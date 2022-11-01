Read full article on original website
Martha's Vineyard Times
‘My house shakes’
About 50 Tisbury and Island residents gathered at the town’s senior center late Thursday afternoon to express their thoughts on the Beach Road Weekend, a three-day music festival held in August. Unlike the praise-fest festival promoter Adam Epstein enjoyed at an October select board meeting when business leaders and concert goers provided feedback to the select board, comments from folks at the senior center, several of whom were abutters to Veterans Memorial Park, were critical. Much of the criticism revolved around the negative impacts from the concert’s acoustics. However, public safety, waste, revenue loss, and liability issues were also raised.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Coyote washes ashore in Edgartown
A Coyote was found washed onto the beach Saturday morning on the shoreline of Edgartown’s Cow Bay. Cow Bay is adjacent to Beach Road in Edgartown. The animal was identified as a coyote by Edgartown Animal Control Officer Kim Andrade, according to Edgartown Police Chief Bruce McNamee. Coyotes aren’t...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Flying Horses trotting toward restoration
The Flying Horses Carousel in Oak Bluffs, the nation’s oldest platform carousel, is receiving restoration work to prepare for the next cavalry of summer riders it serves. According to the Vineyard Preservation Trust, which owns the Flying Horses, the carousel was constructed by Charles Dare of New York Carousel Manufacturing in 1876 and originally operated on Coney Island in New York. The Flying Horses galloped over to Oak Bluffs in 1884 and the ride has entertained Vineyarders and tourists alike every summer season, although it did close to the public in 2020 because of COVID. The Flying Horses entered the National Park Service’s National Register of Historic Places in 1979 under the ownership of Robert and Mary Lucas. The trust acquired the carousel in 1986 “to prevent it from being dismantled and sold piecemeal to collectors of antique carved horses” and restored it to “its original appearance.” One year later, the historic carousel was recognized as a National Historic Landmark, another program run by the National Park Service.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Make way for Kuehn’s Way
The ribbon cutting ceremony for Island Housing Trust’s (IHT) Kuehn’s Way, an affordable housing project seven years in the making, was met with jubilation on a clear, sunny and unseasonably warm Friday afternoon. The new Tisbury neighborhood features 20 year-round apartments clustered into 10 duplexes and is expected to be able to reach net zero energy thanks to features like roof-mounted solar panels.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Coogan, Rizzo appointed to building committee
Tisbury’s two member select board appointed Geoghan Coogan and Sally Rizzo to the burgeoning high school building committee Wednesday night. Coogan and Rizzo beat out architects Ben Robinson and James Moffit. Coogan, a Vineyard Haven attorney, former select board member, and coach of the Martha’s Vineyard High School girl’s...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Martha’s Vineyard Hospital named top women-led business
Denise Schepici and Martha’s Vineyard Hospital were once again honored by The Women’s Edge, formerly Commonwealth Institute, and its partner the Boston Globe, as one of the top 100 women-led businesses in Massachusetts. Schepici, who has been the CEO and president of the hospital since 2017, was recognized...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Another shot at short-term rental revenue
At a Wednesday meeting, Martha’s Vineyard Commission’s joint affordable housing group honed in on how to encourage Island towns’ select boards to begin considering use of revenue from short term rental (STR) taxes for affordable housing for year-round residents. Since the short term-rental tax bill was codified...
