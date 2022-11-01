Cherokee History Center opens Saturday

History Cherokee held a ribbon cutting for the new history center Nov. 2. Cherokee County Chamber of Commerce

The Cherokee County History Center will have six galleries covering over 10,000 years of local history when it opens this weekend, History Cherokee announced.

The history center’s grand opening is Nov. 5.

“We can’t wait to share this resource with the community,” History Cherokee Executive Director Stefanie Joyner said in a statement. “The galleries contain both low-tech and high-tech interactives, so we’ve made learning fun.”

To commemorate the grand opening, History Cherokee will host History Heyday, a family-oriented event inspired by the 1958 Denim Days Carnival that took place right in the heart of downtown Canton.

“Opening the Cherokee County History Center has been a dream for decades. What better way to celebrate this dream becoming a reality than throwing a fantastic carnival for everyone?” said Meghan Quinlan, chair of the History Heyday committee.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5, all are welcome to visit the History Center for free outdoor carnival-themed activities. The History Center will open at 10 a.m. and free admission to the galleries for up to 400 guests will be provided by Canton Tourism.

The Cherokee County History Center will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission for children (5-14) and seniors (65+) is $7 and admission for adults (15-64) is $9.