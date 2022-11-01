ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, GA

Cherokee History Center opens Saturday

By Staff reports, Special, History Cherokee, Cherokee County Chamber of Commerce
Cherokee Tribune
Cherokee Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w5VKR_0iufv5WR00
History Cherokee held a ribbon cutting for the new history center Nov. 2. Cherokee County Chamber of Commerce

The Cherokee County History Center will have six galleries covering over 10,000 years of local history when it opens this weekend, History Cherokee announced.

The history center’s grand opening is Nov. 5.

“We can’t wait to share this resource with the community,” History Cherokee Executive Director Stefanie Joyner said in a statement. “The galleries contain both low-tech and high-tech interactives, so we’ve made learning fun.”

To commemorate the grand opening, History Cherokee will host History Heyday, a family-oriented event inspired by the 1958 Denim Days Carnival that took place right in the heart of downtown Canton.

“Opening the Cherokee County History Center has been a dream for decades. What better way to celebrate this dream becoming a reality than throwing a fantastic carnival for everyone?” said Meghan Quinlan, chair of the History Heyday committee.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5, all are welcome to visit the History Center for free outdoor carnival-themed activities. The History Center will open at 10 a.m. and free admission to the galleries for up to 400 guests will be provided by Canton Tourism.

The Cherokee County History Center will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission for children (5-14) and seniors (65+) is $7 and admission for adults (15-64) is $9.

Comments / 0

Related
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Lawrenceville, GA

Lawrenceville is a hub for time travel because of all the historical tourism and nostalgic energy. As a perfect pair, the food here is about transforming traditional cuisine into more updated, innovative versions of classics. For every price point, Lawrenceville has a culinary experience that will satisfy and provide an...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Fundraiser planned for 2 Georgia firefighters battling cancer

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga - Firefighters have a special connection with each other. When one of them is going through a traumatic time, others come to their rescue. Right now, Cherokee County firefighters are surrounding two men who need a little extra support. "There is definitely a bond in the brotherhood...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
WGAU

UNG breaks ground on campus expansion

Thursday was a groundbreaking day for the University of North Georgia, with UNG marking the ceremonial start of work on what will be a 27,300 square foot expansion to the University campus in Cumming. The work comes with a price tag of more than $12 million. It is expected to be completed by the fall of 2024.
CUMMING, GA
thecitymenus.com

Heirloom Market, Heirloom Donuts Join The Avenue Peachtree City

The Avenue Peachtree City, an outdoor lifestyle shopping center, announced today it is welcoming two new tenants to its lineup of retailers and restaurants. Celebrating their openings in November 2022 are Heirloom Market Co. and Heirloom Donuts. The two retailers will find their new homes at the shopping center after their former building burned in September in a tragic fire.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
eastcobbnews.com

East Cobb Food Scores: Marietta Fish Market; El Rodeo; more

The following food scores for the week of Oct. 31 have been compiled by the Cobb & Douglas Department of Public Health. Click the link under each listing for inspection details:. Beer Barrel. 1294 Roswell Road. Captain D’s. 2811 Canton Road. East Cobb Fit Nutrition Club. 2145 Roswell Road,...
MARIETTA, GA
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Food City opens new store in Cartersville, Georgia, Wednesday

Food City will open its new location at 1914 Joe Frank Harris Parkway SE in Bartow County, Georgia, on Wednesday, the Abingdon, Virginia-based grocer said Thursday. This is the grocer’s first location in Cartersville, Georgia, and it will employ over 250 associates. “We are excited to be joining the...
CARTERSVILLE, GA
WSB Radio

Blue Angels to headline Atlanta Air Show in Peachtree City

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will be headlining this year’s Atlanta Air Show Nov. 5-6 at the Atlanta Regional Airport in Peachtree City. The show will also feature an A-10 Thunderbolt II Demo, the Navy Seals Leap Frogs, an Attack Helicopter Demo, the Full Throttle Formation Team, an F4U Corsair Demo, as well as aerobatic pilots.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
appenmedia.com

Tempers flare in Kimball Bridge area over redistricting plans

ATLANTA — The second round of redistricting maps for North Fulton appeared to appease most parents concerned with the scope of new attendance zones for next school year. The second set of proposed maps released by Fulton Schools officials Oct. 18 restored most high school feeder patterns and minimized split feeds which had fired up parents in the first round.
ALPHARETTA, GA
buckhead.com

14-Acre Loudermilk Estate in Buckhead Hitting The Market Soon

It is an iconic home at the corner of Davis Drive and Northside Drive. From this vantage point passing motorists catch a glimpse of “Round Hill”, home of the late Charlie Loudermilk. A front lawn longer than an NFL field is lined by an avenue of trees on either side, framing a stately limestone facade and a life-size statue of a Buck. Like the man for whom this sprawling estate was built, it is larger than life.
ATLANTA, GA
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Restaurants In Marietta GA You Must Try

Are you ready to visit the best restaurants in Marietta, Georgia? There are so many excellent restaurants in this lovely Georgia city. Once listed as one of the best communities in the country, there are museums, theatres, and historical sites alongside the amazing eateries in the city. Marietta is one...
MARIETTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Local chef wins ‘Chopped’

A local Atlanta chef won her episode of the Food Network’s “Chopped.”  “Chopped” is a reality television show that has chefs competing to turn a mystery box of ingredients into a delicious meal. Cattle Shed Wine & Steak Bar Chef Olivia Hurst delivered a stunning performance in an episode that aired on Oct. 25.  “This […] The post Local chef wins ‘Chopped’ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
buckhead.com

Local couple buys 12-acre lot on West Paces Ferry for nearly $9 million

Local couple Wes and Christy Rogers have recently purchased multiple parcels in the heart of Buckhead totaling approximately 12 acres with a plan to build a large estate home for themselves. The expansive piece of land occupies a prominent location that spans from West Paces Ferry Road all the way through to Northside Drive, just a few blocks East of Pace Academy.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

10 must-try donut shops in metro Atlanta

What’s not to love about donuts - they’re sweet and sugary delights in every bite. Donuts offer something for everyone, from traditional yeast-glazed and sprinkles to crazy toppings and flaky croissant-style bases. Whether you spell it donut or doughnut, we should all agree that the following donut spots in Atlanta are ones you “do nut” want to miss out on.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

High-flying Georgia teacher experiences flight with Blue Angels pilot

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - A Fayette County teacher had the thrill of a lifetime after she accepted an invitation for a flight with a Blue Angels pilot. "I asked the kids to vote, ‘Is Ms. Todd going to puke, am I going to pass out or say, "Floor it?"'" Christy Todd, Fayette County Teacher of the Year, said approaching the jet.
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
FOX Carolina

Rome mansion featured in ‘Stranger Things’ up for sale for $1.5M

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Rome, Ga. mansion featured as the “Creel House” in the Netflix series Stranger Things is up for sale. The Claremont House at 906 E. Second Ave., originally built in 1882, was a bed and breakfast until 2019 and is now a private residence. The home sold for $350,000 in July 2019 to Shane Fatland and Bryan Schreier after the bed and breakfast closed. It’s now up for sale for $1.5 million.
ROME, GA
Cherokee Tribune

Cherokee Tribune

Canton, GA
980
Followers
473
Post
150K+
Views
ABOUT

The Leading Voice of Cherokee County, Georgia.

 https://www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy