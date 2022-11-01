Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Folks Could Use A Break - Hwy 101 near Santa Barbara
News Break - Folks Could Use A Break - Hwy 101 near Santa Barbara. Having moved to the beautiful central coast of California during the pandemic it wasn’t immediately clear what was “normally" opened and closed. Getting to know my new community as the pandemic conditions have improved it has became clear the rest areas on Highway 101 at Gaviota and Camp Roberts, were and still are CLOSED. Curious as to when they are slated to open, especially in Gaviota, since I travel through this area often, and find myself needing a "break," I began my quest.
NBC Los Angeles
ZooLights to Enjoy Its Inaugural Illumination in Santa Barbara
Now through Jan. 15, 2023; some nights may be closed, including several Mondays and Tuesdays, so check the site before you go. Admission starts at $22 for an adult and $20 child (ages 2 to 12); peak-hour prices start at $32 adult, $30 child. SANTA BARBARA ZOO... is known for...
travelawaits.com
10 Picturesque Pismo Beach Airbnb Rentals On The Water
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. North and south, Hollywood and Silicon Valley, California means different things to different people. All of them are true, thanks to the state’s impressive size. Central California, often overlooked compared to its neighbors on both sides, offers a taste of both kinds of California. Pismo Beach, halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco, really is the best of both worlds.
syvnews.com
Santa Barbara County cannabis growers’ acreage not cultivated could be lost to cap
Santa Barbara County’s licensed cannabis growers could lose some of the acreage they secured under the cap if they fail to cultivate the total they applied by their third license renewal, the Board of Supervisors agreed Tuesday. Supervisors voted 4-1, with 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson dissenting, to approve...
sitelinesb.com
The Battle of the Biltmore Rages On
••• “County Supervisors Approve Modoc Road Multi-Use Path Project in Santa Barbara […] The ‘Alignment B’ design [rendering at right] that the supervisors supported would remove fewer trees, require fewer retaining walls and overall ‘create a better user experience,’ according to the county. It was the route preferred by members of the public who commented during the meeting. […] If the county can’t get access to the properties needed for the preferred trail route (owned by La Cumbre Mutual Water Co. and The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County), the project will come back to the supervisors to talk about another trail design.” —Noozhawk.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
This iconic SLO County horse ranch is up for sale for first time in its 60-year history
For the first time in its 60-year history, an iconic Arroyo Grande ranch is going on the market. Varian Arabians Ranch, a 150-acre ranch nestled between Arroyo Grande and San Luis Obispo, is up for sale now for $3.75 million, according to seller California Nevada Outdoor Properties. Ranch manager Angela...
Facing limited housing in SLO County, seniors must downsize or pay high prices
Seniors across SLO County share stories of how a tight housing market affects their ability to live how and where they want through the later years of life.
Lompoc’s Route One Farmers Market to launch mobile market vehicle
Route One Farmers Market announced that it plans to launch Santa Barbara County’s first mobile farmers market in late November to reach multiple locations in Lompoc. The post Lompoc’s Route One Farmers Market to launch mobile market vehicle appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Botanic Garden Nursery offering more inventory
Beginning on Saturday, November 5, and continuing throughout the month, the Garden Nursery is offering a much larger assortment and a wider variety of native plants.
visitventuraca.com
7 Foods You Have to Try in Ventura
In Ventura, we like the simple things. The simple joys of waves crashing on the shore, the sea breeze blowing through your hair, and curling your toes in the wet sand as the sun dips below the horizon. We’re a no-fuss type of crowd. Though we don’t take ourselves too seriously, we do take our food seriously. In Ventura, you’ll find down-to-earth and authentic cuisine fit for those who enjoy the simple ingredients and the simple joys of good food.
Firefighters contain small vegetation fire in Carpinteria
Firefighters are on the scene of a 1/10 acre vegetation fire in Carpinteria off of Toro Canyon Park Rd, according to Carp-Summerland Fire Chief Greg Fish. The post Firefighters contain small vegetation fire in Carpinteria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
315 Stanley Dr, Santa Barbara, CA 93105
Sweeping mountain views set the backdrop for this professionally-designed and meticulously-remodeled home in one of the best neighborhoods in Santa Barbara. This light-filled, airy 3/2+ home boasts a gourmet chef's kitchen with a Wolf range, luxury ensuite primary bath, three downstairs bonus rooms, original French oak floors, fireplace, and high-end finishes throughout. The kitchen and bedrooms open onto a spacious Trex deck and gorgeous garden designed by the award-winning firm Isa Bird Landscape Design. Bubbling fountains, an outdoor firepit area, mature citrus trees, bountiful avocado and macadamia nut trees, passionfruit vines, low-water, lush plantings, and two luxe artificial turf lawns complete the stunning indoor-outdoor experience.
Chilly temperatures are expected throughout region, winds hit Central Coast and Ventura County
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Chilly temperatures are hitting the entire region. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s to mid-60s. Northeast winds are expected in the Central Coast and Ventura County. It is close to an advisory level. A freeze watch is in place from late Thursday night into Friday for parts of the San Luis Obispo County The post Chilly temperatures are expected throughout region, winds hit Central Coast and Ventura County appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Water main breaks downtown Paso Robles
Break was the second reported in the county this week. – Late Thursday afternoon, a water main broke in downtown Paso Robles on Spring Street near the city’s library. Around 4 p.m. Paso Robles City crews vacuumed water and debris out of the hole and dug down to repair the problem.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Another Falcon 9 Starlink Rocket Launch Seen from Goleta
Here is my video of the SpaceX Rocket Launch from Vandenberg on October 27, 2022 at 6:15PM. My video was taken from the Los Carneros overpass in Goleta. The mission launched 53 Starlink internet satellites.
Woman injured in 30-foot fall from bluffs on UC Santa Barbara campus
The 18-year-old woman was discovered by people walking on the beach below.
Windy and chilly temperatures are expected across the region, wind advisory is in effect for southwest coast and Santa Ynez Valley
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A wind advisory is in effect for the Southwest Coast and the Santa Ynez interior mountain, Lake Casitas, until Friday at 3 a.m. North winds with 15 to 30 miles an hour with gusts up to 45 miles an hour are likely to happen in the area. There is a winter The post Windy and chilly temperatures are expected across the region, wind advisory is in effect for southwest coast and Santa Ynez Valley appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Traffic Impacts for Santa Barbara Half Marathon this Weekend
This weekend the Santa Barbara Half Marathon will take place and will have a temporary impact on driving and parking on some city streets. The event happens on Sunday, November 6, starting on Shoreline Drive near Castillo Street. It finishes on State Street south of Gutierrez Street. The event is...
Neighbors express concerns over proposed apartments in Santa Maria
Thursday evening, the City of Santa Maria's Planning Commission invited neighbors to weigh in on the proposal for a 240 unit housing development on the northeast part of town.
calcoastnews.com
City truck drives into sinkhole in San Luis Obispo
A water main ruptured on a residential street in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday, after which a sinkhole opened and a city truck drove into it. Shortly after 4 p.m., a water main broke by the intersection of Calle Lupita and Calle Jazmin. A city truck then came out to the scene for repairs.
Comments / 0