po-Boys in New Orleans

The po-boy is a classic. It’s been a staple in New Orleans food since its 1929 creation by brothers Benny and Clovis Martin and a must for anyone traveling to the city. Most New Orleans kids had a po-boy before a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. But, with the amount of offerings around the city,
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Popular Houma bowling alley, destroyed by Ida, finds new life

Bowl South of Louisiana grew from a family that is deeply woven into the fabric of Terrebonne’s Cajun culture. This story is part one of Katie Moore's two-part series on Bowl South of Louisiana in Houma, La. Part two of this series airs 10 PM on Tuesday on WWL-TV.
HOUMA, LA
NOLA.com

$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in New Orleans metro; see where

A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 in Monday's drawing was sold in Marrero, Louisiana Lottery officials said. The ticket was sold at Greg Food Mart at 2551 Ames Boulevard in Marrero. It matched four of the five numbers for Monday's drawing, plus the Powerball. The winning numbers on Monday were 13,...
MARRERO, LA
WWL-TV

Causeway northbound to be temporarily closed Sunday morning

NEW ORLEANS — The Causeway Bridge northbound side heading towards Mandeville will be closed on Sunday morning from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.. Louisiana DOTD officials say the closure is happening so the investigation of accident can be completed. The DOTD is encouraging drivers to use alternate routes during...
MANDEVILLE, LA
fox8live.com

New Orleans middle school teacher dies in Mexico City

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The news of Kipp Morial Middle School teacher, Courtez Hall, dying at 33 sent an emotional blow throughout the school. In a statement from Principal Deanna Reddick says:. “We are deeply saddened by the recent loss of our beloved 7th grade history teacher, Courtez Hall. This...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Mother of UNO student, paralyzed in August shooting, calls on district attorney to try suspected shooter as adult

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The mother of a 24-year-old shot and paralyzed from the waist down in an August armed robbery said staff at the office of Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams informed her the case against a juvenile, one of two males suspected in the shooting, was to be tried in juvenile court. Unless the decision is reversed, the juvenile could walk free in just a few years.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

