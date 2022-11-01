ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Son tracks down mom’s stolen car and opens fire on people inside, Missouri cops say

By Aspen Pflughoeft
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y8Eu1_0iufv7Ht00

One person is at-large and four people are in custody following a firefight between the relative of a car theft victim and a group of people in the stolen vehicle, according to Missouri authorities.

A woman’s car was stolen in St. Louis Sunset Hills area early in the morning on Monday, Oct. 31, the Richmond Heights Police Department told KMOV, KSDK, and the Riverfront Times. The woman’s son decided to pursue the car and those inside.

He used a GPS and tracked the car to Richmond Heights at the intersection of Big Bend Boulevard and Interstate 64, Richmond Police said in a news release. The son confronted the people inside the stolen car and opened fire on them, according to police.

One juvenile was hit and suffered a non-life threatening injury, police said. KMOV reported the victim was hit in the leg.

Richmond police officers received a call about a firefight between two vehicles and responded to the scene.

Four people had gotten out of the stolen vehicle and fled into the nearby neighborhood, police said. The injured suspect was taken into custody about two blocks from the initial scene and transported to a hospital. Two more suspects were taken into custody about four blocks away.

The fourth suspect escaped and has not been found as of Oct. 31, police said.

Officers took the gun from the relative of the car theft victim and also took him into custody.

Richmond police officers searched the area and found two guns dropped by the fleeing suspects. Later in the day, police received a call that someone matching the description of the fourth suspect was spotted looking through the yard where officers had found a gun.

Police have not yet announced any charges related to the incident.

Richmond police officers considered the fleeing suspects a threat to the community and initiated lockdowns at two nearby schools. Maplewood Richmond Heights Elementary School and The International Schoolhouse were on lockdown from about 8:30 a.m. until 10 a.m., the release said.

Richmond Heights is a suburb of St. Louis.

Road rage suspect opens fire on off-duty officer and his teen son, Texas police say

Gunfire kills high schooler at Halloween party, Florida cops say. Search is on for shooter

Running car found abandoned in field leads officers to 15-year-old’s body, Ohio cops say

Comments / 72

michelleishappy
4d ago

Kudos to the son!!! He had mercy on those thieves. I pray they catch the one who ran off. PEOPLE HAVE HAD ENOUGH OF THIEVES. It's time we take our streets back.

Reply(1)
54
Badulf
4d ago

He did the right thing, and will be harshly punished for it. We live in a country that sides with the criminals and tells you that you have no right to protect your property.

Reply(6)
48
Strae City
4d ago

good ,,he did right,, those guys think they can steal and take anything to do more crime and it's getting out of hand those people need to be STOPPED ONE WAY OR ANOTHER ,,,

Reply
15
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
5 On Your Side

1 dead in Friday morning Jefferson County crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash in Jefferson County Friday morning. The crash occurred shortly after 11:30 a.m. on northbound Missouri 141 and Interstate 55 near Arnold, Missouri. The driver was traveling on the northbound I-55 exit ramp to Missouri 141....
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

Police: Teens who stole woman's Kia get shot at gas station

ST. LOUIS — Two teenagers ended up in the hospital Monday night after police said they stole a woman's car and were shot while inside the car at a gas station. St. Louis police said a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were both hospitalized after a shooting in the parking lot of a BP gas station on West Florissant Avenue near Park Lane.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Trooper Josh Korando: Illinois State Police

Trooper Josh Korando: Illinois State Police talks about deer and deer hunting and wrecks. Trooper Josh Korando: Illinois State Police talks about deer and deer hunting and wrecks. Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments: The beauty of …. There’s nothing quite like a road show that stirs up a big ol’...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Inmate dies at Missouri Eastern Correctional Center

PACIFIC, Mo. (KMOV) -- A 35-year-old inmate died Tuesday at the Missouri Eastern Correctional Center in Pacific. The circumstances around his death were not made clear in a statement from the state’s department of corrections. The Missouri Department of Corrections said in a statement that Dennis Matthews was pronounced...
PACIFIC, MO
kttn.com

Missouri man sentenced to four years in prison on gun charge linked to shooting

U.S. District Judge Audrey G. Fleissig on Tuesday sentenced a St. Louis felon to four years in prison for being caught with guns after a shooting in 2021. Jerry Johnson, 57, pleaded guilty on July 25 to being a felon in possession of a firearm. He admitted that St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officers found two pistols and one rifle at his home on May 24, 2021, while they were investigating a gun crime.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Man found dead Thursday morning at St. Louis park

ST. LOUIS — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead Thursday morning at St. Louis' Barrett Brothers Park. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the Homicide Division was requested at about 8 a.m. Thursday. A man was found with a gunshot wound to his head at the park located near St. Louis and Hamilton avenues.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
20K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy