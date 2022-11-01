Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
royalexaminer.com
The Colonel John S. Mosby Camp, Sons of Confederate Veterans, has made one local businessman happy.
The Colonel John S. Mosby Camp, Sons of Confederate Veterans, Camp 1237 Commander Bruce Colton presented a Thompson/Center 50 caliber muzzle-loading rifle to Blaine Keller of Kellers Insurance at 115 Water Street in Front Royal. Blaine was the winner of the annual fundraising raffle Camp 1237. The Camp 1237 members...
landscapephotographymagazine.com
Thimbleberry Farm, Winchester, VA, USA By Thomas Porter
Mist in the Bottom in an Autumn Sunrise was taken on 25 October 2022. This photo details the daily mist we see at this time of the year in what we call, "The Bottom." The Bottom is the lowest part of our farm & has a small stream named, "The Opequon" running through it. During the Civil War, three battles of the Opequon took place as both sides fought for possession of the northern portion of the crop-rich Shenandoah Valley.
wfmd.com
Washington County Man Found Dead In Home With Lab & Chemicals
Family members say they hadn’t spoken to the man in several day. Hagerstown, Md. (BW)- A Washington County man was found dead inside a residence on the morning of Thursday, Nov. 3 after his family requested a welfare check. The man was identified as 60-year-old Bradley Ray Roberts of...
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Middleburg (VA)
In search of the best and fun things to do in Middleburg, VA?. Middleburg is a beautiful town in Loudoun County, in the state of Virginia, United States. It is one of the smallest towns, with a population of 669 in 2021. Found just 40 minutes from Washington, Middleburg is...
Morgan Messenger
New Morgan County DMV projected to open Spring 2023
Construction began recently in Berkeley Springs on a new, full-service Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) regional office that will bring additional and much needed driver's licensing and vehicle services to the citizens of the Eastern Panhandle. The new office is expected to open in the spring of 2023. "We know...
WHSV
Three Harrisonburg men arrested in Shenandoah County
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office arrested three men Wednesday after a pursuit. The sheriff’s office said it was called to the 19000 block of Senedo Road in Edinburg just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Deputies learned that...
wfmd.com
Motorcyclist Killed After Hitting Deer On Sharpsburg Pike
Hagerstown, Md. (DG) – A motorcyclist is dead after striking a deer Wednesday morning in Washington County. Maryland State Police responded to the area of Sharpsburg Pike and Taylors Landing Road in Hagerstown for the crash around 7 AM. Their investigation revealed a 2011 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling south...
Over 100 black bears killed in Maryland's 19th annual bear hunt
BALTIMORE -- Hunters killed 103 black bears during Maryland's 19th annual black bear hunt, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.The hunt was held the last week of October in Alleghany, Frederick, Garrett and Washington counties. Among the bears killed, there were 41 males and 62 females, state authorities said.Farmers with agricultural damage permits killed an additional 10 bears between Sept. 1 and Oct. 31, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. The number of bears killed this year is nearly double the amount hunters shot in 2021, state authorities said. In 2021, hunters killed 54 bears.State authorities suspect...
dcnewsnow.com
Teacher Accused of Being Behind False Stabbings Claim at School and Taking Students to Café
The Frederick County Sheriff's Office said a teacher at Green Valley Elementary School had someone call in a report that a number of people had been stabbed at the school. Deputies said at the same time, the teacher had taken 27 students to a café after walking them through woods.
Hagerstown man killed after motorcycle hits deer in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said a man died after his motorcycle hit a deer early Wednesday morning. Troopers said Mark Anthony Deangelis, 58, was riding his bike on Sharpsburg Pike near Taylors Landing Road around 7 a.m. when the motorcycle hit a deer. Maryland State Police said Deangelis died […]
Government Technology
Cumberland, Md., Police to Deploy License Plate Readers
(TNS) — Cumberland Police Department will soon have electronic license plate readers to aid in identifying motorists with outstanding violations. Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss and the City Council voted Tuesday to accept a Maryland State Police License Plate Reader Grant totaling $67,500. The vote took place at the regular biweekly meeting of the officials at City Hall.
17-year-old in custody after shooting in Jefferson County
A 17-year-old male is in custody after a shooting in Jefferson County on Monday. The incident began as an altercation between a male and female in Steubenville’s North End. The shooting happened in the alley between 900 Sherman and North 5th. The victim in the shooting was life-flighted to a nearby Pittsburgh hospital and is […]
Comcast could come to Washington County area
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — About nine months ago, Comcast approached the city of Hagerstown with an offer to expand its services to Washington County. They are now in the process of creating a franchise agreement. “We developed an agreement that would enable Comcast to provide service but also establish fairness and competitive […]
wfmd.com
UPDATE-Situation Resolved–Frederick Police-Said To Avoid 700 Blk Of Wembly Drive
UPDATE- Fredrick Police say the situation has resolved and one person was taken into custody. Frederick, Md. (DG) – Frederick Police are asking the public to avoid the 700 Block of Wembly Drive. Heavy police presence is in the area, and authorities ask everyone to stay away until the...
Hagerstown Motorcyclist Killed In Crash After Striking Deer, State Police Say
A 58-year-old Maryland motorcyclist was killed early on Wednesday morning after striking an animal and crashing in Washington County, state police announced. Hagerstown resident Mark Anthony Deangelis was killed at approximately 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2 following a single-vehicle crash in the area of Sharpsburg Pike and Taylors Landing Road in Hagerstown.
washco-md.net
Local Farms Recognized at the 2022 World Dairy Expo
HAGERSTOWN, MD (November 2, 2022) – The Washington County Department of Business Development announces two Washington County farm families were recognized at the recent World Dairy Expo held in Madison, Wisconsin. The World Dairy Expo, held annually in Madison Wisconsin, serves as a forum for dairy producers, companies, organizations...
Maryland State Police Helicopter Called To Rescue Man In West Virginia Who Fell 200 Yards
A Maryland State Police helicopter unit gave an assist to a neighbor in need after a vehicle pursuit left a driver in a precarious position in West Virginia. On Saturday, Oct. 29, a state police helicopter crew assisted first responders from Hardy County in West Virginia with the rescue of an injured driver in the area of Howards Lick Road in Mathias.
Jefferson County experiencing power outages
According to AEP Ohio, Jefferson County is experiencing power outages. With the power outages, Buckeye Local North is dismissing early due to the power outages. AEP Ohio says 829 customers are experiencing issues at this time. AEP says restoration time could be at 12:30 PM. Stick with 7News for updates.
WGAL
Woman robs bank in Mercersburg, Franklin County
MERCERSBURG, Pa. — A woman robbed a bank on Tuesday in Mercersburg, Franklin County. Pennsylvania State Police said the woman demanded money from the bank tellers at Community State Bank at 350 N. Main St. and threatened to shoot them if they did not comply. The robbery happened around...
WDTV
$1 million lottery ticket sold in small West Virginia town
SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A winning lottery ticket worth $1 million was sold in a small West Virginia town of less than 1,500 people. The Mega Millions ticket was purchased at Sheetz on Martinsburg Pike in Shepherdstown, West Virginia, a town of only 1,494 people as of last year. According...
