Depressed in New OrleansNOLA ChicNew Orleans, LA
Black Women-Owned Restaurants that continue to add flavor to New Orleans cuisineNOLA ChicNew Orleans, LA
The road less traveled: Adult Child Estrangement, Advocacy and ReconciliationNOLA Chic
5 Nature day trips to take this fall in south Louisiana.peaceful prospectsLouisiana State
Arch Manning game score and updates: Follow Newman vs. St. Charles Catholic live
Follow Arch Manning and Isidore Newman on SBLive as they host St. Charles Catholic in the final regular season game of Manning's high school career
fox8live.com
Courageous Cougars: Karr High School football team shows success on and off the field
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For years, playing winning football has come easy for the Karr Cougars. But everything that leads up to their games, oftentimes, comes after their games it gets harder by the day. Keyron Ross’ killing back on Jan. 26 was the latest ‘loss of life’ from Karr’s...
crescentcitysports.com
Weather forecast adjusts Allstate Sugar Bowl Metro Swimming Championships
NEW ORLEANS – With heavy rains forecasted for tomorrow (Saturday), the Allstate Sugar Bowl Metro New Orleans High School Championship Swim Meet has adjusted its schedule. While the event will still open today (Friday), event organizers have postponed Saturday’s conclusion to Sunday afternoon starting at 1 p.m. The...
Slidell, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
crescentcitysports.com
Loyola dominates Dillard in crosstown matchup, 91-67
NEW ORLEANS – The Loyola Wolf Pack men’s basketball team took on crosstown rival Dillard University on Thursday night in The Den, starting the season 2-0 after a 91-67 win over the Bleu Devils. The win also marks the 23rd straight victory for the program, having not lost a game since last January.
myneworleans.com
6 Best Po-Boys in New Orleans
The po-boy is a classic. It’s been a staple in New Orleans food since its 1929 creation by brothers Benny and Clovis Martin and a must for anyone traveling to the city. Most New Orleans kids had a po-boy before a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. But, with the amount of offerings around the city,
NOLA.com
Emeril's French Quarter restaurant NOLA will not reopen; local name takes over
The fate of chef Emeril Lagasse’s French Quarter restaurant NOLA has been one of the lingering question marks in New Orleans dining through the pandemic. The restaurant, in business for nearly 30 years, has been closed since March 2020 when all restaurants were ordered to suspend indoor dining. Now...
NOLA.com
Second Line Stages pulls back curtain on $100 million expansion in New Orleans
Second Line Stages, one of Louisiana's largest television and film studio operators, on Thursday showed off its huge new sound stage complex, a sprawling series of airplane hanger-like structures that cover two city blocks in New Orleans' Lower Garden District. Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser were...
WWL-TV
Popular Houma bowling alley, destroyed by Ida, finds new life
Bowl South of Louisiana grew from a family that is deeply woven into the fabric of Terrebonne’s Cajun culture. This story is part one of Katie Moore's two-part series on Bowl South of Louisiana in Houma, La. Part two of this series airs 10 PM on Tuesday on WWL-TV.
NOLA.com
Contractor mistakenly fells century-old live oak on St. Charles Avenue
Odom Heebe was driving home Monday evening when he saw it: the roughly century-old live oak at the corner of Adams Street and St. Charles Avenue stood shorn of its massive limbs. “I know this is a mistake,” thought Heebe, who is president of the St. Charles Avenue Association.
NOLA.com
Latest step for Hubig’s Pies a good sign for those missing the beloved New Orleans treat
Among those yearning for the return of Hubig's Pies, any sign of progress on the journey back to their hungry hands is significant. And so it was that a simple job posting by Hubig’s Pies set off a fresh round of anticipation. Hubig’s is starting to staff up. That...
NOLA.com
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in New Orleans metro; see where
A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 in Monday's drawing was sold in Marrero, Louisiana Lottery officials said. The ticket was sold at Greg Food Mart at 2551 Ames Boulevard in Marrero. It matched four of the five numbers for Monday's drawing, plus the Powerball. The winning numbers on Monday were 13,...
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Illegally Catching 133 Game Fish
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Illegally Catching 133 Game Fish. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) disclosed on November 1, 2022, that on October 22, enforcement agents cited three men for alleged game fish offenses in Iberville Parish. Van P. Nguyen, 54, of Denham Springs,...
WWL-TV
Causeway northbound to be temporarily closed Sunday morning
NEW ORLEANS — The Causeway Bridge northbound side heading towards Mandeville will be closed on Sunday morning from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.. Louisiana DOTD officials say the closure is happening so the investigation of accident can be completed. The DOTD is encouraging drivers to use alternate routes during...
NOLA.com
Former Holiday Inn high rise, long a blight in New Orleans East, gets new life as apartments
The former Holiday Inn at Chef Menteur Highway and Interstate 10 was shuttered and abandoned following Hurricane Katrina, and for 15 years collected graffiti and weeds as it became a high-profile symbol of blight on the New Orleans East landscape. Things have changed. After a two-year renovation, the building once...
Missing Texas teacher found in New Orleans, reunited with family
Texas law enforcement says Michelle Reynolds, an ISD teacher in Alvin, Texas, was found by Louisiana State Police Tuesday (Nov.1).
fox8live.com
New Orleans middle school teacher dies in Mexico City
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The news of Kipp Morial Middle School teacher, Courtez Hall, dying at 33 sent an emotional blow throughout the school. In a statement from Principal Deanna Reddick says:. “We are deeply saddened by the recent loss of our beloved 7th grade history teacher, Courtez Hall. This...
18-Year-Old M’kya Arnold Killed In A Fatal Crash In Terrytown (Terrytown, LA)
The Louisiana State Police responded to a fatal crash on Behrman Highway in Terrytown around 7 p.m. The victim was identified as 18-year-old M’kya Arnold. State police reported Candace Davey, 71, of New Orleans, was driving north in the left lane of the highway when Arnold was waiting in the center turning lane waiting to turn onto Nova Street.
NOLA.com
New Orleans Judge Laurie White announces her retirement: 'Enough is enough.'
Judge Laurie White, who has served on the Orleans Parish Criminal District Court bench for more than 15 years, announced her retirement Wednesday. “I’m retiring,” White said in court, “because enough is enough.”. Her announcement cuts short her current six-year term by about four years. Her last...
fox8live.com
Mother of UNO student, paralyzed in August shooting, calls on district attorney to try suspected shooter as adult
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The mother of a 24-year-old shot and paralyzed from the waist down in an August armed robbery said staff at the office of Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams informed her the case against a juvenile, one of two males suspected in the shooting, was to be tried in juvenile court. Unless the decision is reversed, the juvenile could walk free in just a few years.
