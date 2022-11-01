ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

New Britain Herald

Upcoming holistic fair will benefit Plainville Community Food Pantry

PLAINVILLE – A holistic fair Nov. 13 at the VFW will benefit the Plainville Community Food Pantry. The holistic fair will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at the VFW at 7 Northwest Drive. There will be 35 to 40 vendors, indoors and outdoors, for a variety of spiritual items such as incense, essential oils and crystals and practices including reflexology, Tai Chi, Reiki, hypnosis, Chiropractors and more.
PLAINVILLE, CT
WTNH

Stretch Your Dollar: Freebie Friday!

(WTNH) — It’s the first weekend of November and the weather will be right to get outdoors! First, you can take the family to the fall fair at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Newtown. It’s free admission from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and there will be a huge $1 tag sale, crafts, food, […]
FARMINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Southington Community YMCA will honor Ron, Nancy Serafino

SOUTHINGTON – The Southington Community YMCA will honor Ron and Nancy Serafino, who formerly owned Serafino Pharmacy, with this year's Compass Awards at the annual Forever in Blue Jeans Gala Nov. 18 at The Aqua Turf Club. The gala will be held starting at 6 p.m. at the banquet...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WTNH.com

New England Christmas Festival – Crafts & Specialty Foods at Mohegan Sun

New Haven, CT (WTNH) – The 36th annual New England Christmas Festival is coming up at Mohegan Sun, November 4th, 5th & 6th. You’ll be able to find unique, hand-crafted items in every price range, making this the ultimate one stop holiday shopping solution. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by Lifestyle Blogger Jamie Taylor, who offered a sneak peek at some of the treasures you’ll find at this exciting holiday event.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Britain Herald

Mary White (Tredennick) Gould

Mary White (Tredennick) Gould, 77, of Berlin, wife of the late J. Spencer Gould, died Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 at her home. She was born in Hartford, the daughter of the late Edward Coe and Alison (Alexander) Tredennick. Mary was a graduate of Southern Connecticut State University, with her teacher's degree, and taught art education for years in the Meriden and Wallingford public school systems. She later earned a Master of Arts in Liberal Studies at Wesleyan University and continued to study art in Florence, Italy, and at the School of The Museum of Fine Arts, Boston.
BERLIN, CT
New Britain Herald

PETS OF THE WEEK: Chopper and Princess Peach

Princess Peach (pink collar) * We can live in a single family home, condos and apartments considered. * We want to live with dog savvy kids over age 12 who are gentle and respectful of pets. * We have not had much experience with cats or dogs other than each...
NEWINGTON, CT
thebobcatprowl.com

The Haunting of Beelzebub Road

Beelzebub, by definition, is 1: the devil, or 2: a fallen angel in Milton’s Paradise Lost ranking next to Satan. Beelzebub claims to cause destruction through tyrants, to cause demons to be worshiped among men, to excite priest to lust, to cause jealousises in cities and murders, and to bring war.
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
WTNH

Man falls down 30-foot well while blowing leaves in Ledyard

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was not injured after falling down a 30-foot well while blowing leaves Thursday evening in Ledyard, according to authorities. Firefighters were called to Arrowhead Drive at about 7 p.m. to rescue the man. Police at the scene said that the man was alert, but stuck in the well. A […]
LEDYARD, CT
New Britain Herald

Jean G. Bonici

Jean G. Bonici, 87, of Plainville, formerly of Southington, died Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 at the Hospital of Central CT @ New Britain General after a short illness. Jean was born in New Britain, and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Emily (Pekrul) Gernsky. She was a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker. Jean was also a devout member of the Jehovah Witnesses.
PLAINVILLE, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain police blotter

Cameron Tylor Cole,21, 25 Chapman St. Flr. 2, New Britian, second-degree criminal mischief. Efrain Morales, 43, 59 Trinity St. Flr. 3, New Britain, second-degree assault. Ryan Patrick Williams, 32, 55 W Main St. Apt. 501, New Britian, violation of probation, second-degree failure to appear, carrying a dangerous weapon, criminal impersonation, second-degree forgery, use of drug paraphernalia, third-degree identity theft.
NEW BRITAIN, CT

