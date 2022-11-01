The Flying Horses Carousel in Oak Bluffs, the nation’s oldest platform carousel, is receiving restoration work to prepare for the next cavalry of summer riders it serves. According to the Vineyard Preservation Trust, which owns the Flying Horses, the carousel was constructed by Charles Dare of New York Carousel Manufacturing in 1876 and originally operated on Coney Island in New York. The Flying Horses galloped over to Oak Bluffs in 1884 and the ride has entertained Vineyarders and tourists alike every summer season, although it did close to the public in 2020 because of COVID. The Flying Horses entered the National Park Service’s National Register of Historic Places in 1979 under the ownership of Robert and Mary Lucas. The trust acquired the carousel in 1986 “to prevent it from being dismantled and sold piecemeal to collectors of antique carved horses” and restored it to “its original appearance.” One year later, the historic carousel was recognized as a National Historic Landmark, another program run by the National Park Service.

OAK BLUFFS, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO