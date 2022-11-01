Mary White (Tredennick) Gould, 77, of Berlin, wife of the late J. Spencer Gould, died Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 at her home. She was born in Hartford, the daughter of the late Edward Coe and Alison (Alexander) Tredennick. Mary was a graduate of Southern Connecticut State University, with her teacher's degree, and taught art education for years in the Meriden and Wallingford public school systems. She later earned a Master of Arts in Liberal Studies at Wesleyan University and continued to study art in Florence, Italy, and at the School of The Museum of Fine Arts, Boston.

BERLIN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO