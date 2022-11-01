Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
West Haven will launch a composting pilot program called "Food to Clean EnergyRichard AWest Haven, CT
The residents of New Haven want the free bus program to last foreverRichard ANew Haven, CT
A biotech company located in New Haven will increase jobs as it collaborates on a cancer drugRichard ANew Haven, CT
Branford Microfund Receives $6,000.00 Grant from Branford Community FoundationJen PayneBranford, CT
Painter Judy Atlas presents ABSTRACTIONS…NATURALLY at City GalleryJen PayneNew Haven, CT
Related
8 Things To Do This Weekend: New England Christmas Festival, Vicki Soto 5K & Preston Corn Maze
(WTNH) — Looking for fun weekend activities? We have eight ideas for you! It’s the last weekend to see Fun Home at Theaterworks. The Tony Award-winning, groundbreaking musical is based on a graphic novel. On Saturday, go see Elm City’s Finest at the Shubert Theatre, showcasing amazing performing artists from right around New Haven. All […]
WTNH.com
The Connection: How to Make Jail Cakes, a Staple for Celebrating Holidays and Birthdays While Incarcerated
New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connection is celebrating 50 years of unlocking recovery in our state. The nonprofit offers over 40 programs to help people with homelessness, substance abuse and life after incarceration. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio kitchen by Daryl McGraw, Board...
New Britain Herald
Upcoming holistic fair will benefit Plainville Community Food Pantry
PLAINVILLE – A holistic fair Nov. 13 at the VFW will benefit the Plainville Community Food Pantry. The holistic fair will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at the VFW at 7 Northwest Drive. There will be 35 to 40 vendors, indoors and outdoors, for a variety of spiritual items such as incense, essential oils and crystals and practices including reflexology, Tai Chi, Reiki, hypnosis, Chiropractors and more.
New Britain Herald
New Britain has large showing at Fit Kids In School Final Mile event at Rentschler Field
EAST HARTFORD – New Britain had a large showing at the Hartford Marathon Foundation’s Fit Kids in School Final Mile event at Rentschler Field Oct. 25. A total of 137 city students participated, representing Pulaski and Slade Middle Schools, as well as Vance, Lincoln and Northend Elementary Schools.
Stretch Your Dollar: Freebie Friday!
(WTNH) — It’s the first weekend of November and the weather will be right to get outdoors! First, you can take the family to the fall fair at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Newtown. It’s free admission from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and there will be a huge $1 tag sale, crafts, food, […]
New Britain Herald
Southington Community YMCA will honor Ron, Nancy Serafino
SOUTHINGTON – The Southington Community YMCA will honor Ron and Nancy Serafino, who formerly owned Serafino Pharmacy, with this year's Compass Awards at the annual Forever in Blue Jeans Gala Nov. 18 at The Aqua Turf Club. The gala will be held starting at 6 p.m. at the banquet...
WTNH.com
New England Christmas Festival – Crafts & Specialty Foods at Mohegan Sun
New Haven, CT (WTNH) – The 36th annual New England Christmas Festival is coming up at Mohegan Sun, November 4th, 5th & 6th. You’ll be able to find unique, hand-crafted items in every price range, making this the ultimate one stop holiday shopping solution. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by Lifestyle Blogger Jamie Taylor, who offered a sneak peek at some of the treasures you’ll find at this exciting holiday event.
Exclusive Photos, Videos of Horror Movie ‘Candlewood’ Filmed in Western Connecticut
In August 2022 a horror movie began filming in western Connecticut called "Candlewood." Now filming has wrapped and we have a chance to recap all that we've learned and seen. Below you'll see pictures from the set of the movie. We talked to the filmmakers again on Tuesday (11/1/22) and...
New Britain Herald
Mary White (Tredennick) Gould
Mary White (Tredennick) Gould, 77, of Berlin, wife of the late J. Spencer Gould, died Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 at her home. She was born in Hartford, the daughter of the late Edward Coe and Alison (Alexander) Tredennick. Mary was a graduate of Southern Connecticut State University, with her teacher's degree, and taught art education for years in the Meriden and Wallingford public school systems. She later earned a Master of Arts in Liberal Studies at Wesleyan University and continued to study art in Florence, Italy, and at the School of The Museum of Fine Arts, Boston.
Wednesday Warrior: CT organization makes life-long promise to families of fallen Bristol officers
(WTNH) — When a first responder makes the supreme sacrifice, they leave behind a family. This is something Connecticut just witnessed, as Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy of the Bristol Police Department were laid to rest. Known as the club with a heart, The Hundred Club of Connecticut is committed to helping the […]
New Britain Herald
PETS OF THE WEEK: Chopper and Princess Peach
Princess Peach (pink collar) * We can live in a single family home, condos and apartments considered. * We want to live with dog savvy kids over age 12 who are gentle and respectful of pets. * We have not had much experience with cats or dogs other than each...
Want a Sandwich in the Slammer? Middletown Has a Jail-Themed Restaurant
Today is "National Sandwich Day" (11/3), a day that, according to National Day, is believed to be the namesake of John Montagu, the 4th Earl of Sandwich. This guy claims that he sort of came up with the very first "sandwich", or at least his chef did. To be clear,...
thebobcatprowl.com
The Haunting of Beelzebub Road
Beelzebub, by definition, is 1: the devil, or 2: a fallen angel in Milton’s Paradise Lost ranking next to Satan. Beelzebub claims to cause destruction through tyrants, to cause demons to be worshiped among men, to excite priest to lust, to cause jealousises in cities and murders, and to bring war.
fox61.com
Luna Pizza expands to tasty bar bites for new Connecticut location
Luna Pizza is in West Hartford and just opened in Wethersfield. The new location is part of a bar, which expands the menu to bar bites.
Man falls down 30-foot well while blowing leaves in Ledyard
LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was not injured after falling down a 30-foot well while blowing leaves Thursday evening in Ledyard, according to authorities. Firefighters were called to Arrowhead Drive at about 7 p.m. to rescue the man. Police at the scene said that the man was alert, but stuck in the well. A […]
Waterbury police looking to identify 3 people in connection to park vandalism
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police are looking to identify three people in connection to vandalism at a local park. Police said on Wednesday around 1:30 a.m., a vandalism took place at Library Park on Grand Street. According to police, trash cans were tipped over throughout the park, benches were broken and the wood was […]
New Britain Herald
Jean G. Bonici
Jean G. Bonici, 87, of Plainville, formerly of Southington, died Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 at the Hospital of Central CT @ New Britain General after a short illness. Jean was born in New Britain, and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Emily (Pekrul) Gernsky. She was a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker. Jean was also a devout member of the Jehovah Witnesses.
New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
Cameron Tylor Cole,21, 25 Chapman St. Flr. 2, New Britian, second-degree criminal mischief. Efrain Morales, 43, 59 Trinity St. Flr. 3, New Britain, second-degree assault. Ryan Patrick Williams, 32, 55 W Main St. Apt. 501, New Britian, violation of probation, second-degree failure to appear, carrying a dangerous weapon, criminal impersonation, second-degree forgery, use of drug paraphernalia, third-degree identity theft.
Woman’s wallet stolen when told to check her tire at Stop & Shop in Chicopee
Police are investigating after a woman's wallet was stolen from inside her vehicle after being approached in the parking lot at Stop & Shop in Chicopee earlier last week.
'It has to stop' | Wallingford police, neighbors upset by issues at Doolittle Park
WALLINGFORD, Conn. — A play set at Doolittle Park in Wallingford was set on fire Saturday night and is now closed off as the town works to replace the equipment. The slides have been melted and the wooden frame is burnt. Richelle Stainton said it’s sad to see. She...
Comments / 0