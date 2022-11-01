Mist in the Bottom in an Autumn Sunrise was taken on 25 October 2022. This photo details the daily mist we see at this time of the year in what we call, "The Bottom." The Bottom is the lowest part of our farm & has a small stream named, "The Opequon" running through it. During the Civil War, three battles of the Opequon took place as both sides fought for possession of the northern portion of the crop-rich Shenandoah Valley.

WINCHESTER, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO