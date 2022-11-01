ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley Springs, WV

landscapephotographymagazine.com

Thimbleberry Farm, Winchester, VA, USA By Thomas Porter

Mist in the Bottom in an Autumn Sunrise was taken on 25 October 2022. This photo details the daily mist we see at this time of the year in what we call, "The Bottom." The Bottom is the lowest part of our farm & has a small stream named, "The Opequon" running through it. During the Civil War, three battles of the Opequon took place as both sides fought for possession of the northern portion of the crop-rich Shenandoah Valley.
WINCHESTER, VA
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Middleburg (VA)

In search of the best and fun things to do in Middleburg, VA?. Middleburg is a beautiful town in Loudoun County, in the state of Virginia, United States. It is one of the smallest towns, with a population of 669 in 2021. Found just 40 minutes from Washington, Middleburg is...
MIDDLEBURG, VA
Morgan Messenger

New Morgan County DMV projected to open Spring 2023

Construction began recently in Berkeley Springs on a new, full-service Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) regional office that will bring additional and much needed driver's licensing and vehicle services to the citizens of the Eastern Panhandle. The new office is expected to open in the spring of 2023. "We know...
MORGAN COUNTY, WV
WHSV

Three Harrisonburg men arrested in Shenandoah County

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office arrested three men Wednesday after a pursuit. The sheriff’s office said it was called to the 19000 block of Senedo Road in Edinburg just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Deputies learned that...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
wfmd.com

Motorcyclist Killed After Hitting Deer On Sharpsburg Pike

Hagerstown, Md. (DG) – A motorcyclist is dead after striking a deer Wednesday morning in Washington County. Maryland State Police responded to the area of Sharpsburg Pike and Taylors Landing Road in Hagerstown for the crash around 7 AM. Their investigation revealed a 2011 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling south...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Over 100 black bears killed in Maryland's 19th annual bear hunt

BALTIMORE -- Hunters killed 103 black bears during Maryland's 19th annual black bear hunt, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.The hunt was held the last week of October in Alleghany, Frederick, Garrett and Washington counties. Among the bears killed, there were 41 males and 62 females, state authorities said.Farmers with agricultural damage permits killed an additional 10 bears between Sept. 1 and Oct. 31, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. The number of bears killed this year is nearly double the amount hunters shot in 2021, state authorities said. In 2021, hunters killed 54 bears.State authorities suspect...
MARYLAND STATE
Government Technology

Cumberland, Md., Police to Deploy License Plate Readers

(TNS) — Cumberland Police Department will soon have electronic license plate readers to aid in identifying motorists with outstanding violations. Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss and the City Council voted Tuesday to accept a Maryland State Police License Plate Reader Grant totaling $67,500. The vote took place at the regular biweekly meeting of the officials at City Hall.
CUMBERLAND, MD
WTRF- 7News

17-year-old in custody after shooting in Jefferson County

A 17-year-old male is in custody after a shooting in Jefferson County on Monday. The incident began as an altercation between a male and female in Steubenville’s North End. The shooting happened in the alley between 900 Sherman and North 5th. The victim in the shooting was life-flighted to a nearby Pittsburgh hospital and is […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WV
DC News Now

Comcast could come to Washington County area

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — About nine months ago, Comcast approached the city of Hagerstown with an offer to expand its services to Washington County. They are now in the process of creating a franchise agreement. “We developed an agreement that would enable Comcast to provide service but also establish fairness and competitive […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
washco-md.net

Local Farms Recognized at the 2022 World Dairy Expo

HAGERSTOWN, MD (November 2, 2022) – The Washington County Department of Business Development announces two Washington County farm families were recognized at the recent World Dairy Expo held in Madison, Wisconsin. The World Dairy Expo, held annually in Madison Wisconsin, serves as a forum for dairy producers, companies, organizations...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
WTRF- 7News

Jefferson County experiencing power outages

According to AEP Ohio, Jefferson County is experiencing power outages. With the power outages, Buckeye Local North is dismissing early due to the power outages. AEP Ohio says 829 customers are experiencing issues at this time. AEP says restoration time could be at 12:30 PM. Stick with 7News for updates.
WGAL

Woman robs bank in Mercersburg, Franklin County

MERCERSBURG, Pa. — A woman robbed a bank on Tuesday in Mercersburg, Franklin County. Pennsylvania State Police said the woman demanded money from the bank tellers at Community State Bank at 350 N. Main St. and threatened to shoot them if they did not comply. The robbery happened around...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
WDTV

$1 million lottery ticket sold in small West Virginia town

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A winning lottery ticket worth $1 million was sold in a small West Virginia town of less than 1,500 people. The Mega Millions ticket was purchased at Sheetz on Martinsburg Pike in Shepherdstown, West Virginia, a town of only 1,494 people as of last year. According...
SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV

